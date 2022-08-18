Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Actress Khanak Budhiraja Is Ruling Hearts Through Her Social Media Content

Khanak Budhiraja often posts pictures from her photoshoots, and not to mention, all her pictures make the netizens go ga-ga! Tell us, aren't you in awe of her captivating beauty?

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 12:33 pm

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 12:33 pm

Lately, actress Khanak Budhiraja has become the talk of the town. And why not? After years of struggle, her first film has finally made its announcement and the actress is ready to mark her foray into the shining filmy world. Well, if you think that Khanak is only about Bollywood, then no! You got her wrong!! The actress is also creating a buzz on social media with her amazing content. 

Khanak Budhiraja often posts pictures from her photoshoots, and not to mention, all her pictures make the netizens go ga-ga! Tell us, aren't you in awe of her captivating beauty? With beautiful fresh faces appearing every other day on social media, it's tougher to tell them apart. But some faces leave a lasting impression, and one such face happens to be Khanak Budhiraja.

As an influencer, she knows how to create exciting and trendy content. The actress is not just a trend follower but also a trendsetter. She has already made multiple reels that have spread on the internet like wildfire. Every post... may it be a reel or a picture, Khanak Budhiraja's every post goes viral on social media. 

The actress is also causing waves in the fashion industry with her impeccable style sense. Be it a lehenga or a bodycon dress, the starlet can stun absolutely any look. Besides fashion and glamour, Khanak Budhiraja's Instagram feed also revolves a lot around travel. She has wanderlust! And how can we say that? Check her feed and you too will agree with the aforementioned. She has already visited Paris, London, Dubai, and many places in India. 

Khanak Budhiraja has 1 million followers on Instagram. From fitness to fashion and acting, you will find everything on her social media page. 

The actress has already completed the first schedule of her debut film "Ek Kori Prem Katha", which is creatively being helmed by Shree Narayan Singh. Khanak Budhiraja has also announced her second film, "Johnny Jumper," which includes fine actors like Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and Zakir Hussain,
 

