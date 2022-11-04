Adderall Side Effects Females

Get the best rated natural adderall alternative here.

Body weight

The FDA warns that the dosage for Adderall should be adjusted to fit the body weight of the user. While the drug is effective for weight loss in both males and females, women's body weight is a determining factor when choosing the appropriate dose. According to a study, women process up to 30 percent more amphetamine than men. This difference may be due to the differences in metabolism and body fat. However, more studies are needed to learn whether Adderall affects females differently.

Women who are pregnant or who are planning a pregnancy should not take Adderall during pregnancy. The drug slows down the metabolism and can cause birth defects and other complications. The drug is not considered safe to use during pregnancy. Studies have shown that amphetamines have harmful effects on fetuses and newborns. They can lead to low birth weight and premature delivery. In addition, they can lead to withdrawal symptoms after giving birth.

Heart attack

The long-term abuse of Adderall has been linked to a significant increase in the risk of developing heart attacks. The drug also increases the risk of cardiac arrest, a condition in which the heart's pumping muscles fail to pump blood efficiently. This can be fatal, and people often have little or no warning before the event.

A healthy heart rate is within 60-100 beats per minute, but Adderall can cause the heart rate to skyrocket. This puts the entire body at risk. A person who is taking Adderall may feel anxious and tense, and their heart may begin to beat irregularly.

Anorexia

The abuse of Adderall can be indicative of an eating disorder. This condition is characterized by both physical and psychological traits that make it difficult to maintain a healthy weight. Symptoms of the disorder include constipation, abdominal pain, and nausea. It may also lead to decreased appetite and the need to urinate frequently.

The drug has been found to increase the heart rate and blood pressure, which can result in an increased risk of cardiovascular damage. It also significantly slows the metabolism. It is not considered safe for use during pregnancy as it may adversely affect the fetus. In addition, it can result in a premature delivery and low birth weight. Further, the drug can cause withdrawal symptoms and increase the risk of infant mortality.

Seizures

If you're a female who is taking Adderall, you should be aware of some of the side effects. The first is increased risk of seizures. These seizures can occur even if you're taking Adderall according to the instructions of your doctor. Seizures triggered by Adderall are no different than seizures caused by other types of medications.

Other adverse reactions to Adderall include increased heart rate and blood pressure. It may also cause nausea and dizziness. Moreover, it may affect the lungs. This can lead to low birth weight, and increased infant mortality. The side effects of Adderall may also include chest pain, irregular heartbeat, and abnormal heart rhythm. If taken in excess, this medication can also lead to hyperthermia, or a rapid increase in body temperature.

Long-term

The long-term effects of Adderall on females have yet to be completely understood. The effects of Adderall vary based on the dose used, and females process the drug at a faster rate than males. Because the amount of processed amphetamine in females differs from that of males, it is difficult to say exactly what to expect from the drug.

The most notable side effect reported among Adderall abusers is emotional withdrawal. Dopamine production is decreased, which results in low moods and high anxiety. This reduces the user's ability to find pleasure in natural ways.

