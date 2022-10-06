Adding Chainlink, Aave And Supontis Token To Your Portfolio Will Put You In A Strong Position

Investment trends strongly indicate that the markets are creating a full buying opportunity. Many investors predict that the coin markets will soon start a significant uptrend, resulting in serious profits for investors.

Like many altcoins that attracted attention in this period, the newly developed Supontis Token (PON) ecosystem stands out as one of the projects that managed to attract attention. This ecosystem, which progresses with a comprehensive roadmap, aims to close the deficiencies in the field of DeFi.

Supontis Token (PON) Will Be Really Strong During Bull Market!

Supontis Token (PON) has the mission of appealing to large audiences and incorporating decentralized finance into everyone's life. For this, it is stated that a large marketing budget has been created in its financial planning.

Supontis Token (PON) aims to offer its users the opportunity to transact with the lowest costs. For this, multi-chain technology is used. The well-optimized algorithm achieves high speeds with the proof-of-stake authority verification mechanism.

Investors can also easily become involved in the ecosystem's DAO program. The DAO, which is possible to participate through the Supontis Token (PON) staking program, gives investors a say in the future of the ecosystem.

Chainlink (LINK) Has Unlimited Utility!

Chainlink (LINK) is an altcoin that was listed on exchanges in 2019 and reached its peak by increasing 11 times in 2021. The project, which made an ICO in 2017, collected more than 75 million dollars of investment.

The project allows real-world applications to be used on the blockchain. The project, which aims to fill the gap between blockchain and traditional systems, has the ERC-20 standard. The project, which distributes rewards as LINK tokens in return for using data in smart contracts, thus offers passive income. Chainlink (LINK), which provides access to dApps on Ethereum, aims to support many more blockchains in the future.

The advantages and promise of the project have created confidence in the investors. For this reason, it has experienced a great improvement in terms of price, based on the period it was released. The project is believed to be a revolution for smart contracts.

Considering this situation for 2022, it will not be difficult to talk about serious increases in price. Chainlink (LINK) is instantly positioned at just over $6 and is considered a cheap cryptocurrency for its buyer.

Aave (AAVE) Is A Great Alternative To Have!

Launched in January 2020, Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. The protocol offers an innovative approach to lending and borrowing crypto assets, focusing on safety, transparency, and efficiency.

Aave (AAVE) features include flash loans, which allow borrowers to take out loans without collateral; interest rates that are determined by the market; and a decentralized exchange, which allows users to trade loaned assets.

The protocol also offers a unique collateralization system, which helps reduce the risk of defaults. As a result, Aave (AAVE) is one of the most innovative and exciting projects in the crypto space.

In a bear market, it can be hard to know which coins are worth investing in. However, we believe that Supontis Token (PON), paired with Chainlink (LINK) and Aave (AAVE), will put you in a strong position for the future.

Despite the current market conditions, we still believe that these three coins have great potential for growth and should be considered for any investment portfolio.

