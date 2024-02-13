If you’ve been searching high and low for top American Express casinos but had no luck, we’ve got you covered!
Not all online casinos are created equally - and very few seem to accept American Express.
Fortunately, we’ve scoured the internet for the best online casinos that accept AMEX and have compiled a list of ones with large game libraries and worthy credit card bonuses.
From , our top pick, to other worthy alternatives, we’ve compiled this guide for all types of players.
Ready? Let’s dive right in!
Best American Express Casinos
: Best american express casino
: Best for online slots
: $2,500 welcome bonus
: Best variety of casino games
: Top pick for mobile
BoVegas: Up to $5,500 welcome bonus
BetOnline: Top-notch reputation
Rich Palms Casino: Best for cashback bonuses
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.
1. – Best American Express Casino Overall
Pros:
$2,000 credit card welcome package
$100 referral bonus
Virtual sports betting options
Ignition Loyalty Rewards
Many hot drop jackpots
Cons:
Not the largest game library
Simple website design
Ignition is our top pick of all the American Express casinos because it does a fantastic job.
They have an excellent games offering of over 200 casino games, great mobile functionality, excellent banking options, and good bonuses and rewards.
Let’s take a closer look at what makes Ignition Casino so exceptional.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
Ignition Casino is by no means a large online casino, but that doesn’t stop it from being one of the best American Express casinos out there.
It has just over 200 online casino games on offer, and the quality of the gameplay is sensational.
They have several slots, including many big-name titles and some fantastic progressive jackpot slots.
Plus, they have a small but decent selection of table games, which includes some nice variations of blackjack and roulette.
The casino is prominently known for its stellar poker rooms, and its live dealer casino features some highly professional live dealer hosts.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5
Ignition Casino offers a fantastic welcome package of up to $2,000 that’s split between the online casino and poker sections.
Best of all, there is a low wagering requirement of 25x attached to the welcome bonus.
Players will also find a fantastic Ignition rewards program as well as some ongoing promotions, including reload bonuses as well as some midweek and weekend bonuses that are regularly updated.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
There is a mobile-adapted browser that has most of the games from the desktop version, so you can play to your heart’s content while on the go.
The browser is also well-designed, and the intuitive display adapts to both phones and tablets.
Best of all, the mobile site is Android and iOS compatible.
Banking: 4.9/5
Ignition Casino has a fine set of banking options to suit many players’ differing needs. The most important thing is that they accept Amex.
For your information, they also accept other kinds of credit and debit cards as well as MatchPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Bitcoin SV.
They have a very high banking safety and security rating, and their fees are generally low but be aware of a 15.9% credit card fee they have tacked on.
Their withdrawal times are excellent, and you can expect your Amex funds within 3 to 5 banking days.
Misc: 4.9/5
Ignition Casino is our favorite of all the American Express casinos because it does an amazing job of looking after its players in every benchmark category.
Not to mention that the overall user-friendliness of their website is top-class.
Ignition Casino also takes customer support seriously; their agents are exceptionally well-trained, polite, and professional.
Should you need to contact their support department, you can do so via live chat and email.
2. – Best Amex Casino for Online Slots
Pros:
$2,000 welcome bonus
Amazing selection of 240+ online casino games
$200 referral bonus
MySlots Rewards Program
Fantastic 24/7 customer support
Some of the best real money slot games
Cons:
No phone support
Some games require download
Of all the American Express online casinos, Slots.lv has the best selection of progressive jackpot slots.
If you like the added thrills of jackpot slots, then Slots.lv should be your online casino of choice.
That is not all this casino has to offer, though. Let’s take a look at what is in store for Slots.lv players.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
Slots.lv has a fantastic selection of over 240 online casino games, which includes some of the most entertaining online slots the internet has to offer.
It also has the best progressive jackpot slots of all the American Express online casinos, and their jackpots are massive.
They have a decent selection of table games, including a few variations of old favorites such as blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.
They also have a great live dealer casino with games narrated by very professional casino hosts that are warm and friendly.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5
Slots.lv likes to roll out the red carpet for their new players and offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,000 and 20 free spins for AmEx deposits.
They also have ongoing promotions, such as their Weekly Double Up promotion, where players can get 100% up to $150 every week.
