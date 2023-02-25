Alpilean Ice Hack Explained - Dummies Guide To The Weight Loss Hack

Since you're reading this, you've probably heard about the Alpilean Ice Hack for weight loss. Its all over the internet and regardless of what it is, it surely has managed to capture the fancy of one and all.

Weight loss hacks are not uncommon. They been around since time and while some of them work, most of them are just gimmicks. So, is the Alpilean Ice Hack any different?

To understand this hack, we'll have to start from basics.

We checked out the Alpilean video and scrutinized the science behind it digging deep into the research papers.

Guess what? We found some very interesting things indeed.

So, if you were at your wits end trying to figure out what this whole Alpilean Ice Hack was all about, here's what you need to know.

What is the Alpilean Ice Hack?



The Alpilean Ice Hack is actually a dietary supplement. Sorry to disappoint you if you pictured yourself in your skivvies ice-skating with a shawl in the middle of an icy lake, hoping to lose weight.

What it does is that it helps increase your body’s energy expenditure and fat oxidation.

In other words, it helps burn more calories and fat while improving your metabolic rate naturally. It is based on a recipe that's quite popular in the Himalayan thangu region (hence the name).

The supplement has a unique combination of natural ingredients that are known to support the body’s thermogenic processes. These ingredients help to increase your metabolic rate which in turn helps you burn more calories and fat.

It also works by slightly bumping up your body's core temperature, which is vital for optimal metabolic functioning.

Research shows that the body core temperature drops in obese people by up to 1-2 degrees.

That might not sound like a lot, but it’s enough to significantly reduce the body's ability to burn fat.

The Alpilean Ice Hack helps to raise your core temperature and therefore boosts thermogenesis, allowing your body to burn more calories and fat while maintaining healthy metabolic functioning.

The question is, does it work?

We will get to it in a bit.

Does the Alpilean Ice hack involve ice?

As we said, it doesnt.

They probably used the term 'ice hack' because the whole formula is sourced from an Alpine region where people boast of absymally low BMI levels.

It's possible that it could be some kind of an ice-based treatment (which we are yet to explore) but as far as the supplement is concerned, there’s really nothing icy about it!

It's easy to use. All you need to do is pop a couple of pills every day.

You can drink a glass of cold water to gulp it down. But even that's optional.

Even if you use water at room temperature, it will still serve the purpose.

Does Alpilean work?

The big question is, does the Alpilean ice hack really work?

Well, we have to say that labelling something as the Ice Hack recipe, but does not involve any vigorous physical activity, like ice skating, doesn't sound too credible.

But bad marketing apart, this hack does seem to be backed by solid science.

So far, research on Alpilean Ice Hack has been promising. Let us explain why.

The answer lies in Diet Induced Thermogenesis (DIT)

Diet Induced Thermogenesis (DIT) is basically the body’s ability to generate heat while processing different kinds of food.

And, when your body generates more heat, you burn more calories and fat in the process.

This is exactly what Alpilean Ice Hack does. It helps increase your Diet Induced Thermogenesis by providing a blend of five natural ingredients that support the body’s thermogenic processes.

So, while it might not be as intense as ice skating or diving into a pool of ice, Alpilean Ice Hack does seem to be a reliable way to naturally increase your caloric expenditure and fat oxidation.

Increasing browning of adipose tissue

Just like increasing DIT, certain herbs have the potential to encourage browning of adipose tissue.

Adipose tissue or fat cells are responsible for storing and releasing energy in the body.

When these fat cells undergo a process known as browning, they start to burn more energy instead of storing it, leading to weight loss.



Think of the process as roasting all that metabolically inactive white fat and turning it into metabolically active brown fat or BAT.

Three of the ingredients present in Alpilean Ice Hack have been found to increase the browning of adipose tissue.

So, these herbs not only help to raise your body’s core temperature and boost DIT, but also encourage browning of fat cells, thereby promoting weight loss.

Increasing core body temperature - Important

Our body temperature or thermoregulation is a very closely guarded function.

