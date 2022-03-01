."Tu Hai Wahi" music album fame Abhiishek Mohta is all set to make his film debut with the movie " Ice Cream 2" in 2022. The actor became the heartthrob of millions with the release of the song "Tu Hai Wahi" and people are now excited to see his more acting skills in his upcoming movie.

Abhiishek has gone through a long journey to reach the position in his career where he is now. He went through a lot of struggles during the initial days of his career. Abhiishek changed a lot of jobs and went through a lot of mental pressure to keep up with the lifestyle of Mumbai - the city where people's dreams come to life. He worked as graphic designer, fashion intern, call center executive, sales executive and watchman. He had to even lie to his parents about his work and how he lived in Mumbai for sometime.

Abhiishek worked with patience which helped him to set his foot in the industry not as an actor but also as a casting director and an executive producer for many big projects. He is known in the industry for his hard work and zeal to learn.

Abhiishek considers Mr. Nikhil Dwivedi as his guide and mentor who really helped him to bring out his best. Mr. Dwivedi is the one who helped him to become confident and to believe in himself and his talent. In the end he helped Abhiishek a lot and he is the reason behind what he is now.

Mr Dwivedi is an actor and producer. In 2018, he co produced his first film Veere Di Wedding with Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It was followed by Dabangg 3 (2019) which was co-produced by Salman Khan. In 2019, he also produced a television serial named Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran on Colors TV, which stars Rajniesh Duggal and Shiny Doshi in lead.

In 2020, he made his comeback as an actor after a six year hiatus and appeared on Sony LIV original series Scam 1992 directed by Hansal Mehta. Mr Dwivedi is super talented and also helps and guides other deserving people.

Abhiishek is also multi talented just like his mentor whom he looks up to. In 2019, he was on the list of India's Top 10 Contemporary Romance Authors for his book named "Once Upon Us' '. The novel is supposed to be a trilogy and Once Upon Us, was the first part of the trilogy. The book was super engaging from beginning to end keeping the readers on the hook.

What we can say is his fans are waiting to see his new work in every way possible.