Akansha Bhawsagar’s Fly High Institute Is Among The Promising Names In The Field Of Travel And Tourism

Have you ever wondered what it is like to stay away from the typical corporate setup? It is an altogether different zone. And there has been a gradual shift with people moving from monotonous work-life to unconventional jobs. The field of aviation, hospitality and tourism continues to blossom, thereby giving many young professionals a platform to make a successful career. Fly High Institute is one of the leading institutions that offer an array of courses to its students.

The institute has different courses, ranging from the 3-month certification course to a 3-year degree course. The brainchild behind Fly High Institute, Akansha Bhawsagar comes with experience of more than five years in the hospitality and tourism sector. Currently, Fly High Institute has its operations in Nagpur, which is now expanding in Mumbai and other areas of Maharashtra.

With more than 75 students being placed in the best companies, Fly High Institute has become a gateway for those who want to work in India’s leading airlines, hotels and travel companies. Observing the mainstream jobs being flooded with endless opportunities, Akansha realised the need for upscaling the hospitality and tourism industry. Therefore, Fly High Institute saw light, and in a short span, it has had its association with the best names from the aviation, hospitality and travel industry.

In the testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fly High Institute conducted various workshops and virtual sessions for its students. As the situation has eased, the institute is back to its feet providing professional guidance to students in their respective fields. One of the merits that the candidates have after completing a course at the Fly High Institute is that they provide 100% placement assistance to students.

Affiliated by the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, the courses completed at Fly High institute have got international recognition. “We are looking forward to pushing an envelope for our students in a way that they get professional exposure with international brands and companies”, concluded Akansha.