It is directly linked to how well the body can burn calories and fat.

Research reveals that certain factors can lower this temperature by a whisker and even with that small a difference, metabolic rate gets slowed down and your body stops burning energy as efficiently as it should be.

The Alpilean Ice Hack provides a natural way of keeping your core temperature regulated so that you burn more fat.

That's the dumbed down summary of the whole story.

What this means is that it optimizes your body's core temperature allowing you to burn fat more efficiently than you might currently be able to.

The benefits of using Alpilean

All the talk about science and scientific studies and you almost start to forget that when it comes to dietary supplements, its the results that matter.

So, what are the benefits of using Alpilean Ice Hack? Here’s a quick rundown:

You may burn more stubborn body fat

We hate fat when we look at ourselves in the mirror. But our bodies look at it differently. For our body, fat is the energy source to keep us functional, alive and kicking.

Its a vital survival resource that will come in handy during times of famine, when our bodies are suddenly not getting the calorific intake it needs to function optimally.

Then over a period of time, due to poor lifestyle and diet, this fat can become stubborn and hard to burn off.

Alpilean Ice Hack provides a way to kick-up the body’s metabolism and burn this stubborn fat more efficiently.

Two of the ingredients in the formula are clinically proven to break down stubborn fat reserves by altering the levels of Alpha-2 receptors. These are the receptors responsible for storing fat in your body.

Increased basal metabolic rate

Basal metabolic rate is the amount of energy that your body burns when it is at rest.

The higher your BMR, the more calories you burn even while you are in a sedentary state.

This is the key to maintaining optimal weight or losing stubborn fat.

Alpilean Ice Hack helps to increase your BMR by kick-starting the body's thermogenic processes, leading to an increased calorie burn, even when you are at rest.

What this means, is that even if you do not find the time to hit the gym, you can still benefit from your body’s increased metabolic rate.

Slight bump in the body's core temperature

If you have ever used stimulants, like the ECA stack, then you'd be aware that it triggers your body's fight or flight response.

Immediately, your adrenal glands start producing hormones like epinephrine and norepinephrine, which in turn give you an energy boost and make your body temperature rise slightly.

But its not a very pleasant feeling. Sometimes, the feeling is so strong that it can leave you jittery and uncomfortable.

The Alpilean Ice Hack provides a natural way of bumping up your body's core temperature, but without the side-effects normally associated with stimulants.

So, you feel a slight rise in your body temperature, but without the uncomfortable feeling.

This triggers your body's thermogenic processes and kick-starts you into fat burning mode!

Visible results – (Get abs??)

One common problem with most diet pills or fat burners is that it may take weeks before you see any visible results.

If you look at customer reviews, there are men and women who claim seeing visible abs in a span of weeks with the Alpilean Ice Hack supplement.

Increased energy levels

Fat Loss generally leaves people feeling drained and weak. But that’s not the case with Alpilean Ice Hack.

As you begin to burn more body fat, thanks to the thermogenic blend of ingredients in this supplement, your energy levels start rising steadily.

This is because as your metabolism picks up pace, it helps to convert the stored fat into energy.

It helps you become more active and on top of that, it drastically reduces the sugar cravings too!

Even if you are a busy professional who needs to be at the top of their game, this will get the job done folks without the need for ten cups of coffee.

Better sleep and recovery

Most experts agree that Sleep is our body's super power where it repairs, rejuvenates and rebuilds itself.

However, if your body is in a constant state of stress because it's over-fatigued then you will struggle to get quality sleep.

Ditto with poor metabolic conditioning and obesity. When you are overweight, your body is automatically struggling to cope with the extra burden.

The Alpilean Ice Hack helps to reduce your body fat and even out your metabolism, so that you can get quality sleep at night and recover faster after a workout session.

That explains why men and women report feeling fresher and looking younger on the formula.

What's the Alpilean video?

The Alpilean Video is a special training video created by the folks at Alpilean to help you understand the science behind their weight loss hack.

The video went viral a few months ago and is now very popular among fitness freaks.

