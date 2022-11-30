Actress Aarushi Vedikha Gets Candid About Her Personal Life

Who doesn't know actress Aarushi Vedikha? Having played leading roles in films like Godha, Unmatta, Devara Kanasu, Maravairi, Valiyaperunnal, etc., the actress has proved her mettle from time to time. She is currently working on the film The Victim. With her sheer dedication and excellent acting skills, this young woman has cemented her name in the film industry and in our hearts.



We got a chance to get into an interesting conversation with Aarushi and know a little about her life besides her work as an actress. You will love what she has to say. Keep reading…

What do you do when you’re not on the set, toiling between the cameras?

There's a lot to do, and it all depends on my mood. I prefer keeping myself occupied with different activities. Sometimes, I love enrolling myself in diverse workshops to learn about new things, or I go to a meditation center. If not that, then I go on a trek or do a painting. I love learning different skills from different workshops. As an artist no matter how much you learn it's all less. Moreover, watching sci-fi and action series and movies has always been my favorite thing.

Who are the actors that you look up to and would like to do a film with?

I admire Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Their acting is so authentic and inspires me on my journey. Besides them, I also love Natalie Portman, and I will be in seventh heaven if I ever get a chance to work with her. But, I'm sure about sharing a project with Nawaz sir.

People see you as a fitness inspiration. Would you mind sharing your fitness mantra with them?

I remember the time when I was a huge foodie and loved fast food like anything. But to achieve my fitness goals, I said to myself daily, "I don't like fast food. I hate it." This might seem absurd, but it worked for me. Now, I focus on eating only healthy foods. I start my day with a fruit or black coffee and then proceed with my regular workout session. I follow a gluten-free and vegan diet. It's tough to maintain fitness when it's your goal rather than discipline!



If not an actor, then what would you like to be?

I have tested my skills in different fields and even burned my hands in a corporate 9-to-5 job. However, nothing satisfied me. I eventually gave up on my business within six months and joined acting. So I don't see an alternative to acting. I can't imagine anything besides it. Being an actor gives me the freedom to be experimental and explore new characters, therefore, acting as my soul!

What message would you like to give to your fans?

For years, society has been pushing us to work hard to achieve success. But, from my standpoint, one should focus on working with euphoria and excitement. Do what you love doing, not what others are telling you to do!