A Look Into The Future With Astrologer Sohini Sastri

Dr Sastri is regarded as one of the top 10 astrologers in the country. She is the only one from India to have been felicitated with the Gandhi Nobel Peace Award 2020 and considered as one of the best astrologers in India of all time. She was inclined towards spirituality from an early age since she hails from the family of Swami Dharma Megharanya from the paternal side and HariharanandaAranya from the mother’s side. She was interested in academics and completed her post graduation in Political Science and she never intended to be a professional astrologer till the time she was encouraged towards the occult science by her family’s spiritual guru. She completed her doctorate in Astrology from Victoria Global University and D.Litt from National American University.

She is a specialist in Krishnamurthy Paddhati (KP) which is a blend of Western and Vedic Astrology. Dr Sastri excels in numerology, hemology, colour therapy, vastu shastra and rudraksh therapy. She has a long list of clients including celebrities and VVIPs from Bollywood, sportspersons and politicians who swear by her astrological predictions and advice. Dr Sastri is well acquainted with marriage, education, legal, relationship, vastu, career, health issues and offers positive and precise solutionbased astrological calculations. She has been recognised and honoured for her outstanding contribution in the field of astrology from across the world.

Dr Sohini Sastri has been honoured by the World Book of Records for outstanding contributions in the field of astrology, palmistry, vastu shastra, colour therapy and other spiritual sciences and for promoting the cause of humanity. The programme was graced by Wilhelm Jezler, Chairman, Iudex International, Switzerland among other dignitaries. Dr Sastri’s entry to the World Book of Records, London, is indeed a major boost to the field of astrology and occult sciences. She was recently inducted following the footsteps of world luminaries such as Narendra Modi, Angela Merkel, Bill Gates, Ratan Tata, Kapil Dev, Mark Zukerberg, Hillary Clinton, Late Lata Mangeshkar, Sheikh Hasina and many more.

A short film on the journey of Dr Sastri was launched in the city on April 9, 2022 in the presence of dignitaries like Swastika Mukherjee, Chaitali Dasgupta, Lopamudra Mitra, Bidipta Chakraborty, Paroma Banerjee, Dr Shoma A Chatterjee, Partha Chatterjee and Nandini Chatterjee to name a few. Recently Dr Sastri went to Mumbai for a session with Arbaz Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh on his second book, Corporate and Professional Astrology. “There is a science which we do not understand and we all require a guide in our life. No one can be better than Dr Sohini Sastri who can lead us in the right direction,” said Neil Nitin Mukesh during the discussion with Dr Sastri. Arbaz Khan mentioned that since his father is a believer in astrology, it has come to him also and he advised all to read the book by Dr Sastri.

Talking about her motivation to take up astrology, Dr Sohini Sastri says, “I have been engaged in social services since my school life and I realised that I shall be able to help and do good for people through astrology and also being inspired by my Gurudev I took it up professionally.”

“Overcoming negative image created by some and making people understand that astrology only does good for people was surely a hurdle that I have tried to overcome,” adds Dr Sastri. She strongly believes that KP Astrology is stellar where astrology and stars are studied to predict an event accurately in someone’s life.

