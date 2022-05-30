Angela Rebello and Shah Rukh Khan add colors to the LG Launch Event

Imagine twinning with your favourite celebrity at an event. Wouldn't it feel like a dream come true? Well, this happened to Angela Rebello. While the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from the recent LG event are taking over the internet, there is someone else as well whose presence cannot be avoided. She is Angela Rebello. One of the leading and outstanding emcees that India has.

During the launch event of the LG OLED TV in New Delhi on May 24th, Angela Rebello hosted two events, viz., one was the press conference in the morning and the second was hosting an event with Shah Rukh Khan in the afternoon. Speaking of the later event, both Angela and King Khan looked breathtaking.

Taking a glimpse of the event, we remember the emcee saying to SRK that they both looked in sync with each other, to which he replied, "Don't you remember we planned this outfit last night?" This is how Angela Rebello started to host the show with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The emcee wore a white and black gown, whereas the actor wore a black suit with a white shirt, and this is how they twinned.

Angela is hosting a show with King Khan for the third time. The event was lit with their enthusiasm and punches. Shah Rukh Khan went on to interact with the dealers from LG and the audience. The sound of laughter and the confetti of pep was diffused all over the air. The event was a great success and a fraction of the credit goes to Angela and SRK for their unparalleled vitality on stage.

Angela Rebello has hosted more than 1,600 events and shows across 50 countries. Her portfolio includes events ranging all over the spectrum – from entertainment and corporate to weddings. She has worked with prominent names like Filmfare, Femina, Colors TV, Zoom TV, Zee TV, ABP News, NDTV Profit, Reliance, Tech Mahindra, and many more.

The emcee has spread her charm and lit The Filmfare red carpet for 5 years. Angela Rebello has also hosted the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards. Off the entertainment field, she has also hosted the Queen’s Baton Relay-Commonwealth Games and the Asian Athletic Championship. Angela Rebello has also won multiple awards as well.

Her infectious energy amongst the crowd and her happy-go-lucky attributes have made her so admired. Angela Rebello has been successful in spreading entertainment and smiles in abundance through her talent.