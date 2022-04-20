Anudip Foundation Is Transforming Lives By Making Society Equitable For Women Through Digital Inclusion

According to the study, Indian women's employment is among the worst in the world, with female labour force participation (FLFP) falling from 32% in 2005 to 21% in 2018, making Indian women among the least employed in the world. Anudip Foundation works on the ground to empower Indian women, with a vision to not only make the women's society stronger but also to ensure the country's long-term sustainability and gender equality.Anudip's goal is to improve the socioeconomic level of individuals living on the outskirts of society by offering aspirational livelihoods through skill development training.

Since 2007, Anudip, a non-profit organization with operations in India, The United States, and Bangladesh, has been empowering motivated young girls and boys from disadvantaged backgrounds by integrating them into digital lifestyles in emerging countries. Founded by Dipak Basu and Radha Basu, who spent much of theirlives employing technology in humanitarian missions worldwide, this non-profit has trained over 150,000 resource-limitedyouthacross 18 Indian states, as well as the United States and Bangladesh. The Foundation today is led by the current CEO Monisha Banerjee, a philanthropic leader, a mentor, and a strategist who leads the Human Transformation Model powered by Technology for mass application. 82,000+ girls and women from highly disadvantaged backgrounds have benefited from their technology-driven initiatives, allowing them to make informed career decisions and achieve financial security.

Anudip has brought significant changes in the status of women to address the issues faced by women and bridge the gap created by the society with regards to various factors like Digital illiteracy and unfamiliarity, fear of isolation, and gender discrimination. Curated for socially disadvantaged women- groups, ANUDIP’s technology-driven interventions take into account the vulnerabilities that these women and girls have to face, ensuring that they learn and work independently, keeping aside the social discrimination by providing a comprehensive digital skilling course, training in financial and soft skills, mentoring and hand-holding through the transition into financial independence and creating their command over safe online practices.

Anudip alumna Sandhya from Chennai grew up seeing her father – the decision-maker of their family since hewas the only earning. It was only when her father’s business collapsed, she made her consciouschoice to run the family despite being told that it was impossible for a daughter to bring alivelihood. Post her employability training, she got a job at Accenture. Again, Sneha Thapa, an Anudip graduate from Meghalaya faced deep-rooted racial discrimination. Undeterred by the racist comments, she works for iMerit Technologies, a leading digital datacompany

Anudip has received awards in the areas of empowerment and awareness, including Indian Chambers of Commerce Social Impact Award, and Mahatma Puraskar. Anudip is enabling a life of dignity for marginalized communities through technology skills training, and sustainable employment – in an increasingly digital world – with the goal to transform 100,000 lives annually by 2024 through market-driven digital interventions.

Anudip foundation – www.anudip.org