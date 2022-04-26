Ankita Overseas’s Founder Dr Anil Kumar changes the trail of agri-business in India 

For changing the course of agri-business in India, Ankita Overseas is expanding its shares along with empowering others. While the Founder and CEO, Dr. Anil Kumar loves what he does, his company has already transformed the methods of agriculture, working all day, looking after the company assets, and taking care of the system balance, only such dedication has landed him virtue and worth. After being passionate about being a businessman, Dr. Kumar is strong-hearted and is cordial with his co-workers, his work ethic is applaudable, and his source of inspiration was always to help other people and the society.

At the start of his career, Kumar started his entrepreneurial journey in Africa. He and his wife came back to New Delhi,India with zero capital, even with the lack of infrastructure and logistics, Kumar established his company after his daughter Ankita. When running a pharmaceutical company, he was fascinated by the agricultural field theory of India. Being attracted to solving problems that the farmers of India were facing, he intended to provide the farmers with reasonable prices in exchange for their crops. Dr. Kumar has also received many prestigious awards like ‘Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award’ by the National Education and Human Resource Development Organization (NEHRDO) for elevating the farmers in the field of agriculture.

Agriculture is a vast empire that offers many opportunities, the key roles are played by dynamism and professionalism. While Indian agriculture is transforming practices, Dr. Kumar has big plans to head any such projects. Dr. Anil Kumar shared his thoughts on his project by saying, “As a charged up entrepreneur company, we value the products and premium prices that are demanded but we also keep in mind that helping people is the greatest virtue of all. With the same resources and modified business models, we are targeting market opportunities to improve everyone’s lifestyles. This is a giant initiative that once conquered will give the whole agri-business a new vision.”

Not only is he a self-made millionaire, but Dr. Kumar also has a philanthropic side to him, being socially active, helping people in the ongoing pandemic by providing them with oxygen banks and hospital beds, and helping the immigrants to reach their hometowns. He also supports underprivileged people and about 150+ families financially. He has set up a school for physically disabled children in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Established in 2004, with the motto of quality, price, and punctuality. Ankita overseas has spread its wings in the sectors of some major exports like Tobacco, home furnishing products, garments, foods, handicraft items, foods & spices, etc.

The journey that started with Rs. 20 investment has turned into a multinational business with millions in hand, Ankita Group of companies has built itself into international trading and manufacturing of various products. Today the company exports its products to more than fifteen countries in Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and CIS countries. Agriculture is not just about growing fruits and food, it is going beyond. Ankita Overseas has already touched the horizon by turning millions of dollars in, Dr. Kumar plans on earning the maximum foreign exchange in India with his vital skills and energetic leadership, he will surely dominate the field and the company that targets achieving a $100 million turnover this financial year.

