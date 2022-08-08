Ahead Of Independence Day, Karan Mankar Shares His Social Welfare Program

As soon as the changed-calendar page reads August, a sense of patriotism starts gushing through our veins. Is this your story too, or is it just us and Karan Mankar? Well, he seems particularly enthused about Independence Day this year. After all, he is speculating about leading a social welfare movement. But what is this programme about? Keep reading to find out!



While India is preparing to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, Karan Mankar has made sure that he too wants to contribute to the day. Stretching our ears far and wide, we have learned that he is planning to start a medical camp for underprivileged people.

Considering that it is everyone's right to a healthy self, Karan aims to help the needy through health check-ups and free medicine. However, he has decided to keep this programme confidential until the last minute. Karan Mankar's campaign could benefit numerous people, and therefore we hope that he implements this idea and continues with his good work.

Well, this isn't the first time Karan has planned a medical camp. He has already organised multiple blood donation campaigns and saved millions of lives. "Life is a boon to humans. However, situations aren't always the same, and some mishaps can cause great losses. To make sure that human lives weren't a part of these losses, I started organising blood donation camps."

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Karan Mankar says, "Independence was a gift for each one of us. Since then, we have seen multiple political, geographical, societal, technical, scientific, and many more changes. We still have a long way to go, and I believe that if we keep up with the feeling of belongingness and brotherhood, the pace at which India is growing will double."

We hope that Karan Mankar keeps gracing and motivating us with his humble contribution to India. He is a true philanthropist and does campaigns not only for humans but also for animals. Oftentimes, you will see Karan feeding stray dogs and other animals.

