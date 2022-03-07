Anurag Jasuja - The Businessman Who Won Over Crypto

Cryptocurrency is a known word these days. Every other person can be found trying to or already invest in it. As we all know , it is any type of digital or virtual currency that uses encryption to safeguard transactions. The first cryptocurrency was Bitcoin, founded in 2009 and is the most popular till date. Much of the fascination in cryptocurrencies seems from the desire to trade for profit, with speculators driving prices high at times. Another operation that has given birth to an upsurge in the digital world is digital marketing. To engage with present and potential customers, digital channels such as search engines, social media, email, and other websites are used. Communication via text or multimedia communications is also included. The pandemic has lent a helping hand to these profits. Salary cuts and sacking of employees made people look for more options for income and monetary issues. Though initially, digital money was a foreign and feared concept, people, especially businessmen took the risk and gained immense profit and output. Crypto also helps you keep track of transactions involving a variety of assets, including money, real estate, and even intellectual property.

Anurag Jasuja is a young entrepreneur who has quickly soared to the heights of success through these two sources. Having his roots at Fazilka, Punjab, he was like any other boy. But he had a strong vision towards his goals and a determination to fulfill his dream. He started his journey with a small Instagram page where he posted memes and relatable content. His current number of followers stand at a whopping 2 million-plus. He achieved this due to his consistency. His posts help people in understanding the digital business world due to which they are appreciated and loved.

Anurag has always had a keen interest in the digital marketing world. All marketing operations that take place on the internet are referred to as digital marketing, often known as online marketing. To engage with present and potential customers, he uses digital channels such as search engines, social media, email, and other websites. Communication via text or multimedia communications is also included. He believes that you can reach a broader audience with digital marketing than you could with traditional means, and you can target the prospects who are most likely to buy your product or service. It's also cheaper than conventional advertising, and it enables you to track results on a daily basis and pivot as needed. He describes digital marketing as the use of a variety of digital methods and platforms to reach out to clients. As the internet is where they spend most of their time, he finds it as the most perfect opportunity to interact and do business. He can also support a wider campaign using the free and paid channels available to them.

Cryptocurrency is a trendy business too. And Anurag, being the entrepreneur he is, has not backed away from this. In cryptocurrency, users share access, and any information sent is clear, instantaneous, and "immutable." Anything recorded on the blockchain is immutable, meaning it cannot be changed or tampered with - even by the administrator. He uses several techniques and strategies to place his name as one of the leading cryptocurrency agencies in India like making use of his social media presence to spread awareness, email marketing and website design. Recently, he has also started with influencer marketing as he feels it is the need of the hour. He will provide all these services at his firm Casmic Media which is a digital media firm with endless services and reasonable prices.

Anurag has reached the heights of success, that too coming from a humble background. He says that the entire process wasn’t easy but he had a goal and worked hard to achieve it. No wonder, the sky's the limit for him.

