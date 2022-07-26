AdultFriendFinder Reviews - Is Adult Friend Finder Worth the Money?

AdultFriendFinder is not a new name in the online dating world. It is one of the top-ranked dating websites online that has taken the industry by storm. If you have been struggling to find your perfect match through dating apps and sites, Adult Friend Finder is here to put an end to all of your struggles. Dating in the modern world can get too challenging at times. You have to go through the hassle of left and right swapping through your screen only to find out that the person you have been talking to was not worth your time in the end.

With AdultFriendFinder, you can explore a world of like-minded individuals who are just trying to feel a little less lonely like you do. Let's see what else the platform has in store for us.

Keep reading further as we share a detailed review of AdultFriendFinder and how it can turn your dating life around.



How Was Adult Friend Finder Discovered?



Adult Friend Finder, also known as AFF come, was founded by Andre Conru in the late nineties. The platform was developed to help people find their ideal match online without a hassle. The platform has helped connect millions of love-seekers for more than two decades, and it still stands strong as one of the leading dating websites.

At present, there are over 60 million people from different countries who are actively using AFF com. So, if you’re an adult looking to try your luck in the dating world, AdultFriendFinder is an excellent starting point.

Why Do You Need to Be On Adult Friend Finder?



Life can get lonely sometimes, and finding the right partner for yourself can be tedious. The world of modern online dating is so chaotic that finding the right dating partner can be next to impossible. Thankfully, with an online dating portal like AdultFriendFinder, you can say goodbye to all your dating woes.

AdultFriendFinder provides you with various dating services that can help you get the partner of your dreams. If not, you might still end up having a fun time. No matter what your preferences are, AdultFriendFinder has millions of active users, so you may end up finding the one you need.

People often ask. Is Adult Friend Finder real? Does Adult Friend Finder work? Is Adult Friend Finder legit? If you’re worried about the platform's legitimacy, don't be. AdultFriendFinder is an authentic and verified dating platform. The platform can also be accessed on your phone with a mobile app, available both on Apple and Android.

If you wish to join AdultFriendFinder, you should do so right away, as the platform offers free registration. You just need to follow simple steps to register on the platform and explore their fantastic dating services.



AdultFriendFinder.Com - Free Membership



In a world and age when everything comes with a price, luckily for us, the membership at AdultFriendFinder comes for free. Now some of you may wonder. Oh, another free gimmick with nothing of value in the plan. That’s not the case with Adult Friend Finder. The Free Membership plan offers so much more than you think.

Let’s look at what those services are.

The best part about being a free AFF member is that you can still enjoy the complete website experience. Unlike other dating platforms, AdultFriendFinder lets you explore the full website, even on a free plan. When you register on the platform, you will land on the homepage that lists all the top-notch features and services that AFF com offers. From then, you can click on any offer or explore other website pages through the main menu.

As you know, AdultFriendFinder is not just an online dating website. It is more like a social networking platform for dating and connecting with people your type. The homepage is similar to any other social networking platform. Your feed will update every couple of minutes, and you will see updates and stories from different parts of the world. You can then scroll through your feed and check out the photos and videos uploaded by other AFF com users. That's one unique feature that comes with the Free AFF Membership. You may not find another dating platform that lets you see other users' content without paying a single dime from your pocket. You can get to know someone by simply clicking on their picture and leaving a comment or like reaction on it. Through this feature, you can easily break the ice with a potential date and take things further from there.

Besides this, AFF also offers access to various active groups on the website. Free members can simply search through multiple groups and see which one of them piques their interest. Similar to the groups on other social media platforms, AdultFriendFinder gives free members an opportunity to create and connect with groups discussing different topics or interests. For instance, someone who is into astrology can join a group of AFF members who like astrology. Similarly, pet lovers can search for or create a similar group where like-minded people can connect with each other for friendship, dating, or relationships.

In addition, AFF free members also have the option to make their own 'Hotlist .'This is an excellent feature for individuals as this lets you bookmark your favorite AFF users and keep them saved in one place. This way, when you later want to talk to a specific person and take the connection one step further with them, you simply have to go to your Hotlist and find them. Just like that, you can access the hottest people on AFF with one click.

The benefits of becoming a free AFF member do not end here. The platform also offers another cool feature for its free members, called the Public Livestreams. A common trait found in other social networking platforms; the live streaming feature comes in handy for finding people to that you can relate. You can watch the Livestream of other members and gauge their personalities to decide if they are your type or not. If you like someone through the Livestream, simply message them or add them to your Hotlist, so you know that you have plenty of options for later. If you explore this feature the right way, you may find your ideal match in no time. All this without spending a single dollar. That's what sets AdultFriendFinder apart from others.

