Friday, Dec 02, 2022
After Indonesia’s Concert, Singer Anushka Banerjee Performs In Dubai

Anushka Banerjee is a popular indie musician who has carved a niche for herself in the Indian music industry with her dreamy vocals and deep lyrics.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 11:48 am

Indian singer Anushka Banerjee is bringing her soulful music to Dubai after wrapping up a successful concert in Indonesia. She’s set to perform in Dubai on New Year's Eve.
 
Anushka Banerjee is a popular indie musician who has carved a niche for herself in the Indian music industry with her dreamy vocals and deep lyrics. Her song ‘Todna Dil’ went viral on YouTube and other major audio streaming platforms. She made it to TOP-11 in Indian Idol Season 12 in the year 2020 which changed the trajectory of her singing career.

Anushka said in a statement: “The energy in Dubai is just different and unlike anything that one experiences elsewhere. Performing in this beautiful metropolis is always one of the highlights of my calendar. For my upcoming show, I’m super excited to see different nationalities that embrace music as a means to bridge, unite, and connect.”
 
Her last show in Indonesia grabbed her a lot of International acknowledgments. She is also doing a lot of playback singing and recordings for a variety of music directors in Bollywood.

