About the Fundraiser

Nothing is more painful than seeing someone you love struggling between life and death.

Payal and Ritam’s only son, Aarush, was everything they ever wanted. After his birth, their lives were filled with joy, and they welcomed their son into the family with love and hope. However, fate had already planned the worst for them.

Back in March 2022, this three-year-old caught a fever for 3-4 days, and his situation was not improving. Therefore, his parents took him to the hospital for a checkup. After several blood tests, the doctors finally concluded that he has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, or in common terms, a blood cancer.

Thereafter, he was referred to another hospital for further treatment. During the course of his treatments, Aarush had to undergo several blood transfusions. That cost the family more than they could afford, for they had already spent almost Rs. 5 lakhs on the treatment.

However, things got worse when the doctors advised chemotherapy as treatment required for the hour. Aarush’s father is a mere delivery guy, whose monthly income barely supports the family. Since chemotherapy would cost them around Rs. 7 lakhs ($ 8769.01), the family has finally given away all the hope that they had because they aren’t in a position to arrange this huge amount.

The doctors have further informed that the cancer is curable at the moment, and it might require bone marrow transplantation at a further stage. The family has already exhausted all they had for the treatments till now. Aarush's father had sold his delivery bike, and the family had also borrowed money from their friends and family.

"It breaks our hearts to see my child undergoing chemotherapy, and we feel even more helpless knowing that we can't afford his further treatments on our own," adds Ritam, Aarush’s father.

They need to pay a visit to the hospital at least 15–16 times a month. The hospital being far away from their home, they had to arrange a room to rent near the hospital. Their financial crises makes it hard for the family to pay their rent on time. Aarush's father cannot even go to work on a daily basis because he needs to be there for his son as well. He and his family are struggling so hard to make ends meet, but they have exhausted their resources now.

"My son loves to play, dance, and draw. His present situation has deprived him of doing all that. He can't even go to school like a kid his age. Seeing him suffer like this tears me apart." grieves Payal, Ritam’s mother.

The only hope left for little Aarush and his family is your donations. Don’t let this innocent kid lose the war against his fate. Save him-donate now!