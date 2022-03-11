Ankush Tiwari: A Poet For Whom Passion And Profession Go Hand In Hand

A poet who doesn’t want to detach himself from the flair and love for Hindi-Urdu literature, Ankush Tiwari has authored two anthologies, first one was ‘Khayalon ka maikhana’ and the second is ‘Hadon ke paar bhi ek duniya hai’.

He has been showcasing his work on stages with over a hundred speeches in several forums. His literary career started in the year 2017 when his first book came out and since then there is no stopping for Ankush. However, what makes him really special is that he rose to fame and acclaim from several hardships in the initials phase of his life. It is easy to get discouraged when you face obstacles in life. Ankush has faced a lot of struggles throughout his life and for him; it was about not giving up. He shares that his motivation comes from his mother, who lost her parents at the age of five and couldn't continue her studies due to lack of financial and emotional support but still left no stone unturned to provide him education and a better life, with almost no resources which shows beyond doubt that Sky is the limit for an individual who decides to full fill their dreams.

While speaking to him, about his journey as a performing artist and why words have been his weapon of choice since inception, Ankush says, “We all are writers and artists, but it is just your perseverance, efforts and sincerity which makes it possible to stand out among others.”

In the year 2020, Ankush launched his IT start up, Global Savian Consulting LLP with the goal of assisting and empowering people in getting a job in IT field. His career took a significant shift as a result of this start-up. He has previously shared his art form on social media, which quickly gained him acclaim for his talent.

With poetry exploring into issues that are both heartfelt, ealistic and need of the hour, such as women empowerment, mental health, and menstrual awareness etc. Ankush is a living embodiment of faith and an example that work and passion can go hand in hand.



