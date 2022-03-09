Adani IER And IG Drones Join Hands With The Vision To Make India The Drone Hub By 2025

To make India the future drone hub an MoU was signed between IG Drones and Adani IER marking the launch of the Center of Excellence - Drone Technology at the Adani Institute of Education & Research. The CoE was inaugurated by M. Nagarajan, Director, Commissionerate of Higher Education in the presence of Hirenmay Mahanta (CEO, iHub), Professor Dr. M. Muruganant, Director, Adani IER; Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, CEO, IG Drones; Om Prakash Das, COO, IG Drones; Yohgcas Iyer, CEO, Vinata Aeromobility. The coming together of IG Drones and Adani IER marks the beginning of a transformational change in the drone industry.

Guided by the Infrastructure visionary of the nation, Shri Gautam Adani, the Adani Institute for Education & Research (Adani IER) was established by Adani Group, one of India’s largest integrated infrastructure conglomerates with an objective to provide a suitable platform to the youth of the nation to become ‘Nation Builders’.

IG Drones, the leading enterprise drone platform on the other hand aims to train and upskill the Indian youth for the future of drone technology to make them industry ready and empower India's drone ecosystem with advanced drone technology and skilled resources. A start up founded by two young entrepreneurs, IG Drones has now transcended to become one of India’s leading enterprise drone solution providers, serving the nation in its own way.

Much like IG Drones, Adani IER is instituted to impart them with requisite skills and training for contributing towards nation building. It aims to create and disseminate knowledge in infrastructure, to develop next generation professionals, to impact practice through industry engagement and continuing education for practitioners.

The Global Drone Market in terms of revenue was worth USD 18.28 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 40.90 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.27% from 2021 to 2027. According to the reports, the market size for drone services is expected to reach USD 40.7 Billion by 2026 from USD 13.9 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

"The launch of the Drone CoE is very timely. Being institutions having close collaboration with the industry, we will be able to solve a lot of problems for the betterment of the society. It will help students to have a problem-solving approach and will inspire them to transform their mindset, giving youth the opportunity to realize their potential" quoted one of the key officials at Adani IER.

The Drone Centre of Excellence (CoE) by IG Drones is a program aimed at skilling over 10 million students about the newest drone technologies and building the capacity. The objective of this CoE is in line with the government’s initiative of Drone Shakti. Both parties will bring in their expertise in academics and technology to encourage students to provide potential solutions in multiple sectors.

"The strategic partnership with Adani Institute of Infrastructure Management will be one significant step forward towards achieving the dream to make India a Drone Hub by 2025. We are here to bring a change with indigenously developed advanced technology. We’re glad to be supported by the Adani group." Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, CEO, IG Drones