Plus, they have a refer-a-friend Amex casino bonus where players can get up to $200 for every successful friend referred, and don’t forget their amazing My Slots Rewards program.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
There is no Slots.lv dedicated downloadable app, but there is a mobile-adapted browser for those that want to play casino games on the go.
The browser has excellent navigation, and the intuitive display makes it a dream for both mobile phones and tablets.
Banking: 4.8/5
Slots.lv has excellent banking safety and security, so you know your money is in good hands, and they have a solid reputation when it comes to payouts.
They, of course, accept Amex for your online casino account.
There are a few fees attached to American Express cards, but they are in line with the industry standard, and your first withdrawal every month is free of charge.
Slots.lv has lightning-fast payouts, and you can expect your Amex withdrawals to take less than 4 banking days.
Misc: 4.8/5
Slots.lv is one of the for American Express because they have taken great care to put together a sensational online offering that suits the needs of the Amex player.
Everything from their game selection to their banking options is top-notch, and their progressive jackpot slots are remarkable.
Slots.lv also has a fantastic customer support department, and there is no question the team has yet to answer with extreme professionality.
Their team is excellent, and should you wish to contact them, you can do so via email and live chat.
3. – Best Welcome Bonus of All American Express Casinos
Pros
$2,500 welcome bonus
50 free spins included
Incredible 10x playthrough on bonus
Practice mode available
Wide range of banking options
Cons:
Cluttered homepage
Game library could be larger
Online casinos like Slots of Vegas do not come around very often.
It is a simply sublime online casino that offers a sensational selection of online slots and some of the lowest bonus wagering requirements.
Game Selection: 4.6/5
Slots of Vegas has over 200 different online casino games and is one of the few online gambling sites that caters to both slots and table game players equally.
They have a great lineup of exciting and imaginative slots, which includes a few big winner jackpot slots too.
Their table game selection is fantastic, and you can expect to find blackjack, keno, roulette, and baccarat among the games.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5
Slots of Vegas is one of the top sites when it comes to online casino bonuses and rewards.
They may not always offer the biggest welcome bonuses, but their ongoing promotions are excellent.
For new players, the site offers a welcome bonus of $2,500 if you use the code=WILD250 with a fabulous 10x wagering requirement attached to it. They also offer 50 free spins too.
Their ongoing promotions for their existing players are sensational, and you can expect bonuses such as no deposit bonuses and reload bonuses.
Slots of Vegas regularly changes its bonuses, so it is always best to check the promos page for a list of the latest bonuses and rewards for existing players.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5
In our opinion, the mobile-adapted browser is great, and you will find most of the games from the desktop version available on the browser.
The browser is fully compatible with Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes, and the overall performance is solid enough.
Banking: 4.8/5
Slots of Vegas has an excellent array of different banking options to suit all of their players, especially those playing with Amex cards.
Amex cards are more than welcome on the Slots of Vegas platform, but be aware that the fees can be a little higher than normal.
As far as banking safety and security go, you could not be in better hands, and Slots of Vegas has won awards for its security and privacy settings.
They also offer decent withdrawal times, and you can expect your Amex card withdrawals to be processed within 5 days.
Misc: 4.5/5
Slots of Vegas is a sensational online casino for Amex account holders, especially when it comes to the amazing live dealer casino they have on offer.
American Express live dealer casinos are hard to come by, but Slots of Vegas’ live dealer casino is exceptional.
Their customer support is also excellent, and should you need to contact their team, you can do so via live chat and email.
4. – Best American Express Casino for Game Variety
Pros
2,000+ casino games
50+ roulette games
Up to $8,000 welcome offer
100 free spins
Weekly roulette tournaments
Cons
Slightly high minimum deposit for some bonuses
Homepage design is a bit cluttered
With thousands of top-quality games, a generous welcome offer and tournaments galore, this American Express casino site is perfect for those looking to explore many different games.
Game Selection: 4.85/5
High Roller Casino impresses with over 2,000 real money casino games, placing it among the top American Express casinos for game variety.
Their roulette section is particularly noteworthy, offering over 50 games, including popular variants like European and American Roulette, alongside unique ones like Speed Roulette and Gold Roulette.
This extensive selection ensures that American Express users have access to both classic and innovative experiences.
