Alpha Brain Review: Does It Really Work

Alpha Brain is clearly one of the best-selling nootropics of all time. When Onnit Alpha Brain was first launched, it was the first nootropic stack to be marketed to the masses. Before Alpha Brain, nootropics were something used by enthusiasts and biohackers, not the general public.

Today things are obviously very different. Nootropics have become mainstream, and the quality and range of brain supplement stacks on offer have both increased dramatically. There are now hundreds of brain supplements to choose from, many of them offering clinically-proven, potent ingredients capable of enhancing cognition in every way.

So how does Alpha Brain compare to other nootropics on the market today?

In this Alpha Brain review, we will look at the pros and cons of taking Alpha Brain and see how it stacks up against the best nootropics in 2023 . We will look at the ingredients, side effects, user reviews and complaints, and pricing for Alpha Brain compared to other nootropics.

Is there a better alternative to Alpha Brain?

Alpha Brain Ingredients

Alpha Brain is a company that manufactures all products at its headquarters in Austin, Texas. All of their products have been tested for banned substances and contaminants by third-party laboratories before they are released to the public.

Alpha Brain is 100% natural, free of dairy, gluten, and stimulants. This product is ideal for anyone who is allergic to stimulants or is unable to take them. Alpha Blend's natural ingredients are a major selling point.

You can break down the entire ingredient list into three categories: Cat's Claw extract, blends, and four others. Let's go through them one-by-one.

Onnit Blend (650mg).

LTyrosine:This amino acid is commonly used to make this type of brain-focused supplement. Although each person's response to L-Tyrosine is different, it can stimulate the production of neurotransmitters that can help the brain cope with stress. It may also alter dopamine release, which can help promote a positive mood.

L-Theanine Another amino acid that is often used to reduce anxiety, L-Theanine This is a great help in stressful situations.

Oat Straw Extract: This is taken from the Sativa plants (from the stems, leaves, and roots). Some studies suggest that it may improve brain function by decreasing stress, anxiety, depression, and possibly increasing testosterone.

Phosphatidylserine Phosphatidylserine can be used to treat ADHD and Alzheimer's disease. It is known to improve attention and memory. It's thought that it is especially effective when taken before exercising.

Cat's Claw Extract (355mg)

Cat's claw is a woody vine that can be found in the rainforests of South America and Central America. It is used to treat many ailments including arthritis, Alzheimer's, and some cancers. There have not been any clinical trials that tested the effectiveness of Cat's Claw. However, we do know that it is safe. However, there is growing evidence that Cat's Claw can be used as a nootropic.

Onnit Focus Mix (240mg).

Alpha_GPC: This naturally occurring compound is found in our brains. This ingredient focuses on memory and learning. It has also been used to treat Alzheimer’s disease. It is still being researched to find out how effective it is, especially in healthy people.

Bacopa Extract: Bacopa is also known as Waterhyssop. It's a herb that grows in moist areas in hot places around the globe. It is believed to boost memory, reduce anxiety and treat epilepsy. Clinical trials have supported this claim.

Toothed clubmoss: Also known as firmoss and huperzia serrata, the toothed clubmoss can be used to treat Alzheimer's. It may also protect brain cells against certain poisons.

Onnit Fuel Mix (60mg).

L-Leucine: An essential amino acid, L-Leucine, is a plant metabolite. It is used in the biosynthesis proteins. This means that it can heal skin and bones and promote muscle growth. It may also help to regulate blood sugar levels.

Pterostilbene This chemical is believed to have antioxidant properties and is anti-carcinogenic. It is believed to have antioxidant properties and can improve brain performance.

Vitamin A6:This water-soluble vitamin is naturally found in many foods, including eggs, potatoes, cereals, and chicken. It is believed to be essential for brain development and maintaining a healthy immune system.

Will Alpha Brain work for you?

Having reviewed the ingredients in Alpha Brain, it looks highly unlikely that this stack will deliver half the benefits promised by Onnit.

