, India’s leading holistic wellness platform, was recently honoured with “the Most Promising Astrology App of the Year 2024” award at the esteemed International Corporate Conclave (ICC) 2024. At the event held on February 21 in New Delhi, InstaAstro CEO and Founder Nitin Verma and his team received the award from acclaimed Bollywood actress Amrita Rao. The event became an influential moment in the presence of her benign grace.
InstaAstro has redefined the astrology space by focusing on ‘Quality over Quantity’. The company vets astrologers through a rigorous five-round interview process and currently works with over 1,500 astrology experts who provide guidance in career, love, health, finances and more.
InstaAstro has successfully created a mobile app that stands out when it comes to offering authentic astrological guidance accessible to people everywhere. It is astounding and no hidden news that it has over 50 lakh happy customers across India and internationally. Their efforts to bridge the gap between top-quality astrologers and people got curated pretty smoothly.
“It is an honour to be recognised among such an esteemed group of businesses and leaders,” said Nitin Verma, CEO and Founder of InstaAstro. “At InstaAstro, we are passionate about providing people with trusted astrological advice and insights to help them gain clarity and make empowered life decisions. This award validates our innovative approach and commitment to the highest-quality experience for our customers.”
The ICC Awards aim to honour and celebrate the most promising and innovative startups, SMEs and large corporate houses of India. The 2024 event saw participation from companies across various sectors, both national and global. InstaAstro is truly a trailblazer in the startup category for its holistic business model, exponential growth over the last 2.5 years and innovative use of technology to make astrology relevant and useful in today’s day and age.
On the achievement, Nitin Verma further states, “We ensure that the experiments are done quickly so that the outcomes come instantly. If we fail, we'll learn not to make those mistakes, and when we succeed, we'll get something that will give us some mileage faster. We believe in improvising every day.”
InstaAstro aims to remain the go-to platform for anyone seeking astrological guidance globally. They will persist in influencing positive change by staying at the forefront of technological advancements in astrology.
The team hopes and anticipates continuing its mission to positively impact countless lives through the platform and app. They are rapidly moving towards their goal to provide One Billion Seconds of daily consultations and ensure that anyone facing difficult times can access top-quality guidance and support. The founder is thrilled that their team, including all astrologers, remain committed to this vision.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.