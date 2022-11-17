ADA Looks Like It Has Hit Its Peak - Why These Cryptos Will Provide 10x More Gains

Cardano’s price has decreased by more than 70% since the beginning of this year before reaching oversold territory quite recently. The Cardano Network believes that it will be one of the best DeFi trading platforms in the next bull run. But one should not forget that investing in emerging projects like Dash 2 Trade, IMPT , Calvaria, and Tamadoge can provide even greater gains.

There are several reasons behind the optimism of fervent Cardano investors. EMURGO, which is Cardano’s commercial and venture capital arm, has announced the establishment of a $200 million fund to incentivize enterprises to build on Cardano.

Cardano is also planning to reach a major milestone in its roadmap: the Voltaire era. Despite this, there are several other cryptocurrencies that are slated to provide even more gains than Cardano can ever achieve. Let’s take a deep dive into a list of cryptocurrencies that will provide 10x more gains.

Overview – 8 cryptocurrencies providing 10x more gains than Cardano

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. IMPT.io (IMPT)

3. Calvaria (RIA)

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

5. GMX(GMX)

6. Algorand (ALGO)

7. Ethereum (ETH)

8. Avalanche (AVAX)

9. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Let’s now look at the cryptocurrencies which are destined to beast Cardano in gains



1. Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is a newly announced world-class crypto insights platform that provides a list of very powerful features. With functions such as trading signals, social sentiment and on-chain analysis, strategy builder and social trading tools, bespoke scoring system for presales, crypto listing alerts and trading competitions, the platform hopes to change the landscape of cryptocurrency trading.

The native token D2T is at the centre of the platform. This ERC-20 token unlocks all the functionalities in the platform, including the social trading and signals features. The D2T token is taxless and is used by users to unlock functions by subscribing to different subscription tiers. Dash 2 Trade is created by professionals from Learn 2 Trade, which is an established trading signal brand with over 70,000 subscribers.

At the moment, Dash 2 Trade has raised $5,755,743.88 out of a target of $8,757,000 with 58,504,018 D2T tokens remaining. Currently, 1 D2T = 0.0533 USDT.

2. IMPT.io (IMPT)

Amidst the myriad of tokens that have emerged in this bear market, IMPT looks to be the most promising one of all. It has grabbed the attention of investors by focusing on the environment using blockchain technology. IMPT.io is a revolutionary project that combines NFTs with a passion for protecting the environment, bringing together individuals and brands to work towards a common goal. It offers carbon-neutral features to users, helping them reduce their carbon footprint.

IMPT.io has partnered with over 10,000 brands, which helps them receive and shop for carbon credits. They can acquire these credits directly from the IMPT marketplace, where 1 carbon credit is equivalent to a ton of carbon output. It also allows holders to track the scores and collect IMPT points.

The success of a cryptocurrency project depends on the success of its presale, and IMPT.io hasn’t disappointed. The project has raised more than $12 million in phase 3 of the pre-sale, which brings it closer to its target of $25,980,000.

Once the presale is over, It is all set for massive gains once the market gets going again.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a newly introduced card game which combines play-to-earn mechanics with NFTs. It is a card game in which players compete in tournaments using cards representing different characters. The main goal of the game is to defeat opponents using complex strategies and tactics. The game allows true ownership of all in-game assets.

Calvaria has two platform tokens - RIA and eRIA. They are ERC-20 tokens with different functions. While RIA is used to maintain the economic stability of the system, eRIA acts more than the in-game currencies of classic games. However, both tokens can be traded on exchanges. Users not interested in playing gaming tournaments can still receive rewards in RIA by using the staking system.

At the time of writing, Calvaria has raised 1,637,722 USDT out of the 2,100,000 USDT target and is currently in stage 4 of its presale.

4. Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is one of the newest meme coins on the market, with a lot of intrinsic value. It combines NFTs, a play-to-earn model, and blockchain technology to create a value-rich, diverse ecosystem for crypto enthusiasts. Users are able to explore a Metaverse known as the Tamaverse, where they have to mint and raise 3D-animated NFT-based pets called Tamadoges. Once they are ready to battle, they can do so with the pets of other players for a position on the leaderboard.

5. GMX(GMX)

GMX is a relatively new DEX that allows users to deal in perpetual and spot futures by using its on-chain trading interface with very low fees. It assists users in borrowing up to 30x their initial margin to increase betting on futures. GMX runs on Arbitrum and Avalanche and uses Chainlink price oracles to get aggregated prices.

GMX started to attract investor attention after it was set to list on Binance in the BTC, BUSD, and USDT markets. GMX also attracted more social interest when it got listed and featured in the top trending cryptocurrencies this month.

6. Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand, which is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain, has won several accolades for its blockchain. After getting a speed and performance upgrade back in September that took its With a transaction processing speed of 1200 to 6000 tps, its new quantum cryptography efforts have attracted attention in the crypto world.

Algorand has also scored big with its official partnership with the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It has gone ahead and launched an NFT marketplace where soccer NFTs are available. It is expected that this partnership will bring Algorand to the attention of even more investors as the FIFA World Cup commences.

7. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, which is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies, has seen explosive growth recently. Ever since it completed its merge project, its price has been more stable than many other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. While its value constantly increases, financial experts predict that market volatility can be high due to economic inflation. However, Ethereum investors can take advantage of this volatility. According to many predictions, ETH may cross the $4000 mark soon.

8. Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is an altcoin that claims to have the quickest smart contract functionality. The project prides itself on its ability to offer quick throughput to users. Avalanche’s protocol allows developers to create their own blockchain projects and DApps. It also facilitates the sale and transfer of smart contracts and DApps that can automate different product utilities and objectives. Perhaps the most attractive feature of Avalanche is its ability to provide businesses with scale even if they own only basic hardware.

9. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is one of the most well-known meme coins in existence, launched back in 2013. It has been popular mainly because of the amount of social media support it has received over the years. For instance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the coin, which led to its price appreciating by a significant degree.

While Dogecoin has had its best year yet in 2021, the price has cooled down a bit. However, the social media backing has caused the token to correct by 90% since its all-time high.

Conclusion

While many investors are expecting Cardano to reach the $1 mark, there are other altcoin alternatives that they can look at. The value of projects such as Tamadoge and IMPT.io is slated to increase significantly as their use cases are realized by common investors.