Since it uses proprietary blends, it is likely that key ingredients are critically under-dosed while cheap fillers are used to bulk out the blends. There’s really no other reason to use proprietary blends!

There’s also not much in Alpha Brain to promote neurogenesis, which is how you get lasting benefits from nootropics. Stacks like Nooceptin and Mind Lab Pro contain multiple ingredients which stimulate brain cell growth and development.

With only a small amount of Bacopa monnieri to help with neurogenesis, Alpha Brain is really behind the curve!

Alpha Brain Side Effects

Alpha Brain is among the safest nootropics we have ever tried, like with most natural nootropic stacks. However there are possible side effects. This is especially true for those who plan to use Alpha Brain daily over long periods of times, since side effects with this nootropic can increase as you use it more often.

Alpha Brain should always be checked by a doctor before taking it. This is especially true if you're pregnant, nursing, or have any suspicions about a medical condition.

What should you expect as a healthy adult?

Alpha Brain is not a medication, but a nutritional supplement. Alpha Brain's ingredients rank among the best cognitive enhancers that we know. When taken in the recommended doses, they are safe and non-toxic.

However, how they respond to them will depend on a variety of factors, including your age, health, and current medications.

The recommended daily intake is two capsules of Alpha Brain Instant, or one sachet mixed in water or other beverage. It is not recommended to increase your Alpha Brain intake. Side effects can be undesirable. Other supplements, such as caffeine and energy drinks, can cause side effects.

While side effects from Alpha Brain are rare, there are six possible negative effects that Alpha Brain can cause.

Headaches

Nausea

Stomach cramps

Diarrhea

Anxiety

Confusion

Jitters

Dizziness

Irritability

Brain fog

Alpha Brain side effects are most often associated with high doses of herbal extracts in each pill. Side effects of Alpha Brain can be caused by prolonged use of Alpha-GPC and Huperzine A, which can lead to excessive acetylcholine accumulation.

Alpha Brain has very few side effects. If you only take the recommended dose of 2-4 capsules per day, there should be no side effects. Alpha Brain side effects should be reported immediately to your doctor.

Alpha Brain FAQs

Does Alpha Brain work?

Alpha Brain contains a majority of clinically proven nootropic ingredients that support brain function and mental performance. Alpha Brain has also been proven effective in a placebo-controlled clinical study. But, individual results can vary and further research is required to prove Alpha Brain's effectiveness.

Is Alpha Brain a stimulant?

Alpha Brain isn't a stimulant-based nootropic. Alpha Brain does not contain caffeine and should not cause a crash like many other supplements.

Is Alpha Brain FDA Approved?

Alpha Brain, like most dietary supplements, is not FDA approved.

Who should not take Alpha Brain

Before taking Alpha Brain supplements, it is important to consult a doctor. Alpha Brain should not be taken by anyone with pre-existing conditions or pregnant women.

Does Alpha Brain Really Work?: Review Conclusion

Does Onnit Alpha Brain work?

Alpha Brain is a nootropic that works to some degree. However, it's not as effective as other options we have reviewed.

It is a mystery to us why Onnit's main Nootropic Supplement is still so popular. We have reviewed Alpha Brain and can confirm that it is a very overpriced brain supplement that is unlikely to enhance cognition in the ways it promises.

In other words, we doubt Alpha Brain works as advertised FOR ANYBODY!

The formula is made up of proprietary blends. This means that Onnit has chosen to not tell you how certain ingredients have been dosed. We believe that because some ingredients have lower active doses than the total blend size, this is an attempt to conceal the fact that the best ingredients can be found in low doses.

Alpha Brain uses nootropic ingredients. Oat straw, Cat's claw and Leucine are not beneficial to your cognitive function or long-term health.

Alpha Brain is not the right choice if you are looking to improve focus, concentration, learning and mood. Alpha Brain is far more expensive than other nootropics which provide better improvements in focus, memory and learning.

