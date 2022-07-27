Access To Employment - Dr Yasam Ayavefe

The economic and social crisis bought on by Covid-19 has reinforced the precarious processes mentioned in our previous articles. Also, it cannot make us forget that the erosion of society is a structural trend that has been going on since the 1970s.

Faced with this phenomenon, public authorities have long preferred a certain type of reaction. From the late 1990s, the goal of activating social spending, directed at European level, made returning to work a public action.

This goal is accompanied by the rise of the "flexible security" model from the Scandinavian countries, which is expected to promote "professional career security.”

There are accounts of various entitlements, right up to plans in vocational and continuing education. (right to individual education, validation of achievements and skills, assessment of skills, etc.)

There are individual social attraction rights, which are expected to make employment conditions flexible. They are thought of as tools that individuals can mobilise to orient themselves as best they can in the job market.

The results of these support measures for return to work and training are mixed to say the least. The results are limited in terms of reducing unemployment. The studies, which were initially youth-centred, were later expanded. Between the ages of 16 and 30, it is necessary to protect them, above all to exclude them from certain social rights or activities.

This orientation through 'employment' also contributes to individual empowerment and relegation to the background of the collective causes of unemployment.

Integration and support workshops and training and mentoring systems tend to focus particular attention on individuals and their project or personality.

According to a paradox: it is necessary to ask those who have little and sometimes need social assistance to be the "actors" of their own journeys, to be "autonomous". Thus, a selection criterion can be formed among the candidates who want to achieve the stated goal.

Social disparities in access to various forms of assistance for integration and orientation are now well known. So, for example, the education usually received by those who are already qualified and those in a less precarious professional situation is social inequality.

Confronted with this observation, some of the public action has evolved towards the primacy of the work situation. National unemployment management agencies rely particularly on third-party structures that offer alternative support solutions.

In particular, what is known in France as “supported jobs” aims to reduce the gap between target groups and employment. This has been enhanced since 2018 by incorporating it into a broader competency recruitment pathway.

Integration through economic activity is entirely part of this logic. It makes access to employment a pathway, is subject to a set of rights and duties, and is organised in successive phases between supported employment and employment.

Ordinary and stable law, together with the intended social support, secures the living conditions of these people, who are at least defined as the most difficult.

The same is true, albeit in different ways and for different audiences. In addition to providing financial assistance to some young people who are not in education, employment or education, this system is based on collective support.



It also focuses on access to employment as soon as possible. (by members of the local mission led by municipalities) It is necessary to prepare them for job search and introduce them to potential future employers.

In all these examples, the principle of “work first” prevails. It makes access to employment the main horizon of any integration.

It is expected that playing a professional role will remove environmental barriers to employment and give confidence to the public. It is also expected to offer companies a filtered recruitment path. (Preparing the interview between the job offer and the job request in a specific and intensive way)

This subject is reinforced with integration programs. An example of this intermediation in recruitment is the simulation recruitment method.

