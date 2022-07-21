AI-Based Test Series For CAT Aspirants All Set To Be Launched By Educator-Led Startup

Every year lakhs of aspirants appear for CAT, but only a few hundred are able to crack the percentile required to enter India’s top B-schools. The strange part is that some aspirants are able to crack CAT even while working full-time, while others cannot even after dropping for the 2nd consecutive year.

What do you think is the reason behind that?

You cannot blame it completely on studying for long hours or reading more books because, unlike other exams, CAT is an aptitude test which means speed and strategy matters the most. One needs to accustom himself/herself to the exam’s pattern, and the best way to do that has always been to practice test papers.

Your success also depends on the kind of resources you have to prepare. Imagine having the best CAT trainers accessing each of your test papers and giving you personal insights into your weak and strong areas!

Well, that might sound impossible or out of the budget, but software and AI have been making the impossible possible since always. An Educator led startup in Pune is all set to create this a reality with the first-ever AI-based test series for CAT aspirants.

How can artificial intelligence help Revolutionize how aspirants prepare for their CAT exam?

CAT preparation comes with a lot of confusion. The biggest reason aspirants cannot score high is not because they don’t give in the time or dedication it needs, but because they don’t know what to do next.

You always have very limited time to devote to your preparation, and knowing what to study and where to study it can make all the difference. This is where Experts Edge AI-based test series come into the picture.

Designed to handhold aspirants’ preparation, this test series acts like an instructor and gives the aspirant everything he/she needs to succeed. With one of the most sophisticated analytics algorithms, the software gives you a detailed report of your strong and weak areas and even designs future tests based on insights.

Usually, aspirants would waste time answering questions from their strong areas while they should ideally be working on their weak areas. But a pre-designed test would not know your weak areas; however, that is not the case with Experts Edge.

Their test series knows your history of tests and designs your tests so you can reach closer to your dream percentile without being clueless about what to do next!

What makes URECA different from all other test series?

The name of this AI-based test series is URECA (Unique Resource for Enhanced CAT Adaptive Tests). Not just personalised reporting on strong and weak areas, but there are numerous features that make it unique. It combines the power of the best features of both paper-based and online tests, such as:

You can strike off options while reaching towards the correct answer

You can review questions later on by marking them for review

You get a reverse timer for the complete test along with an individual timer for each question

Analysing your responses with tentackles multiple dimensions helps give you three levels of personalised feedback

The man behind it all, Mr Nitin Rathod

URECA has been developed by Experts Edge, which was started by Mr Nitin Rathod (B.Tech Chemical Engineering, from Laxminarayan Institute of Technology) with several years of experience in coaching students. His time-tested CAT preparation strategies have helped numerous students get into their dream B-schools.

On being asked about URECA and its future, Mr Nitin Rathod said, “This test series helps students focus on their weak areas, which means AI will help them focus on areas that will help them improve their scores. The biggest challenge has always been identifying areas to work on, and the personalised feedback given by the series helps answer just that.”

Talking about all the features of URECA is beyond the scope of this article; however, I have personally selected the top few that give you an idea of its potential:

You even get to know of subtopics within topics that you should work on (specific weak areas)

You will get suggestions on the level of the chapter of the book to be studied or newspaper links in case of current affairs questions

You can analyse and work on potential fundamental conceptual errors that you might have made in your test

You also get to analyse potential areas of misplaced confidence in specific topics/concepts

Understand your performance by analysing your standing among test takers with peer group comparison

The future ahead

Experts Edge was selected and is an incubated startup under COEP. This talks about the validation of the business model and the value it provides to CAT aspirants all over.

URECA is all set to be launched, which will expedite Expert Edge’s contribution to lakhs of CAT aspirants all over the country.