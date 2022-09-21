9 Best Vitamins to Boost Testosterone

Testosterone deficiency is a common problem men struggle with. The exact prevalence is difficult to ascertain because many men don’t seek treatment and the diagnostic criteria are imprecise. However, experts estimate that between 10% and 40% of the global male population has this issue.

Fortunately, there are many things that men can do to improve their testosterone levels. One option is to consider taking supplements. Many health supplement companies sell vitamin supplements that are perfect for men with testosterone deficiency.

Do you need vitamin supplements to deal with testosterone deficiency?

Many different types of vitamins play an essential role in testosterone production. Therefore, you might be able to overcome testosterone deficiency by getting more of these essential vitamins.

You might think that you can solve the issue by changing your diet. However, this is easier said than done. An estimated 31% of Americans have at least one Vitamin Deficiency. Another 23% of Americans have a deficiency in two or more vitamins.

The truth is that fixing a Vitamin Deficiency by changing your diet is harder than it sounds. For example, you might need to eat foods that you don’t like or pay more for organic food.

Therefore, it is often a good idea to take supplements instead. You might find taking vitamins will be much easier than making significant dietary changes.

Which Vitamin Should You Get to Treat Low Testosterone?

There are 13 essential vitamins. Some of these are more important for promoting testosterone production than others. Vitamin D3, Vitamin C, and all of the B vitamins are shown to support testosterone production.

You will want to determine if you have a Vitamin Deficiency before using any supplements. You might want to consult with your doctor first. It is also good to be aware of the different symptoms of various Vitamin Deficiencies, so you can make an educated guess when purchasing them. If you are deficient in multiple vitamins, you might want to use a multivitamin supplement.

What Are the Best Vitamin Supplements For Men With Testosterone Deficiencies?

Here are the best vitamin supplements on the market if you want to boost your testosterone.

A growing number of studies indicate that Vitamin D can play an essential role in boosting testosterone levels. One of the most encouraging studies came from the Medical University of Graz in Australia in 2011. This study showed that people taking Vitamin D supplements experienced a significant increase in testosterone levels compared to those in the placebo group.

Elm and Rye sells a Vitamin D3 supplement at a reasonable price. This supplement helps people trying to reduce inflammation, prevent infections, build strong muscles and bones and prevent cancer. However, it can also be helpful for men trying to elevate their testosterone levels.

Elm and Rye is a top-rated health and supplement brand. The company has been cited by Forbes, Discover Magazine, Men’s Journal, the Salt Lake Tribune, and Los Angeles Magazine. Although the company was founded in 2020, it already has a reputation for creating some of the best health supplements on the market.

Some people might be surprised to hear that CBD can increase testosterone levels. Research on this topic is relatively new, but much of it is already encouraging. In May, one study with 1,061 subjects found a positive association between testosterone levels and CBD consumption. The exact reason that CBD might increase testosterone levels is still unclear. Some studies indicate that CBD might have this effect by stimulating the endocannabinoid system to produce more testosterone. CBD might also boost testosterone by reducing anxiety and inflammation, which are factors that would decrease testosterone levels.

If you are interested in using CBD products to treat low testosterone, then Penguin CBD is one of the best brands on the market. They sell a line of CBD capsules made from broad-spectrum hemp extract that has been suspended in MCT oil. Every pill has 25 mg of CBD content.

Many experts and critics have spoken highly of this CBD company. Rolling Stone, Maxim, Healthline, and Merry Jane have rated it as one of the best CBD brands in the industry.

Penguin products are reasonably priced relative to other CBD brands. The company also offers customers generous discounts. Monthly subscribers can reduce the purchase price of their order by 20%. You can also receive economies of scale discounts by buying larger bundles.

Life Extension Vitamin D3 Supplement

Vitamin D is crucial for balancing your hormones and keeping your immune system strong. Research is also showing that Vitamin D supplements significantly increase testosterone levels.

Life Extension has a great line of Vitamin D3 supplements, which can be ideal for men trying to boost their testosterone. These supplements come in 25, 50, 125, and 175 mcg doses. The 25, 125, and 175 mcg bottles contain soft gel capsules, while the 50 mcg bottle comes in liquid form.

This vitamin is made with a patented formula and an easy to swallow, soft gel. In addition to boosting your testosterone levels, it can support your brain, heart, immune system, and bone health.

These supplements do not contain any gluten or GMOs. Instead, they appear to be made entirely with natural ingredients.

Dr. Berg Vitamin B1 Supplement