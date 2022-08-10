Earlier this year…

I had just delivered my baby girl Rubeena and my happiness was on another level. Life seemed beautiful at that instance but it wasn't too long before it turned into ashes.

A few days after she was born, my daughter Rubeena became extremely sick. Her body temperature rose and her eyes began to turn yellow all of a sudden.

Even her legs and stomach began to swell and I grew worried with every passing second as to what was happening.

SAVE RUBEENA

When my husband and I rushed her to the nearest hospital, the doctors quickly took her in and asked us to wait outside as they began running multiple tests on her.

It was when an entire evening passed, waiting in the corridors, that the doctor finally called us in and showed us the test results.

“I'm afraid to inform you that your daughter is suffering from Biliary Atresia. It is an extremely aggressive and malignant disease of the liver and has already caused great harm.

She needs to undergo a liver transplant as soon as possible or else her liver might fail and she won't survive”, her doctor said, concerned.

For an entire minute, I was silent. It was when the doctor's words finally dawned on me that I began shivering.

‘My Rubeena was born just a few weeks ago and today, all of a sudden, her life is in danger. How is that even possible?’ I thought to myself as a million questions ran through my mind.

Before I could even gather my senses, the doctor gave us another blow by informing us that the cost of the transplant would be Rs 19 lakh ($ 24492.12).

Present

Today, as I sit with my baby in the hospital, I fear what's going to happen next. More than four months have passed since Rubeena was first rushed to the hospital and still, her condition hasn't seen any relief yet.

Every day Rubeena goes through a phase of absolute pain and agony and there is nothing I can do. Till now, only her medications were going on but even they didn't help much.

Now, only a timely liver transplant can save her life. But things aren't that easy. As the amount required for the transplant is way too huge, my husband and I simply don't know how we are going to collect it.

My husband, who is a labourer, barely earns enough to make ends meet. Thus with his meagre wages raising money for Rubeena's transplant is simply impossible.

I'm a kidney patient myself, having suffered for years now. We never had the funds to get me treated, but I don't want this to happen to my baby.

Thus, I beg you to please come ahead and donate for my daughter as much as you can and help me save her life.

