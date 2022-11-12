Acharya Dr.Vivek Panchtatwa – An Astrologer, A Vastu Expert, Thinker And An Author!

Noted astrologer and meditation guru Acharya Dr. Vivek Panchtatwa’s released his new book Aatm Eiksha (Life in Glimpse) this Diwali.

The book details the meditation practices from the Vigyan Bhairav Tantra’s 112 methods of meditation. Acharya Dr. Vivek Panchtatwa has explained these methods of meditation in a simple language and manner in the book, which is available in both Hindi and English.

“I feel immense pleasure in the fact that my book Aatm Eiksha has been received so well. The book is based on my own experiences of Vigyan Bhairav Tantra, which comprises different types of meditation dedicated to managing various components of one’s complete well-being, including both physical and mental wellness. The book is perfect for those looking at the right way of meditation and who want to dive deeper into divinity and gain a better understanding of the realm,” said Acharya Dr. Vivek Panchtatwa.

The book explains the true meaning of meditation and will be especially useful to those who wish to learn how to meditate in a simple way. It imparts ancient wisdom and knowledge of meditation without using any complicated terms. The author has weaved his personal experiences and anecdotes into the book to make it more interesting. Ideal for all age groups, the book will be a quick read and can be completed in just a couple of hours.

Acharya Dr. Vivek Panchtatwa has been setting new benchmarks in astrology, Vastu and other fields for more than 18 years. He is also the founder of The Nidan, a therapeutic centre specialising in astrological chart analysis, unique types of Vastu, and psychoanalysis by clinical hypnotherapy and NLP. The centre has catered to more than 1 lakh people from across the world over the years.

Acharya Dr. Vivek Panchtatwa is also a coach and teacher of astrology, Vastu, and clinical hypnotherapy. He has curated many courses that are available both offline and online. He is also a prolific columnist, and his columns regularly appear in different publications. A renowned name in Astro Vastu, he is also a deekshit in tantra from Kamakhya Dhaam Guwahati, a past life regression therapist, and a Reiki grandmaster.

