Actofit acquires affiliate marketing startup Adkitty

Actofit, a connected device and fitness management company, has acquired Bengaluru-based affiliate-marketing startup Adkitty, for a deal value of $1M in a cash and product mix, and is set to launch an online fitness management platform for fitness coaches within Adkitty, called CoachPro.

This aligns with the company's vision to build a superlative Fitness Delivery platform with a focus on Independent Coaches and helping them revamp their business under their own brand, post the pandemic era, which saw over 56% trainers lose their job.

The integrated product, CoachPro, allows any trainer to set up their own free branded digital studios on App & Web and start delivering fitness classes within a few minutes. This specialised fitness delivery & commerce platform absolves the need for a fitness trainer to use and pay for multiple platforms and is an all-in-one Zoom, Shopify, Linktree, Acuity & Trainerize.

In an era where technology is the biggest hurdle for trainers to scale or bypass geographic boundaries, they are restricted to work for the bigger guns and can’t build their own brand or run their own business. By eroding the technology gap, and licensing the entire platform, CoachPro allows those coaches an alternative; the ability to retain & scale their customers and brand instead.

Nehal Challani, founder of Adkitty, who will now serve as the CEO for CoachPro, says "CoachPro will enable and automate a number of functions for online fitness trainers - empowering them to break into the fitness market with the same technological ammo as the big guns."

Consumers work out with trainers in real-time using their own equipment, from home or gym. With smart wearables integrated across Garmin, Apple, Polar or Actofit the coach will be able to track user performance real time, as well as recommend health & fitness tips, allowing customers to make informed buying decisions.

Actofit CEO Pratik Saraogi chimes in "The future of fitness is going to be a blend of physical and digital. It’s going to require giving back the power to the consumer and the instructor, instead of brick and mortar studios. It'll rely on Mobile Apps with assisted virtual training on screens, to allow people to workout from anywhere; connected sensors to track user performance, and group engagement & social aspects to give a community feel."

Shardul Sinha, MD at Medifit Consultants Pvt Ltd, operating gyms & leasing equipment in over 250 corporate campuses and employing over 3000 coaches nationwide; joins in as a co-investor. CoachPro aims to not only drive business value for the trainers, but also up-skill their quality and level up the fitness delivery for the users. Shardul Sinha, is excited with the prospect "This partnership is essential towards building a first of it's kind, an all-India based organised trainer influencer network, which will help drive social commerce in the fitness niche."

"I would like to see in 5 years from now, over 100,000 fitness coaches building business digitally in the Digital India era. Would like to see more kids wanting to work in the fitness industry and ultimately see a larger impact on society via reduction of obesity, diabetes and a better general health all across." says Nilesh Jain, an Investor at Actofit, and a partner at the investment fund Metaform Ventures.

The team is now working on the early access launch of its personalised fitness coaching platform to support independent coaches, by the end of May 2022.

Actofit.com is a tech driven venture in the fitness space creating a connected ecosystem of wearables, gym & coach software, to deliver fitness to end-users. As a prime fit-tech player in India, Actofit relies on its digital platform that makes fitness coaching data-driven, engaging & quantifies progress to serve both the users and the coaches. With a strong focus on the accuracy of data via its own smart devices, Actofit builds and manages various SaaS products in the fitness technology space for various health & fitness organisations.