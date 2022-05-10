All India Mixed Martial Arts Association: Giving An Identity To MMA In A Country Obsessed With Cricket

About two decades ago, mixed martial arts was an alien concept in India. The country that knows its national sport as hockey and regards cricket as a religion, always associated fighting with WWE. Add to it the taboo associated with combat sports and you’d know why no one knew about mixed martial arts. Parents hesitated to enroll their children in such a sport and enthusiasts saw just a bleak future.

Today, MMA has gained significant popularity in India. An increasing number of MMA events are being held in the country. Indian fighters are representing the country in international events and an increasing number of fighters are now moving towards their MMA dream. Thanks to the efforts of a few people, combat sports aren’t a taboo subject anymore.

These committed individuals are the ones who formed the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association in India (AIMMAA). It is the oldest and the largest MMA governing body in India. Founded in 2004 by Daniel Isaac in 2004, Daniel’s efforts have been unparalleled from first- introducing MMA to India to then working hard to offer a platform to all MMA fighters in India from the last two decades. From training to exposure, AIMMAA is the one-stop-shop for all MMA-related needs in India.

The team at AIMMAA includes Lorelei Isaac, the strength and conditioning coach for fighters during the Super Fight League era at their boot camp in Nasik, Alan Fenandes, India’s first Professional MMA Fighter and a pioneer of BJJ in India.

Jitendra Jain is the President and Pallavi Jain these are some of the key board members of this distinguished organisation . The organization focuses majorly on promoting Mixed martial arts in India and works in sync with event management companies and other corporates. It helps to conduct MMA events and popularize them. It also works on honing and giving a platform to professional MMA athletes.AIMMAA boasts of 200 plus affiliated gyms and hundreds of MMA Instructors under its Program today and an equal or probably more number of Fighters from Amateur to Professional under its ranks.

It is affiliated with the Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations ,(GAMMAF) which is headquartered in the USA.

Currently, MMA fights are full contact in nature. However, AIMMAA has introduced “Sport MMA” which works in the competition sport format. This way, they offer a platform to kids and teenagers to train and compete in a risk-free environment without compromising the learning experience of real MMA. The format facilitates training that helps solidify MMA concepts. AIMMAA is working tirelessly to popularise the kids friendly “Sport MMA” under the aegis of Daniel Isaac who has developed the concept way back in early 2000’s so MMA can be taught from the grassroots levels and at an early learning age too.

The organization is a team of individuals passionate about the sport and its promotion in India. We hope it achieves its vision soon and more enthusiastic fighters achieve international recognition.AIMMAA sanctions,organises and supervises India’s biggest and legit MMA Events in the country.