The casino doesn't just stop at roulette. It has a vast array of slots and table games. Standouts include Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness, offering a 96.20% RTP, and the Dragon Tribe slot with a staggering 27,000x win potential.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5
As one of the leading AMEX casinos, High Roller Casino welcomes new members with a generous welcome offer of up to $8,000, along with 100 free spins.
Regular players can enjoy weekly themed promotions like the Game of the Week, which offers additional free spins based on deposit amounts.
If you enjoy some competition, monthly competitions at High Roller Casino offer substantial cash prizes up for grabs.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
High Roller Casino’s mobile platform stands out, offering a significant portion of their games optimized for mobile play.
This compatibility ensures American Express users can enjoy their favorite games on any device, anywhere.
Banking: 4.8/5
High Roller Casino stands out with its streamlined banking system. It accepts American Express and a variety of other methods, both traditional and modern. This includes major credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies, serving diverse customer preferences.
Despite its name, High Roller Casino is designed to accommodate all players, with low minimum online casino amex deposit requirements and high maximum withdrawal limits, making it suitable for both casual gamers and serious high rollers.
Transactions are processed swiftly, ensuring players enjoy quick access to their winnings.
Misc: 4.9/5
High Roller Casino stands out not just for its game selection and bonuses but also for its exceptional user experience, tailored especially for American Express users.
The intuitive interface, coupled with swift customer support, ensures a hassle-free gaming environment.
5. Cafe Casino – Fastest Payout Amex Casino
Pros:
Welcome bonus of 250% up to $1,500
250+ casino games
Weekly mystery bonuses for existing players
$100 referrals
Huge “Jackpot Games” lobby
Cons:
Fewer table games
Simple website design
Cafe Casino is a sensational online casino and the best of all the Amex casinos when it comes to its mobile functionality.
It is a simple yet sophisticated online casino that offers some of the best video poker the internet has to offer, although the selection is on the small side.
So what makes this online casino worth its weight? Let’s find out together!
Game Selection: 4.7/5
Cafe Casino has a relatively small selection of online casino games, but what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality.
Their chosen software providers are some of the best we have seen, and their online slots can easily be called one of the best slots offerings of all the Amex casinos.
This online casino also has a small but great selection of table games, and you will find a handful of variations of table greats such as blackjack and roulette.
Cafe’s live dealer casino is excellent, and you cannot leave the site without checking out its video poker section.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5
Most online casinos offer some kind of welcome bonus, and Cafe Casino is no different.
They offer a great Bitcoin casino bonus of 350% up to $2,500 if you deposit via crypto and 250% up to $1,500 if you use a card like Amex instead.
As with all other Amex casinos, Cafe Casino also offers a range of ongoing promotions for their existing players to enjoy too.
Such ongoing promotions include their excellent Cafe Perks program, which is a generous VIP program that you automatically join just by signing up.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Of all the Amex casinos, Cafe Casino has the most impressive mobile offering, but there is no dedicated mobile app.
Rather, the mobile-adapted browser is sensational, and the navigation is next to none.
The browser just works like a breeze. Everything loads extremely fast, and the display automatically adapts to any screen size.
The responsiveness is superb, and there is no lagging or freezing of any kind. It is also compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
Banking: 4.7/5
The banking options at Cafe Casino are excellent.
They offer banking via American Express and other credit and debit cards as well as Bank Wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Bitcoin SV.
There is a 5.9% deposit fee for American Express deposits, which is on the lower side, though your first deposit here should be free of any charges.
Misc: 4.8/5
Cafe Casino may have the best mobile functionality of all the Amex Casinos, but that is not all they do really well. Their game selection is top-class, and their banking options are impressive.
They also have a great customer support department, although you may have a wait a few minutes to use their live chat function. Should you need to contact them, you can do so via live chat and email.
6. BoVegas – Best VIP Program of All American Express Casinos
Pros:
Welcome bonus up to $5,500
Bingo, keno + arcade titles
Demo mode available
200 exclusive slots + table games
Triple-tiered, 24/7 customer support
Cons:
High minimum withdrawal amount
Dark website theme might not be for everyone
Of all the Amex online casinos, BoVegas is the king when it comes to bonuses and rewards.
But it is so much more than a generous online casino; they have a sensational collection of excellent online casino games and brilliant banking options too.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
With just over 300 online casino games on offer, BoVegas has a superb selection that features every big-name title you can think of.
