APT Plummet Continues – Buy These 5 Cryptos To Circumvent Losses

Bitcoin and many promising altcoins have dropped more than 50% in value leading to traders and investors making significant losses in their portfolios. While this bear run is a common trend in the crypto market, the price swings of many crypto assets are somewhat unpredictable. As such, investing in altcoins may carry a certain level of risk and could further ruin your portfolio.

Still, if you want to play it safe in your investment, this article provides top-quality crypto assets that can help you recover your losses from the market. A few of them include Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge. However, before going into more details, let’s quickly discuss why this promising Altcoin, Aptos, is plummeting in price.

Aptos is Plummeting: Why?

Aptos, called “Solana Killer,” offers the safest and most scalable layer-1 blockchain. Aptos started in the market with impressive gains. However, it faced substantial criticism upon its arrival into the crypto market.

During the Aptos launch on October 17, 2022, there was a discrepancy in Aptos token allocation, which gave 49% of its overall supply to developers and private investors. In addition, the crypto community realized the Aptos blockchain offered lower transaction throughput.

Five Worthy Crypto Projects to Consider

While Aptos is dealing with its price drops, these prospective altcoins should be on your investment radar to mitigate your losses in the crypto market.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – Top crypto analytics and on-chain platform

2. Calvaria (RIA) – Number one Blockchain-based battle card game

3. IMPT.io (IMPT) – Unique eco-friendly token

4. Tamadoge (TAMA) – Best play-to-earn meme coin

5. Uniswap (UNI) – A decentralized exchange protocol

Dash 2 Trade

The crypto market is volatile, and FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and FUD (Fear of Uncertainty and Doubts) certainly cannot help traders make the best trading decisions. Thus, Dash 2 Trade is presently developing a dashboard that can improve traders’ journeys.

The Dash 2 Trade platform is a crypto analytics and on-chain platform that will empower traders with essential trading features to analyze the market effectively. It will enable users to access a bespoke scoring system for upcoming crypto ICOs and presales.

This dashboard will be fully accessible upon subscription using the platform’s native token, D2T tokens. It will increase the token’s demand and price value. Prospective D2T users and crypto investors should take advantage of the opportunity to own more D2T tokens as they are available on the platform via the presale event. With over $5 million raised, many attest to Dash 2 Trade as the next-generation cryptocurrency platform.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

Calvaria

Users interested in immersive gaming sessions while earning crypto rewards should consider the Calvaria platform. Calvaria is a blockchain platform aiming to bring faster crypto adoption to global gamers.

Calvaria is set to release two versions of the Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. The first version will be available on mobile app stores for free so users can download and get acquainted with gameplay. After, Calvaria will release its second version, which implements blockchain play-to-earn, where users will interact and earn crypto tokens as they become active in the game.

On the other hand, the $RIA tokens will offer stable economics to the Calvaria ecosystem. $RIA token holders can participate in staking systems where they can lock in their tokens for some time and earn passive income. Also, the $RIA token will enable its holders to democratically engage in the Calvaria community by voting for upcoming projects that will spur the ecosystem’s growth.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now <<<

IMPT.io

Eco-friendly cryptos should be an excellent choice to consider as investment opportunities in subsequent years. IMPT.io is a green platform that has shown fascinating prospects that are investment-worthy despite the ongoing crypto winter.

IMPT.io is implementing a unique global initiative, the carbon offset program, which appeals to socially responsible brands and businesses that aim to reduce their environmental carbon footprints.

Crypto enthusiasts admire this global initiative provided by IMPT.io, which is evident in its ongoing presale event with over $12 million raised. IMPT has a relatively low-supply (one billion IMPT tokens), making it capable of providing considerable gains to its early investors.

>>>Buy IMPT Now !<<<

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is a meme coin that has proven itself after a successful presale. Tamadoge is developing a play-to-earn NFT game where users can own Tamadoge pets and develop and train them in a metaverse world called Tamaverse.

These pets will engage in p2p battles enabling their users to reach top leadership spots and earn crypto rewards. Tamadoge has launched its NFT pets collection for users to purchase and own via the NFT marketplace. They include common doges, rare doges, and Ultra-rare doges.

Its early entry into the market provided a 1,500% gain for early investors who bought Tamadoge tokens at $0.01. Since then, Tamadoge has been actively listed and traded on several top-tier exchanges.

Crypto traders can become profitable on this crypto platform by being active in the Tamadoge ecosystem to earn more TAMA tokens. They can also purchase and hold TAMA tokens from exchanges for better returns on investment.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now !<<<

Uniswap

Uniswap was one of the early adopters of decentralized trading, which fascinated crypto users and traders in the market. Unlike centralized exchanges where users will have to give their funds to a third party, Uniswap’s decentralized feature allows users have more control over their money.

Crypto traders can buy and sell crypto assets from other traders or smart contracts on Uniswap via an automated marker model. Uniswap will continue to lead in market innovations in the future. Thus, it is worth investing in to get boost your crypto portfolio.

Final Thoughts

Altcoins are often worthy investment choices in a market’s uptrend. However, in this current downtrend, it is vital to consider new entry crypto projects that could provide substantial long-term gains. They can also provide you with enough profit to make up lost earnings from past investments.

Also, these projects are safe, with their team fully doxed to ensure sustainability. Finally, endeavor to research these five tokens and diversify your portfolio to increase your chances of enjoying significant investment returns.