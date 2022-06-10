All Great Achievers Have A Mentor: Darshan Somaiya

Personal growth means something different to everyone. But no matter what it means to you, it can be achieved. Meet Darshan Somaiya Leading Business Mentor of India, Holistic Coach and Spiritual artist.

Trained at age ten by his spiritual mother in the knowledge of the Bhagwat Gita and groomed to coach by watching Tony Robbins videos, he preached the Gita and started his career guidance workshops all before he turned 18.

Every coach who completes Tony Robbins training has not only achieved outstanding results in his or her own life, but has an unrivalled commitment to their profession. This type of experience and expertise is what drives the high ticketing business coach Darshan Somaiya.

Darshan Somaiya focuses on how to expand one’s growth 10X times

Become financially prosperous, improve your focus and overcome your limiting belief. and achieve a 10X life balance in their life!

What does 10X mean?

It means you should set targets for yourself that are 10X greater than what you believe you can achieve and you should take actions that are 10X greater than what you believe are necessary to achieve your goals. The biggest mistake most people make in life is not setting goals high enough. Taking massive action is the only way to fulfil your true potential. This rigorous training is part of what makes Darshan one of the best life coaches. No wonder he is called India’s own Tony Robbins.

He is also one of the most talented and accomplished NLP trainers in the world. He works with individuals and companies to reveal effective strategies for success. NLP techniques are particularly useful for building skills like public speaking, sales and negotiation, team building and leadership.



Declared India's youngest Mercedes’s achiever at 25 and the founder of Ultimate millionaire Blueprint movement, Darshan’s mission is to change lives everywhere. He creates breakthroughs and awakens the human spirit in everyone. If you witness him at work, you will see that this younger and exuberant mentor has outrageous fun while transforming the quality of people's lives around the world. Therefore, Darshan Somaiya didn’t get where he is today by accident.

He’s known around the world as being one of the best Life and Business Strategist.

Having established himself as a leading business coach inspiring millions to achieve great success in their businesses and personal life! Darshan Somaiya is on mission now! To take massive determined action to create more trainers such as himself. He is instilling his experiences in others who are eager to learn and who have a passion to Empowering individuals and organizations to make a significant difference in their quality of life and the lives of others like him.

His vision is to create a high expert team of trainers of unmatched standards. Setting systems and corporate level strategies like business level and functional strategy in place, he is enabling high end coaches as leaders to set business goals from the highest corporate level to the bottom functional level.

All successful people share one powerful characteristic: hunger — an insatiable desire for personal development, growth and progress. Seeking out the most effective resources help them attain, and maintain the goals and dreams. Be among those who do. Be among those who achieve their wildest potential. With the help of Darshan Somaiya who is a Master of Human Elevation, you will create your own success story.