It has a great selection of traditional online slots and a smattering of progressive jackpot slots, but they are few and far between.
The table games selection is particularly exciting at BoVegas. They have a nice selection of blackjack and roulette as well as a few lesser-known games that are worth getting to know.
If you are looking for video poker, you have also come to the right place. There is also a decent live dealer casino on offer and a few exclusives featured here.
Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5
BoVegas likes to roll out the red carpet, bring on the dancing girls and unleash all the bells and whistles when it comes to their Amex casino bonuses and rewards.
They offer a sensational welcome bonus of up to $5,500!
There is also a Secret No Deposit bonus as well as a $2050 card match bonus.
BoVegas is constantly updating its ongoing promotions for existing players, so it is always a good idea to check the website to see what ongoing promotions they offer at any given time.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
While BoVegas does not have a dedicated downloadable mobile app, the mobile-adapted browser is fantastic.
The browser is sensationally designed with a sleek look and feel that makes playing a dream.
The intuitive display and responsiveness are both fantastic, so you will never have to worry about lagging or freezing of any kind.
Most of the games from the desktop browser are available on the fantastic mobile platform. The browser is also both Android and iOS compatible.
Banking: 4.6/5
The banking options at BoVegas are also amazing as they have really thought about their customer’s needs.
They offer Amex, other credit and debit cards, and a nice list of alternatives, including Bank Wire, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies.
They have an excellent reputation when it comes to payouts. There are a few fees, but they are minimal, and you can expect your Amex payout within 4 to 7 banking days.
Misc: 4.7/5
BoVegas is one of the best American Express casinos because it offers a sensational selection of bonuses and rewards for both their new and existing players alike.
But they also have paid close attention to the overall quality of their amazing offering.
Their customer support department is also on point.
Their team is slightly smaller than most other Amex casinos, but we didn’t have to wait long for assistance. You can contact their customer support team via live chat, phone, and email.
Best American Express Online Casinos – Our Ranking Criteria
Game Selection
It is always a good idea to ensure that your casino of choice has enough games, as this prevents players from becoming bored or the gameplay from becoming stale.
Signing up at a new casino can be an arduous task, so ensuring the game selection is top-notch is essential.
Bonuses and Rewards
Bonuses and rewards are an online casino’s way of welcoming new players and building customer loyalty with existing players.
Many casinos accept American Express, but only a few offer bonuses that are worth signing up for. All the top sites on our list offer exclusive rewards for new and existing customers alike.
Mobile Compatibility
As an ever-on-the-go society, we are becoming increasingly reliant on our mobile phones, so an online casino must have a decent mobile offering.
An app is ideal, but an excellent mobile-adapted browser works just as well.
AMEX & Other Banking Options
What is online gambling without the ability to easily transact?
All reputable online casinos need to offer decent banking options with fair fees and acceptable payout times. It is also essential that they have good banking safety and security ratings.
Security and Fair Play
Security measures and fairness in gaming are important for a trustworthy online gambling experience. We assess online casinos that accept American Express based on their use of advanced encryption technologies to protect player data and transactions.
We also ensure that these platforms are regularly audited by independent bodies to guarantee fair play and unbiased outcomes in their games.
Customer Support
Effective and responsive customer support is crucial for a smooth experience. We rank online casinos accepting Amex based on the availability and efficiency of their support team.
Top Amex casino sites offer multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone support, and provide quick and helpful responses to player inquiries.
Why is Ignition the Best American Express Online Casino?
Ignition Casino is the best American Express online casino because it has a superb selection of great online casino games and a host of other support features that make it a fantastic, world-class casino.
They also have an outstanding customer support department for any questions you may have.
Why Should I Use American Express Casinos?
American Express customers are loyal to American Express, but sometimes it can be a little tricky to transact online because of internal issues between the vendors and American Express themselves.
When you find a quality online casino that accepts Amex deposits and withdrawals, it can be a great thing, especially when it comes to earning Amex rewards.
Plus, just like the payment provider, many Amex casinos come with a guarantee of safety and security.
Guide to the Best American Express Casinos Online – FAQ
What’s the Best Online Casino Accepting Amex?
Ignition is the best casino site that accepts American Express deposits due to its amazing game library and bonuses as well as fast payouts.
Can I Use AMEX at Any Online Casino?
