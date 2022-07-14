Actress Priyanka Ghosh Gearing Up For Interesting Film Projects 

Actress Priyanka Ghosh made her acting debut in the Bengali film industry when she was only 11 years old. In reality, she had a dream debut, getting the opportunity to act with the stalwarts of the entertainment industry like Mithun Chakraborty and Chiranjeet. She played lead actress roles in a barrage of films like Best Friend, Darling, Vanu, All The Best, Nir hara pakhi, Aka abong aka, Ami Subhas Bolchi, Mone porea sei Din, Vuter Golpo holeo sotti, Chutki and others. In the beginning, she also donned leading roles in mega serials.

"Many people often ask me regarding my choice to enter the acting profession. Acting is my passion. From my early days, my motto has been to entertain people with my acting abilities onscreen. Apart from that, I have immense trust and belief in my talent, which I have been nurturing all these years," says actress Priyanka Ghosh.

In industry circles, Priyanka Ghosh is adored for her indomitable spirit. Even in her days of struggle and hard work, she has been committed to her work. Some of her stars have often said that Priyanka is indeed moody. Previously, Priyanka has declined some lucrative offers, paired opposite the stalwarts. It wasn’t been over choosy, rather she prioritised content over other filmy parameters. "It's not about the money. I am a method actor who goes into the skin

of roles. If the role offered to me doesn't have that element, I may not opt to accept the role. Many directors call me choosy but I am very particular about the genre of work I am doing," adds Actress Priyanka Ghosh.

Among his favourite actors from different film industries, Priyanka is a big fan of Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Ranjit Mullick, Rituparna Sengupta, Prosenjit Chatterjee and, of course, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. “I’ll never forget my experience on the film set with the legendary Soumitra Chattopadhyay. Abhishek Chattopadhyay was a great co-actor on the sets, always helping to make the entire shooting experience a memorable one,” adds Priyanka. She is also a big fan of Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dikshit and wishes to work with Bahubali Director SS Rajamouli. Interesting, Priyanka is not new to wearing the producer's hat as she has already invested in several films.

Actress Priyanka Ghosh



A person who knows film economics much better than her contemporaries, Priyanka believes, "Content is the king. A rom-com or a traditional story doesn't guarantee success in today's world. In Bengal, the audience appreciates emotional content with a strong subject. There is indeed no recipe for success but good content is the ultimate key to success." Her production house, Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment is looking to promote good projects in the coming days. She already has two big budget films in the pipeline 'Pori elo prithibite' and 'Jiboner sesh e khujbo tokey'. With stellar starcast and buzz around, there is indeed great interest with the films.

"I am indebted to my parents for the constant love and all they shower upon me. I trust my instincts, my confidence and my penchant for success. It wasn't an easy ride for me, a girl coming from a traditional orthodox family and shining in the world of films. I stay focused and have miles to go in the field of entertainment. As a film entrepreneur, I have high hopes for new talents in the industry. I will love to support them in the way ahead," signs off Priyanka Ghosh.