It helps to explain the weight loss process caused by the herbs in Alpilean in a simple, easy to understand manner that even a layman can understand.

By the way, if you do not want to watch the video, there's a text version as well.

Alpilean Ingredients - The Science behind them

One of the most important things that we get asked often, is what are the ingredients that go into making Alpilean weight loss supplement?

What are the alpine ingredients that have the ability to torch body fat like nothing else? Here are some answers.

There are 6 ingredients in the formula. Oh yes, its a clean label supplement. No exotic BS, no fillers and no unwanted stims.

Golden Algae

Chrysophytes or Golden Algae might be the best kept secret in the world of fat loss. It's a rare algae found in alpine lakes that helps to stimulate lipolysis and reduce body fat levels.

Its crammed to the brim with carotenoids, particularly Fucoxanthin, which is a carotenoid that helps to activate brown fat cells and improves metabolic rate.

Dika Nut

Remember what we said about this supplement boosting core body temperature and burning fat?

Well, the secret ingredient that helps to make this happen is Dika Nut. It's a powerful nut that grows in Asia and Africa.

It contains naturally occurring caffeine as well as flavonoids which increase catechocholamines levels, thereby inducing thermogenesis and fat burning.

Ginger Rhizome

The humble ginger rhizome is packed with compounds called gingerols and shogaols, which act as powerful antioxidants.

They help to lower inflammation, balance cortisol levels and reduce body fat levels. Ginger is also a potent thermogenic ingredient, that too a non-stimulating one.

Moringa Olifera

Gram by gram, Moringa Olifera has to be one of the most nutrient dense plants on planet earth.

It contains a wide array of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that help to improve immunity, balance hormones and reduce body fat levels.

It is also a powerful adaptogenic herb which helps to reduce stress and cortisol levels.

Turmeric Rhizome

Turmeric or the Golden Spice is packed with curcuminoids, which are a powerful anti-inflammatory antioxidant.

It helps to reduce systemic inflammation associated with obesity and helps to balance cortisol and other hormones that influence body fat levels.

It is also a powerful thermogenic ingredient, one that helps to induce thermogenesis and improve metabolic rate.

Seville Orange

Also called Bitter Orange, this is a powerful citrus fruit that helps to reduce appetite and cravings.

It contains synephrine, which is an organic compound that acts on the CNS and helps to reduce hunger pangs.

This is a mild CNS stimulant, which when combined with the natural caffeine in Dika nut, becomes doubly powerful.

Alpilean Weight Loss Supplement - A clean label supplement

We like the fact that this supplement is a clean label product. No exotic stimulants or fillers, no weird chemicals, nothing.

It contains 6 natural and organic ingredients that when combined, help to promote thermogenesis and weight loss.

It boosts metabolic rate, reduces inflammation, balances hormones and helps to reduce appetite and cravings.

Alpilean Reviews - What do customers say about it?

As you'd have noticed, there's been an explosion of positive reviews for Alpilean Weight Loss supplement.

People who have used it seem to be very happy with the results, saying that it's an excellent product that helps to torch body fat with minimal side effects.

Overall, this seems to be a great product that works wonders in slimming down people who want to lose weight.

Do you get Alpilean Amazon?

No you dont. The supplement was launched just a few months ago and is not yet available on Amazon.

But it can be bought from the official website. If you come across clones on Amazon or eBay, you might want to steer clear because buying from a third party vendor might void the 60-day unconditional money back guarantee you get.

Alpilean Capsules - Our March 2023 Review

After carefully studying the ingredients and understanding how it works, we give our verdict - Alpilean Weight Loss Supplement is an excellent product that does what it promises.

It's easy to take, tastes great and has no reported side effects.

Plus, the fact that you get an unconditional money back guarantee makes it a risk-free purchase.

The only possible downer is that there's no actual ICE HACK involved.

But that's a small price to pay for such an effective weight loss supplement. We recommend giving it a try if you want to know what the world is raving about. You wont be disappointed.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

