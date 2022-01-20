Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked 5th in India by NIRF, has announced a breakthrough foundation program for students looking forward to join graduation programs. This 10 days FREE Foundation Program which will be conducted virtually from Jan 17th – 26th is designed to make the transition from +2 to engineering stream as smooth as possible.

The goal of this curriculum is to provide engineering students with a strong foundation in core science and technology concepts and to connect them to future technology and real-world applications.

Course Objectives:

To create applied knowledge of Physics and mathematics which are foundations of engineering.

To make participants view everything around them from an engineering perspective.

Course Outcome:

Students will be able to apply knowledge of basic theories of science in the core subjects of Engineering.

Students will be able to associate a phenomenon with technological advancement, with its real-world applications.

The course covers major Mathematics topics like Linear Programming, Permutation & Combinations, 2D & 3D

Geometry, Vector, Calculus, Algebra etc. By the end of the program students are also expected to be knowledgeable in Physics sectors like Laser, Quantum mechanics, Electromagnetic waves, Electricity and magnetism, Semiconductors etc.

Career Counselling session aims on providing students an idea about choosing the best engineering branch. They can have an idea about different specializations, placement and Higher academic opportunities in each branch. Students can directly interact with Amrita Alumni and can receive career insights and guidance.

Details : amrita.edu/efp