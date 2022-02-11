A Product Manager Is Using Analytics To Transform Products

Products are rapidly evolving as the limits of technology are constantly getting pushed. Product Managers are expected to create and improve products at scale. They work closely with diverse set of stakeholders and take critical decisions to build products at a rapid pace. Analytics is at the core of decision making for product managers.

Harish Srigiriraju, with over 5 years of experience in product management, has developed expertise in leveraging analytics to influence product roadmaps. His work as software programmer early in his career along with an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University has helped him obtain the necessary skills to take up technical product management. As a Technical Product Manager, he is at the intersection of business, technology and analytics. With such experience, he is well-suited to explain the challenges in the field of product analytics and how it is playing a pivotal role in transforming products.

Harish, who currently manages a Personal Cloud product at a leading provider of technology services in the United States, has found that advanced analytics can be used to gather insights on user needs and identify opportunities to provide more value to users. Throughout his career, Harish has taken up several initiatives to setup analytical systems that measure KPIs related to business growth, engagement and performance.

According to Harish, KPIs help product managers develop a well prioritized product roadmap in a resource constrained environment. Creating robust systems to capture accurate and useful data is one of the most underrated and neglected areas in product management. Often times, product managers don’t invest in the data collection process and hence do not have actionable insights to make critical decisions. Data science majorly involves collecting and preparing data to run analytics. Running analytical models on data has become easier over the last few years owing to the wide availability of analytical tools and libraries. Some of these tools also offer features where coding is not required, making them more accessible.

Harish believes that advanced analytics can help drive meaningful engagement on mobile applications. For instance, he was able to use various tools to identify features that added a lot of value to the user but were difficult to discover. Through such insights, he was able to make crucial recommendations to improve the user experience.

Current trends show that product analytics is becoming more critical and special roles in the form of Data Product Managers are being added to product teams. Harish believes that the role of Data Product Manager will become more widespread in product teams. The emergence of this new role, provides an opportunity for those looking to move from data analytics roles into product management.



