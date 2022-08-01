Akshay Bardapurkar’s Planet Marathi Applauded At 68th National Film Awards For 'Goshta Eka Paithanichi' And ‘June’

2022 proved to be a great run for the Marathi cinema at the National Film Awards. The soon-to-be-released 'Goshta Eka Paithanichi' starring Sayali Sanjeev, received the National Award- Best Marathi Film. On the other hand, the much celebrated and acclaimed film ‘June’ with Neha Pendse- Bayas and Siddharth Menon as leads got a special mention.

'Goshta Eka Paithanichi' is written and directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode and produced

by Abhayanand Singh, Akshay Bardapurkar and Chintamani Dagde under the banner of Golden Ratio Films, Planet Marathi and Lakeside. Actress Sayali Sanjeev commented on her film bagging the award “It is the highest honour to receive the national award for our film. It was the most challenging yet liberating role of my life and I am delighted that the film has made its mark even before its release”

Akshay Bardparpurkar, Producer and Founder, of Planet Marathi OTT, said “I am truly humbled that our films have been celebrated by the greatest awards of our country. It reinstates our faith in coming up with strong and differentiated content and hopefully, we will be able to keep winning more of these prestigious awards”

Actor Siddharth Menon shared “Receiving a special mention at the National awards is a dream come true. We have received a lot of love and appreciation for our film, but getting acknowledged on this platform has filled my heart with gratitude and pride”. June is directed by Suhrud Godbole and written by Nikhil Mahajan. The film has shone in many festivals including Pune Film Festival, Kerala Film Festival, New York Film Festival and 51st

International Film Festival Of India.