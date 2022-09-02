Adirize DAO, Elrond And FTX Make For Great Long-Term Cryptocurrency Buys

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been one of the most remarkable contributions of blockchain technology to the financial services industry. With the introduction of cryptocurrencies and a host of other digital assets, DeFi features have opened the gates to an innovative investment mechanism that ensures high returns and eliminates any third-party interference. Moreover, without a central institution with absolute authority over cryptocurrency exchange platforms, users can look forward to fast-paced and transparent transactions. If you have your eyes set on long-term cryptocurrency investments, you can start looking up some of the strong performers like Adirize DAO (ADI), Elrond (EGLD), and FTX (FTT). Here's a brief description of some of their key use cases.

Adirize DAO: The reserve currency with a difference

Built as a decentralized platform for cryptocurrency exchange, Adirize DAO is powered by its own native token, ADI, that can be used for a host of transactional activities on the platform, including staking, bonding, earning rewards, and participating in the platform's governance structure. The token can be purchased on presale.

Adirize DAO aims to drive impact by operating its token as a store of value rather than as a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to a fiat currency. The main flaw in stable coins that are linked to another fiat currency is that their value fluctuates with that of the fiat currency.

In the case of the ADI Token, the native token is built as a free-floating algorithm reserve currency backed by a protocol-owned reserve of assets. The combined effect of the two features shields the token's capitalization against price fluctuations and market volatility. Another USP of the Adirize DAO platform is that it doesn't depend on users to maintain its liquidity pool. Rather than renting liquidity, it owns it. The difference in approach might be small, but it can make a big impact when the platform has to keep the supply of the token scarce.

The Adirize DAO platform leverages the decentralized autonomous organization principle for its governance and operation. The platform has a simple mechanism wherein the protocol-managed treasury, liquidity pool, bonding activities, and staking reward work in tandem to optimize supply expansion. While the platform generates revenue from the sale of bonds, the treasury uses those funds to mint ADI Tokens that are later given away as staking rewards.

The governance structure of the platform is such that token holders get the chance to vote on proposals concerning operational issues, future project launches, partnerships, and new features that are pitched by other members of the Adirize community.

Elrond completes three years of being listed on Binance

Elrond is a fast-paced and secure blockchain-based platform for deploying dApps and niche use cases by leveraging Web3 solutions. The platform also has a native token, EGLD, that can be used for staking and other transactional obligations on the Elrond network. On June 27, 2022, the Elrond platform announced a host of milestones it achieved on the day. It completed three years of being listed on the Binance cryptocurrency trading platform. It also achieved the mark of 50 million Mainnet transactions with zero downtime. Next, it announced the launch of the new Elrond API gateway that has been designed by Bware Labs. The platform also announced that Cantina Royale would be soon coming on the Maiar Launchpad. It also announced that, till now, it has over 1.71 million accounts and has processed 50, 37 million transactions with 13,17 million tokens staked.

FTX: Margin and spot trading with cryptocurrencies

FTX is a decentralized derivatives cryptocurrency exchange platform that offers its users various investment opportunities like spot trading and margin trading. The platform also donates 1% of all transaction fees collected to different charities worldwide annually. The platform has a native token, FTT, that comes in handy for users in meeting any kind of transactional obligation like staking or yield farming. The token also enables FTX users to participate in its governance and vote on important proposals concerning the platform's development. It has a lucrative staking program for its users which offers bonus votes, free withdrawals, higher referral rebate rates, and airdrop rewards.

So if you are looking for great long-term cryptocurrencies, look no further than Adirize DAO, Elrond, and FTX. They all have great features which should help you get a great return.

