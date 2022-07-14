Alex Ketchum’s Quest for Laughs Strikes Gold on Social Media

Every 13-year-old with a flip phone spent time filming with their friends joking around after school and on the weekends. That’s exactly how Alex Ketchum spent most of his childhood. Despite the popularity of posting clips for clicks these days, very few people get the type of following and response that content creator and actor Alex Ketchum has achieved.

It takes more than a quirky personality and a willingness to step outside the box. Luckily, Alex Ketchum has both these things and more. Those early homemade videos sparked an interest in media creation that led him to study the topic of film production at York University. Projects like, Tinder the Web Series, a web series he made in 2017 revolving around the popular dating application gave him a taste of success online, but it also taught him something important. He didn’t want to only be the guy behind the camera, he wanted to step in front of the lens and connect directly with viewers.

For every person dreaming of being the next big social media star, there are several more that never get past the introduction stage. The internet is full of the constant bombardment of media, and the people who create it must step away from the ordinary if they want some of the focus directed their way. Viewers want entertainment, a break from the everyday grind of life, but also a sense of relatability. It takes the kind of commitment and high energy levels embodied by Alex Ketchum. His videos run the gamut from clever pranks, to weird food trials, to even satirical tests of online recommendations and life hacks. Throughout it all, he stays true to his brand of authentic self, raw comedy, and a lighthearted voice that people can connect to.

What does Alex Ketchum’s success as a creator look like today? His personal brand has grown throughout the top social media platforms, where he has collected millions of views across his videos. His work has even been featured by LadBible and VT, as well as local media outlets in his hometown, Toronto. Alex Ketchum has only just started his quest for online social media greatness. Now with multiple viral videos and thousands of viewers ready to click play, there is no doubt that his brand of comedy will continue to strike gold with viewers around the world.