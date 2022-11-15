Anchor and digital creator Jindal Dikshit bags the Indian Women's Achievers Award 2022

Sayings like 'women are only for household chores' are from ancient times; today, they are conquering the corners of the earth. And to mark their coup, events like the Indian Women's Achievers Awards are organised. Speaking of which, our cherished anchor Jindal Dikshit, who recently won big at EMF Global Ace 2022, has again made a mark in the entertainment world by winning the prestigious Indian Women's Achievers Award 2022.



This news is like music to one's ears, isn't it? On October 16, India's one of the leading events and celebrity management companies, FNX India, organised this award show at Novotel, Mumbai to honour women from different walks of life. Gladly, Jindal Dikshit was one of them. And why not? With her captivating aura and unmatched skills, she has proved her worth.



On receiving this award from B-Town's eminent actress Neha Duphia, anchor Jindal Dikshit says, "It's overwhelming! I'm feeling short of words as it's been a ten-year-long journey with more than a thousand events. I'm grateful to the organisers and authorities who have recognised my efforts by bestowing this award. Moreover, I'm thankful to my family, friends, adherents, and all those event managers who believed in me. This is like a stepping stone to the far-reaching heights to which I aspire."



Besides Jindal Dikshit, the award show was attended by several residents of Tinseltown, like Arshi Khan, Nikita Rawal, Sandip Soparkar, and many more. The anchor was once again bathed in love and lauds for getting her name engraved on IWA's award.



This magnificent lady is indeed an inspiration to everyone who juggles their professional and personal lives. Anchor Jindal Dikshit's oratory skills, sharp intellect, and proficient personality have always garnered praise from everyone around her.



She has shared the stage with celebs like Darshan Raval, Sailesh Lodha, Ojas Rawal, Sonu Nigam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Emraan Hashmi, Disha Vakani, Malaika Aroa, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Apte, etc. Jindal Dikshit has come a long way in the industry. She has paved the path towards success with her endless hard work and dedication. We hope that she keeps achieving feats one after the other.