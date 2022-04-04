Ankush Ingle’s Journey From Dreaming About Music To Becoming One Of The Best DJ's In Town

Some dreams are so precious that the dreamers do everything in their capacity to achieve them. When Ankush Ingle a.k.a DJ ODIN moved from his hometown Amravati to Mumbai, he was just chasing his dream of being a musician. However, the way he rose in popularity bears testimony to the hard work that he has invested in improving his music expertise. From playing tabla on school tables and finding music in the mundane events in life to being one of the best DJ's in town, Ankush has come a long way.

Ankush’s music perfection is powered by his passion and the way he tirelessly works to improve his skills. He believes that dreams are not enough and that it takes a deep connection with reality to perform well. DJ ODIN is a popular name in South Asia’s music scene and is one of the few mainstream house music producers from India. This journey was full of ups and downs but Ankush made it big with persistence.

Ankush never shied away from experimenting and learning. He describes his journey as that of constant learning. To begin his career in DJing, he enrolled under the maestro DJ in the country, DJ Cyrus, to learn the art of DJing. To strengthen his skills, Ankush started performing at clubs and venues across the city. He regularly performs at popular clubs and venues including Bombay Cocktail Bar, Bombay Adda, Mansion at Sahara Star, Rodeo Drive, Mitron, Lord of the Drinks Mumbai, Dragonfly Experience Mumbai, Barrel and Co., Club Illusions, XOYO Thane, The Secret Thane, Tryst, Amethyst.

Performance after performance, Ankush fine tuned his skills and, as a result, received recognition from big names in Bollywood. He now performs regularly at B-town parties and receives appreciation for the vibe he creates. Some celebrities who have thoroughly enjoyed Ankush’s performance include Jackie Shroff, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, Ankita Lokhande, Shalmali Kholgade, etc.

Even as a school student, Ankush loved music, but no one knew that the music-crazy student would be a star favorite DJ one day. His experimentation with music when he was young paved the way for him to grow as a revered DJ. On his way to success, Ankush learned to play multiple musical instruments. However, the journey wasn’t always smooth. He met criticism when he dropped out of engineering college in 2015. People thought that he was on a journey of self-destruction, but he proved them wrong with his efforts.

His DJing skills receive praise at every party he plays, and it is getting increasingly difficult for even celebrities to get a spot on his calendar.

Ankush is proud of his journey, yet humble about it. He is also a great example for the youth to follow their dreams. We hope he continues to give such foot-tapping performances.

Follow on Instagram - https://instagram.com/djodinofficial?utm_medium=copy_link





