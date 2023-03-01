Actor Tanuj Kewalramani Set To Lead Upcoming Netflix India Series 'Yaara Di Yaari

Model turned actor Tanuj Kewalramani is all set to make his mark in the digital space with his upcoming web series, 'Yaara Di Yaari'. The series is going to be episodic, and it will be released on Netflix India. The shooting of the series will commence in mid-June, and the first part is expected to be out in February 2024.

'Yaara Di Yaari' is a three-season series, with each season comprising 12 episodes. The series is based on college life and friendship, and it promises to have a perfect blend of love, dharma, and action. The series has been given a good budget, and it will be shot partially in Mumbai and Austria.

The casting director of the series is Aakash Sharma, who owns a freelance casting company called 'Casting Aakash Sharma.' Aakash Sharma is known for his exceptional casting skills, and he has cast the entire project. The series has a total of 7 leads and 3 primary characters, which will bring an exciting twist to the story.

Tanuj Kewalramani is playing one of the lead characters in the series, and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the screen. The young actor has already made his presence felt in the entertainment industry with his previous work, including his appearance in 'MTV Love School Season 2' and the Bollywood movie 'The Zoya Factor.'

Tanuj's journey from being overweight to becoming a model and an actor has been an inspiration for many. He has always been very vocal about his fitness journey, and he encourages others to stay fit and healthy.

In an interview, Tanuj expressed his excitement about the series and said that he is looking forward to working with such a talented cast and crew. He also mentioned that the series has an intriguing storyline, and he is sure that it will keep the audience hooked.

'Yaara Di Yaari' promises to be a fun-filled ride that will take you back to your college days. With its promising cast and crew, the series is sure to be a hit among the youth.