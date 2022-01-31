A Head For Business, A Heart For The World : The Journey Of Padrea Global Services And Rukmini Devi Shivachandram Foundation

Padrea Global Services Limited began as an IT company That dealt with specific ID solutions, back in 2007. Today, the consultancy firm deals in finances,assurances,advisory, software solutions and legal services.

In an effort to provide relief to the poor amid the pandemic, management consulting company Padrea Global Services started a food drive by the name of Roti Bank, touching the lives of over 20,000 people. The company’s family trust, Rukmini Devi Shivchandran Foundation, mainly deals with the three main objectives, listing:

• Grocery Donation

• Food Drive by the name of Roti Bank

• Women Development/ Upliftment

According to Mr. Baibhav Agarwal,the Director of Padrea, when they started the food drive, little did they know that they would be able to cater to almost 250 people every day with hot meals, touching down the lives of more than 20,000 people so far. The home-cooked food made all the difference. Besides, special care was being taken while the food was prepared concerning hygiene, taste, and proper packaging. Considering all the three factors, the food became appealing to people, and when they couldn’t reach the team, they tried to give doorstep service. Also, they made sure that only environmentally-friendly disposables were used for packaging.

For the years to arrive, Baibhav hopes to continue with the endeavours of serving people and the society at large, while stressing on their social responsibilities. Baibhav believes that life starts at the end of your comfort zone. Thus, they have moved out of boundaries, and have also started to spread their wings in Jaipur, thereby planning to tie-up with “Akshaya Patra” and several other organisations to take it PAN India. “I believe that it is not about ideas, rather making ideas happen,” he adds.

During the pandemic, we have seen people unable to go outside, besides old people left at the disposal of their house helps couldn’t acquire that service, people living alone were down with Covid, and were badly craving for home food. Thus, the organization felt the need to start a Food Drive, post which they also adopted few NGOs and underprivileged people.

According to Mrs. Priyanka Agarwal, the trust till date has touched 15,000 families and continues to timelessly fight towards providing relief to all covered affected families along with the needy ones. She explained that they would be reaching out to more people through local NGOs to extend their helping hands. The trust has found support from multiple NRIs based in Dubai, London and Belgium.

Justifying their motto of #eachonefeedone, the foundation under Pandrea has fed more than 20 thousand people and the daily limit has increased from 10 to 400 now. They have ordered insulated vans to keep food hot.

One thing the foundation takes utmost care of is the hygiene and maintaining the quality of the food.

The wings of the company and foundation has spread to Kolkata, Jaipur, Chennai, northeast and so on. Also they are tying up with other organizations to bring more people into impact.

They are expanding their activities to AP and other states shortly by providing home cooked meals, medical and grocery assistance to the elderly and infirm. There is no doubt that the core team of Padrea are committed towards their goal of community empowerment and ‘giving back to the society’.