Unfortunately, not all online casinos accept American Express, and the reasons for this vary from online casino to online casino.
Fortunately, the above casinos all accept Amex, and you can transact without any issues.
What Makes an Excellent American Express Casino?
The above casinos are the best American Express casinos because they offer excellent gameplay, brilliant mobile functionality, fabulous bonuses and rewards, and superb customer support.
Plus, they all accept American Express.
Can I Play for Free at Online Casinos That Accept Amex?
Some American Express online casinos, like BoVegas and Slots of Vegas, allow their players to test the games before committing to them financially.
This can be a great way of figuring out which games to play if you’re new to a site.
Online Casinos Accepting American Express – Quick Comparison
Here’s a brief reminder of what the top Amex casino sites have to offer:
: Ignition Casino is the best overall American Express casino, and it is all down to its sublime overall online gambling offering. They also offer a fantastic welcome bonus of up to $2,000 split between the casino and the poker sections.
: Slots.lv is the best American Express casino for progressive jackpot slots. They also offer a fantastic welcome bonus of up to $2,000.
Slots of Vegas: Slots of Vegas is a sensational online casino that offers the best welcome bonus of all Amex casinos with the lowest wagering requirements. New players can claim a welcome package of up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins.
High Roller Casino: High Roller Casino stands out as the best American Express casino for game variety, offering an extensive game library with over 2,000 titles, including more than 50 roulette games. Players can enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $8,000 plus 100 free spins, alongside weekly roulette tournaments.
Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino offers the best mobile functionality of all the American Express online casinos, and they have a sensational welcome bonus of 250% up to $1,500 for credit card users - check out some credit card casinos while you’re here!
BoVegas: BoVegas is the best American Express casino for bonuses and rewards. They offer a sensational welcome bonus of up to $5,500.
How to Sign Up at an Amex Online Casino
We’re going to show you how you can sign up for an account at an Amex Casino using Ignition, our top pick, as an example.
Step 1: Choose an Amex Online Casino
Have another look at the top Amex casino sites
Our top choice is Ignition
But others might be a better fit for you
Feel free to sign up for several Amex casinos
Step 2: Create an Account
Find the “Join” button
Click on it to start the registration process
Enter required details like your name, email, and address
Ensure all information is accurate for future verification
Click “Register” to submit your account for creation
Step 3: Email Verification
Check your email inbox for a welcome message from Ignition
If not in the main inbox, skim through the spam/junk folder
Locate and click the “verify” link to activate your account
Step 4: Deposit Funds
Log into your new Ignition account
Head over to the cashier’s section
Follow the instructions to deposit funds using Amex
Step 5: Start Playing
Opt-in for a welcome bonus during the deposit process
Once your deposit is successful, browse Ignition’s game library
Choose from hundreds of games and start playing!
Best Online Casinos That Accept American Express – Expert Tips
When playing at American Express casino sites, try keeping the following tips in mind:
Explore Other Secure Transaction Options: If you're considering other payment methods besides American Express, consider checking out the – they are known for quick and secure services, making them a great choice for online gaming.
Stay Informed About Transaction Fees Across Different Platforms: Different payment methods, including American Express, Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, or even crypto, might have varying fees for deposits or withdrawals. Always stay informed about these fees, as they can impact your overall gaming budget.
Compare Payment Methods for Better Management: While using American Express, it's beneficial to compare it with other payment options like Skrill and . This can help you understand transaction speeds, fees, and any exclusive bonuses offered by casinos for different payment methods.
Check for Exclusive Promotions for Different Payment Methods: Some online casinos offer special promotions or bonuses for using specific payment methods. Always check for these promotions, as they can boost your bankroll and make your gaming experience even better.
So, What Are the Best Amex Casinos Online?
By now, as an Amex user, you have probably become accustomed to many online gambling houses not accepting American Express cards.
But that does not mean that the world of online gambling is shut off for Amex players. Au contraire — that couldn’t be further from the truth, in fact.
Luckily there are exceptional online casinos, many of which have been featured on our list, that accept Amex cards.
We highly recommend you try Ignition Casino, but then again, every one of the best Amex casinos in this review is worth trying out.
We wish you an enjoyable online gambling experience and would like to leave you with one small piece of advice before we go. Always remember that online gambling, like fine wine or whiskey, should be enjoyed responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.