Amid The Allegations, Sanjog Bhushan Aka Trix At Long Last Makes His Long Awaited Comeback With His Monster Hit 'On My Way' With The Lost Clowns

Not submitting yourself to failures, and keep bouncing back with full vigour is the only way to success, claims Sanjog.

When the going gets tough, many step back and succumb to the pressures that life gives them, but Sanjog Bhushan begged to differ, as he is the one who has fought the gravest of life's situations to have his name and legacy protected, and that's quite commendable. "It's easy to malign to pull down someone who is at his vulnerable best, and people around are first in the line to do that," says Sanjog, who hit the rough patch in his career, where the situation was slipping out of his hands. Many would have submitted themselves to the intense pressure that this man has gone through, but not Sanjog as he has always believed in fighting all odds with a brave heart, no matter what, as that's what keeps you going and measures your potential in-depth, believes the young artist.

Sanjog, like any other person, has gone through a lot of hardships, be it professional or personal. He says that the past three months have been the worst as he experienced a steady downfall, with a lot of people turning against him, but that hasn't dampened his spirits a bit as he is ready to spring back in action, with more force and vigour than before, and that's quite impressive of him. "Life throws a lot of opportunities at you, and it is up to you to grab the right ones at the right time, which can change the course of the game big time," claims Sanjog who never believes in submitting himself to the toughest of challenges or pressures. He firmly believes that instead of dwelling in the past, we should look forward to our future and work hard to build it.

The kind of struggles this young artist has faced at this age and the way he has bounced back is truly phenomenal, as a very few are able to cope up with life's grave situations and turn back with positivity to embark on their journeys like Sanjog. "Things can get bad, even worse in a person's life, but you need to keep the trust intact and move ahead, and that's when you can come out as a true winner," says Sanjog in a matter-of-factly manner.

We understand certain baseless allegations were made against the mega star back in April and May, after our research work, we found that two (2) girls and one 1(boy) were behind the plan to defame the influential teen of the same institution (school). To these allegations The Lost Clowns (The Featuring Artist) Said “We have known Sanjog for almost 5 years now, we were extremely surprised by this and especially by the people behind it, who are they and what have they done in their own life’s to question a star’s credentials? This was just a personal revenge vendetta to gain popularity from Sanjog’s name and become relevant in their own eyes, they are just kids hoping to get some attention and sympathy”.

We also had the pleasure to speak to Sanjog directly to which he commented “I don’t have to say much on this, they can put whatever they want to, It’s a free world. Hate is normal for people in my position. When they become or achieve what I have done at my age I might consider even reading what they have put”.

When asked about the people turning on him He quoted “I expected this, this is what happens when a sudden downfall occurs, not everyone has the courage through stand by. They stand by you when you are at top. Most people turn due to their own insecurities and failures to see what the other person is achieving”.

We at OUTLOOK publically support Sanjog against the fake allegations / made up stories and wish the star all the happiness and more success that he is destined for.





