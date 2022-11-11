ALGO Price Prediction - Why These Coins Will Hit $1 Before Algorand

While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate the crypto market, some cryptos are less than a dollar, and you can invest in them if you don't want to take too much risk. However, you must research before investing in such cryptos because your investment will be a waste if they don't grow in value over time.

Having said that, let's take a look at Algorand to see if it reaches the $1 mark and what crypto experts say about it. On top of that, we will check out some other popular cryptos, like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, IMPT, and Tamadoge, that are closer to hitting the $1 mark than Algorand. So let's get started.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now <<<

Algorand Technical Analysis

As you can see, the price chart of Algorand looks pretty red, showing that ALGO has not been performing well for a while. In mid-2019, ALGO hit the market for just over $2.16; however, just after two weeks, the price dropped drastically to $0.573.

In the next few days, it recovered slightly, but after that, it fell drastically to $0.1911. Since then, ALGO's price chart has gone up and down. During April-May 2021, cryptocurrencies had a good run, with most coins hitting new highs, except for ALGO, which didn't get much higher than $1.70. However, on September 2021, ALGO hit over $2 for the first time, but by January 2022, the price was back to under $1. Since then, ALGO hasn't been able to reach $1.

Algorand Price Prediction

The technical analysis of ALGO does not seem to be optimistic, but let's see what crypto experts have to say about it.

CryptoPredictions.com predicted the coin would end 2022 at around $0.46, then drop to around $0.39 in September 2023. From there, it could bounce back to $0.60 before potentially reaching $0.69 in September 2026, reaching $0.7154 that year.

Based on ALGO calculations, DigitalCoinPrice predicts the coin will hit $0.40 by 2022, $0.82 by 2023, and $1.14 by 2024. It's predicted to grow to $1.52 in 2025, then drop to $1.28 in 2026, according to the site.

By the end of 2022, Gov Capital expects ALGO to trade at $0.40, then climb to about $1.56 next year. Additionally, the site predicts that ALGO will start 2025 at $3.09, rise to $4.40 on 22 September, and close 2025 at $4.63.

Other Cryptos Likely to Hit $1 Soon

However, ALGO might not be hitting $1 anytime soon, so let's look at some of the best cryptos that may hit $1 before ALGO.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - A Crypto with an Analytical Platform and Presale Ranker

2. Calvaria (RIA) - NFTs Based Best P2E Card Game

3. IMPT - An Innovative Platform For Trading Tokenized Carbon Credits

4. Tamadoge (TAMA) - Best Memecoin Under A Dollar

5. Stellar (XLM) - Most Reliable Crypto To Buy

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a new presale coin with a mission to revolutionize crypto signals with an all-in-one platform designed to appeal to beginners and experts alike. Crypto traders were on the lookout for a tool with features to make their trades easier.

You'll find a lot of trading tools in Dash 2 Trade. Among the exclusive tools are social indicators, exchange listing alerts, on-chain analytics, strategy builders with backtesting capabilities and on-chain analytics.

Apart from these features, Dash 2 Trade will also offer a fully customizable API for automated trading, a scoring system for finding the best pre-sales and ICOs, and even a social trading system to get its users involved in trading.

D2T is the token that powers the entire platform. Plus, with 0% tokens, you'll be able to test strategies and pay for Dash 2 Trade access. Also, D2T can also be used to pay subscription fees for its Starter and Premium tiers, so it is actually quite useful. Currently, D2T is in the presale phases, but once the platform officially launches, D2T's demand will spike, which could push its price way up than a dollar.

2. Calvaria (RIA)

There's a lot of buzz around Calvaria right now. Featuring stunning NFT cards, this P2E game allows players to earn cryptocurrencies as they complete challenges.

Calvaria features two in-game currencies: eRIA and $RIA. To keep the system stable, you can use $RIA, and eRIA tokens are used to purchase assets in-game. Over $1.6 million has been invested in the token presale so far.

To progress in the game, players need eRIA tokens to buy NFT decks. A player who wins a tournament or is very active in the game is awarded eRIA tokens. You can combine the same cards and buy higher-level cards with eRIA coins.

You get a bunch of benefits when you own RIA tokens. Governance's one of them. Depending on how many tokens an investor holds, they'll have more voting power. While the Platform managers make decisions about the future of the platform.

Calvaria also allows you to stake RIA tokens. The lock-up of the coins indicates that investors consider Calvaria to be a crypto project that offers daily rewards over the long run. Investors get passive income that way.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now <<<

3. IMPT

IMPT is another top performer that's going to hit $1 in the near future. The platform aims to provide a solution for one of the biggest problems facing mankind at the moment: climate change. In order to achieve this, IMPT is setting up a marketplace where companies and crypto investors will be able to trade carbon credits.

Over 25,000 brands and stores partner with IMPT, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Samsung. These brands let you earn IMPT tokens when you buy stuff. Alternatively, you can buy tokens directly through IMPT.

You can then use your IMPT tokens to buy carbon credit NFTs. IMPT's marketplace lets you trade carbon credit NFTs for cash or keep them. Also, you can burn the carbon credits to help the environment, in which case IMPT will reward you with another NFT.

>>>Buy IMPT Now <<<

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

The next top crypto is Tamdoge, which will hit $1 in a few months. Despite its roots in Dogecoin, Tamadoge isn't a meme coin. Tamadoge's ecosystem, the Tamaverse, has plenty of uses for its native currency, TAMA. To get started, you can use TAMA tokens as in-game currency to buy Tamadoge pets.

It's like having real pets; you have to train them, feed them, and breed them until they're ready to fight in the arena. TAMA tokens are given out to the best players as a reward.

Tamadoge wants to release an augmented reality app by 2023 so players can interact with pets more naturally. There will also be new arcade games on the platform. Due to these utilities, analysts think TAMA tokens will skyrocket and might even hit $1 soon.

>> Buy Tamadoge on OKX Now <<

5. Stellar (XLM)

Stellar Lumens wants to change the way we do global finance. This open-source payment network aims to change how people interact with money across the world, in particular international transfers, and provide crypto storage services to underbanked people.

Its promising future makes it one of our top picks. Already carving a niche in this multi-trillion dollar industry, it's providing actionable solutions to underbanked people. We expect Stellar's price run to get boosted as blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption continues to gain momentum.

At the moment, XLM is trading for $0.0978 with a market cap of $2,520,853,580, which means that it is well on its way to becoming a $1 coin.

Conclusion

So that was ALGO's price prediction, and some other top cryptocurrencies heading to $1 soon before ALGO. Obviously, ALGO won't get to $1 anytime soon, so investing in D2T, RIA, IMPT, and TAMA would be a better choice since they're on their way to $1 and will provide better returns.

