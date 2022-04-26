Aarti Jhunjhunwala Discusses Industry Dynamics And The FCL Journey

Aarti Jhunjhunwala is the promoter and executive director of Fineotex Chemical Limited (FCL) with over 15 years of experience in the chemical industry and a deep understanding of the products and markets in which it operates. As FCL sets new benchmarks as a manufacturing entity we ask her to give us a glimpse of FCL’s evolution story and goals over the years.

Tell us about the FCL journey been over the years?

More than the story, I believe it has been about a narrative that what others see as challenges, we see as opportunities. As the manufacturer of life-enhancing products, we are always deploying emerging technologies. We are the leading manufacturers of over 450 speciality chemicals, catering to multiple sectors outside the textile sector like home care, hygiene, oil and gas drilling, etc. With a competent team of 34 professionals, the goal has always been to improve products by standardising technologies and processes and well aligning them with regulatory laws. Since 1979, we've envisioned an ideal clean chemistry standard that focuses on the greater good of society.

Our ISO and OHSAS certifications and ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX, are accomplishments we take great pride in. Bhive, Blue Sign, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), Indian Green Building Council, REACH certified, SA 8000 - Social Accountability, Scivera, Star Export House, WHO Good Manufacturing Practice, and Zero Discharge Hazardous Chemical (ZDHC) Gateway are among the other accomplishments that have reaped us rewards in terms of strategic alliances with major global players like Eurodye-CTC, Belgium and HealthGuard, Australia. Through these core collaborations, FCL has established its foothold in the sector by introducing new products, tapping new technologies, and expanding into new markets.

50 stocks from the chemical sector have already rallied more than 500 per cent in the past 10 years and FCL itself has surged over 1000% from March 2020 to March 2022. What has been driving this growth?

Our revenue, of course, speaks for itself: in FY 21 our revenue from operations and gross margins were Rs. 2,185 million versus Rs. 1,963 million in FY20

Our products command international acceptance and are available in 70 countries with exports contributing 43% of the total revenue. In an industry where the gestation period to secure a customer is long, FCL has long-term relationships with its customers. Our robust earnings growth momentum will only continue to grow with our new Ambernath facility, new segments and enhanced utilization.

The world’s most pressing challenge right now is sustainability. Do you think the existing R&D can take on this tough challenge?

Because we live in a world of increasing demand and limited resources, we focus on creating a highly-trained/skilled workforce, modern system framework and other core assets that assist in creating skill, scalability, and speed. Through R&D facilities, collaborations, and partnerships, FCL has sought to reduce its carbon footprint and provide a safer working environment. Sustainable solutions have always been a part of our fundamentals. Biotex Malaysia, the company that spearheads our R&D solutions, application research, and product development, has been approved as a Bluesign partner, the world's highest sustainability certification in textile chemistry.

The establishment of the R&D centre with Sasmira created a first-of-its-kind support and solution centre for technical services to catalyse innovation and focus on sustainable chemistry. The centre also provides students with much-needed exposure and practical experience that will assist the industry in the long run.

FCL is on a fast growth lane, so what are the opportunities that you see ahead and how do you wish to position the company?

Ans. FCL positions itself as a company that is committed to delivering high-quality products while being environmentally responsible in its manufacturing practices. Customer preferences in the market are changing; expectations for a fabric to be water and dust repellent, and anti-microbial have resulted in an increase in the addressable market. We are seeing attractive industry dynamics with technical barriers to entry and high levels of development and product customisation. This has provided us with an opportunity to plan to extend our offerings of tailored value-added products. Our strategic partnerships are in place to boost our product development and thus we envision a great future with our R&D centre in collaboration with Sasmira.

We have plans of leveraging our expertise in the textile specialities to foray into the non-textile segments by becoming the preferred supplier for leading detergent companies for their speciality performance requirements. In this regard, we are in advanced talks with companies like RSPL Ltd. (Brand: Ghadi Detergent) and Patanjali for supplies to their detergent business.