Keep reading our Adult Friend Finder review to find out more about the platform.

AdultFriendFinder.Com - Gold Membership



You have already seen all the valuable features and benefits of AFF Free Membership. Now you can only imagine what the Gold Membership has to offer. AFF Gold Membership sets the bar too high for online dating platforms. This special membership plan has extra special features and deals for members that can take their dating life from good to the absolute best.

Let's read this Adult Friend Finder review to explore the Gold Membership plan.

We are listing the key highlights of AFF Gold Membership so you know exactly what you are paying for. Here you go:

AFF Gold Members can view the complete profile of the users they are interested in.

AFF Gold Members can get one-on-one with their potential dates by sending private messages to them.

AFF Gold Members get the option to add other members to their friend list, so they can directly reach out to anyone they are interested in.

AFF Gold Members can get up close and personal with their potential matches by using the direct chat feature that is only available for gold membership.

AFF Gold Members can make real connections with people by taking advantage of the exclusive features.

So, now the question arises – Is AFF Gold Membership worth it? Let's look at the pricing plan to help you make that decision.

AFF Gold Membership has three payment plans currently. This is what each plan has to offer.

Plan # 1 – Month-by-Month Subscription

This option is ideal for you if you just want to explore and experiment with the platform for a short while. The subscription plan starts from $39.95 and is billed monthly on your card.

Plan # 2 – Three Months Subscription

Once you get the hang of AFF com, you are bound to use the platform regularly. That's when the 3-months plan will be ideal for you. It will also help you save a few dollars compared to the monthly-by-month subscription plan. Now you will have to pay $80.85 for three months, which will be billed quarterly. So instead of paying $39.95 monthly, you will now be paying $26.95 for the same plan, making it nothing short of a steal deal.

Plan # 3 – Annual Subscription

If you want to get the whole shebang of AFF gold membership, the 12-months subscription plan offers the best value to you at a fraction of the cost. So, make the most of this offer and subscribe to the annual plan for $239.40 so you can enjoy a monthly rate of $19.95 instead of $39.95. Get the best of the best dating service for less than $20 a month. It's like a dream come true for all love-seekers.

All three AFF Gold Membership offers are incredible and offer great value for money if you look at the features and benefits included in the plan. While the AdultFriendFinder free plan can easily score decent dates, becoming a Gold member will seal the deal for you. You get access to many potential dating profiles you can't directly connect with.

Besides this, you can enjoy a safe and secure online payment channel to ensure you're investing your money in the right place. Simply enter your card details, and you’ll be automatically billed according to your chosen plan without any hassle. If you wish to discontinue your plan at any point, you can do so with a few clicks without worrying about your card details getting leaked or stolen. Similarly, if you want to upgrade or downgrade your subscription plan, you can choose that option without going through the extra work of entering your card details again.

Adult Friend Finder Review – The Best and The Not-So-Best!



When you come to AdultFriendFinder looking for friendship, a romantic relationship, or just something casual, fret not, as the platform is free and completely non-judgmental. Whatever your dating preferences or kinks are, all information stays safe on the platform. So, if you’re single and ready to mingle - AFF is the place to be. Even if you’ren’t single and still want to mingle, be their guest as AFF has something for everyone. Yes, that's true. You will find people who are single, committed, or divorced among the millions of monthly active AFF members. Even happily married couples looking to add spice to their love life are welcomed on the platform. It feels too good to be true. Right?

We are not surprised. If there is one question everyone keeps asking after looking at any Adult Friend Finder review, it is: Is Adult Friend Finder Legit?

We will answer this question for you. For that, you will first need to look at the pros and cons of using AFF to help make the right call. Here is what they are:

The Best Part of Using Adult Friend Finder



The top-rated platform for adult dating and casual relationships

Simple and easy-to-understand sign-up process

Free members can enjoy feed updates, live streams, blogs and groups, and more.

Adult Friend Finder mobile app available for Apple and Android users

Millions of active members on the Adult Friend Finder app and web platform

Excellent customer support department, available 24/7 online

Safe platform for the LGBTQ community

Accepts all preferences and kinks

You can meet members in person

Helps you find potential dates near you

Ranked amongst the 100 most visited websites in the USA

Affordable Gold Membership plan in three variations

Safe and credible payment gateways



The Not-So-Best Part of using Adult Friend Finder



The potential risk of getting catfished

Easy to fall for bots of fake user profiles

Annoying ads on the free membership plan

Male profiles over-crowd the website

Risk of spamming and receiving unsolicited pictures

Some members may try to trick you

The platform can be slow at times

Adult Friend Finder Review – The Top Features Offered by AFF com Website and Mobile App





If you’re looking for true love online, you are definitely in tough luck. But that doesn’t mean you should lose all hope. That’s because a modern online dating platform like AdultFriendFinder still exists. AFF com is a social networking platform for people looking for adult friendships, casual flings, dating, and relationships. You do not have to be a love guru or expert to land yourself an ideal match on the platform; there is plenty of fish in the pond for you to choose from.

There is no other full-scale dating platform like AdultFriendFinder on the web for you. You can enjoy various cool features on AFF com and experience a new way of dating online. Not to forget how safe and judgement-free the platform is for all sorts of people. Keep your inhibitions aside, and get ready to see the dating world in a new light.

Here are the top features of AdultFriendFinder com that make it worth your while:

Number 1 – Public Livestreams



This AFF feature is ranked as one of the most favorites by both Free and Gold members. Through this feature, you can go live on your profile and shout out to the public to make them find out more about you. As a member, you can watch these public live streams for free and enjoy getting to know a potential dating partner.

You can access this feature through the 'Live Action' button on the AFF com homepage, which will lead you to the 'Live Broadcasters Webcams’ section. Shoot away and enjoy!

Number 2 – Social Groups and Interactive Chatrooms



If you want to connect with people with the same preferences or interests as you, AFF offers a ‘Groups’ feature exclusively for you. You can look for a special Group or Chat Room that suits your interest.

If there is no AFF Group that matches your preferences, you may create one and connect with your potential matches.

Number 3 - Blogs and Magazine



If you like writing erotic stories and informative blogs, AdultFriendFinder has the perfect platform for you to explore. The AFF Blog and Magazine feature is ideal for all writers or book lovers to showcase their talent to an audience that will appreciate it.

You can join the blogging community to share your work, read other members' stories for inspiration, or have fun. Members can also like and comment on your blogs to motivate you further.

Number 4 - Sex Education Academy



AdultFriendFinder com is not just about dating and casual flings; the platform also acts as a knowledge hub for people seeking answers to sex-related queries or concerns. AFF offers a dedicated 'Sex Education Academy' section that offers valuable information on the topic.

That’s not all. You can also enjoy online tutorial videos and practical tips that will take your dating life up a notch. This feature is exclusively available for Gold members only, so if you want to explore it, you have to choose one of the three Gold membership subscription plans to enjoy this service and a lot more.

Number 5 – Online Contests



AFF com is known for various features; the Online Contests feature being one of them. These one-of-a-kind Online Contest provide an exclusive opportunity for members to win something cool and a chance to enjoy healthy competition with each other. Some people also explore this feature to break the ice with their potential matches to make things less awkward.

Most ‘Online Contests’ held at AFF com will require you to submit a photo or video entry, which can help you get more comfortable with the platform, with the chances of winning an exciting prize.

Number 6 – Flirting Feature



AdultFriendFinder com is all about love and loving. That's why the platform gives you the freedom to flirt and act cute with your potential match to increase your chances of scoring an actual date with them. You can use the Flirting Feature by sending them a wink emoji to catch their attention.

Don't worry; there is no creepy flirting encouraged on the platform, and AFF team tries to keep things as transparent and open as possible. That's why this feature is not available for any Tom, Dick, or Harry. Flirt Feature is only available for paid Gold members. However, free AFF members can still get a taste of the feature as they get notified every time a member flirt with them. They cannot flirt back with them, though. That's a privilege to be enjoyed by gold members only.

Number 7 – Send and Receive Virtual Gifts



If you’re struggling to find a way to make your online date feel appreciated, then you must give a try the 'Send Gifts' option. This option enables you to send virtual gifts to your date or even a potential online date. This is a very flattering way of making the person on the other side feel desired.

There are many options to pick from, and they won't feel too heavy on the pocket either. Anyone having slightly decent earnings can afford them without any issues. This will be a wonderful gesture on anyone's part and an option that is highly recommended as well.

Number 8 – Send a Tip to Your Fav AFF Member



Just like the 'Send Gifts' option, there's an option to 'Send a Tip .'You can use this option to tip not just your potential matches but also anyone you find interesting. It just goes on to show that you appreciate their work, and it can work as great encouragement for them.

This option can also be used during a live webcam session. It can give the entertainer the courage to add something more to it. Money can be a great motivator for anyone, so don't be afraid to try this option.

