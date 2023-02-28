9 Best Shampoos For Fine Hair In 2023

If you have fine hair you know it can sometimes be the bane of your existence. Even after it’s just been washed, it can still look flat and oily, and no matter how you try to style it, you can’t seem to get the volume you’re after.

The good news is, there are plenty of products out there that can help you manage your fine hair, and even give it a much-needed growth boost. As well as using these products, there are also a few fine hair do’s and don'ts to know.

We’ve popped a few of these helpful tips below, followed by a list of the best shampoos for fine hair in 2023 to help you get that big, bouncy volume you’ve always wanted.

What causes fine hair?

More often than not it’s just plain old genetics that gifts you your fine strands. Many people struggle with managing fine hair because the strands are a lot smaller in diameter than medium or thick hair, and there are many more of them to deal with.

Fine hair also has fewer cuticle layers, meaning that the strands aren’t as strong compared to other hair textures. However, this also means that moisture is more easily absorbed into fine hair so it’s often much more hydrated than other hair types.

While fine hair comes from luck of the DNA draw, some people find that their hair gets finer and thinner as they go through life. This can be due to damaging free radicals in the environment, as well as frequent heat and color treatments.

So, how can you best manage your fine hair?

Tips for managing fine hair

Don’t shampoo too often

Even if your hair feels greasy one day after washing, avoid over-washing fine hair as it can dry it out and lead to excess oil production—not something you need if you’re already dealing with flat, fine hair.

Use the 75% rule

Fine hair should always be air-dried without a heat tool until it’s about 75% dry. This is because blow-drying fine hair for long periods of time can lead to heat damage. Leave your hair to dry naturally while you get other things done, and then give it a blast to finish it off.

Sleep on silk

Using a silk pillowcase when you sleep has plenty of advantages, including reducing wrinkles and improving hair hydration; but it’s particularly helpful for those with fine hair. It reduces the amount of friction between your hair and the pillow, leaving you with softer, silkier hair that has less frizz, damage, and flyaways the next morning.

Reduce heat-styling

Because fine hair has strands that are much thinner than other hair types, it’s more prone to breakage and damage, particularly if you often use heated styling tools. Try to minimize your use of these tools where possible, and be sure to use a heat-protectant product, as well as a shampoo that is ultra-protective, to keep your hair as healthy as possible.

Brush your hair regularly

Surprisingly, fine hair tends to tangle more easily than other hair types. This is because although the hair is thinner, there is much more of it, leaving you with more strands to tangle together. Brushing your hair regularly will help keep it free from tangles and prevent breakage.

Blu Atlas

Coming in at the top of our list of the best shampoos for fine hair is this invigorating and strengthening shampoo from Blu Atlas. Formulated with just the right ingredients to thicken and texturize your hair, this product is definitely a favorite among those with fine hair.

Vegan biotin is the star ingredient here, working to give your hair the oomph it needs. Biotin fortifies the fibers of the hair, promoting a visibly fuller, thicker head of hair. Used often in products to reduce hair loss, this ingredient stimulates growth and strengthens the strands. This makes it ideal for those who don’t necessarily suffer from hair loss, but just want big, bold volume.

It’s not enough to have voluminous hair if it’s damaged or dull, and that’s where the jojoba oil in this shampoo comes in. Rich in beauty-boosting vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants, jojoba oil enables moisture to sink deep into the scalp, hydrating and nourishing hair from the root to the tip. This powerful oil has also been shown to promote hair thickness and growth, moisturizing and healing as it leaves your locks fuller than ever.

If you do suffer from thinning hair, saw palmetto is used in this formula to combat hair loss. It’s been proven to actively counter DHT, a hormone that causes hair loss, so that you can experience powerful growth and volume. Saw palmetto also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that work well for those who might be dealing with an easily irritated and itchy scalp.

Aloe barbadensis leaf is also a key contributor to the efficacy of this shampoo. Acting as a natural moisturizer, it deeply hydrates and soothes the scalp, providing a clean and healthy environment for the hair to grow and thrive. It contains important antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E to feed the hair, ensuring that it’s getting the nutrients it needs to grow thicker, fuller strands.

A must-try for those with fine hair, this shampoo makes a little go a long way. It also comes in two scent options, subtle Classic, or juicy Coconut Apricot.

2. R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

R+Co Dallas Biotin

For bouncy bombshell hair, you can’t go past R+Co’s Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo. Featuring a host of unique ingredients that deliver high-performance results while prioritizing the health of the hair, this formula is ideal for the volume and thickness you’ve been dreaming about.

As with Blu Atlas Shampoo, this product also harnesses the power of biotin to improve the overall infrastructure of the hair. Promoting the growth of thicker, longer strands, biotin works in this formula to boost keratin production and increase not just the strength, but also the vitality, of the hair. It actively fights inflammation that can lead to hair loss, leaving you with a healthier scalp and rejuvenated hair growth.

The thing that stands out most in this formula is the use of the extract from the renowned loquat fruit. Similar in appearance to a pear, loquats have long been used for their many natural healing properties—for everything from maintaining heart health to fighting osteoporosis.

When it comes to your hair however, loquat fruit extract is also able to work its magic. Its essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals help to strengthen the hair follicles and remove harmful free radicals. It also has anti-fungal properties that banish dandruff and other irritants, promoting the growth of stronger, thicker hair.

The coconut oil in this thickening formula deeply conditions the scalp and hair, adding a shiny softness and preventing split ends. Saw palmetto berry extract is blended here too, adding much-needed body to the hair so that it appears visibly thicker.

One of the most loved features of this shampoo is its delicious fragrance. Featuring notes of cardamom, pineapple, tangerine, lavender, and bamboo, this scent has everyone raving about it, and you will too!

3. OGX Thick and Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo

Biotin and Collagen

A shampoo that sets its sights on creating voluptuous, shiny results for your hair, Thick and Full + Biotin and Collagen Shampoo by OGX offers a nutrient-rich, volumizing formula for any hair type, although it’s ideal for those with fine hair. If you’ve got flat, lifeless locks, this shampoo is definitely one to consider.

Infused with provitamin B7 biotin, this formula leaves hair looking and feeling fuller. As we know, biotin is a hair growth superstar, stimulating hair follicles and fostering an environment in which stronger, thicker strands can grow. Given its ability to also enhance the hair’s natural sheen, it fits in well with the other gloss-inducing ingredients in this formula. This product is not just about volume—it prioritizes glowing, radiant tresses too.

This hair-boosting shampoo also features hydrolyzed wheat protein as a key ingredient to help maintain the natural hair structure. The protein moisturizes the hair, replenishing and restoring your strands to prevent breakage. Our hair is often exposed to damage from UV rays, heat-styling tools, and free radicals in the environment, and hydrolyzed wheat protein actively works to repair this damage, fortifying the hair and protecting it from future breakage.

For fuller, healthier hair, collagen is also included in this formula. Using its rich amino acids, collagen aids in the production of keratin to build stronger strands. It plays a key role in boosting the elasticity of the hair, and it also acts as a powerful antioxidant to combat damage from free radicals.

For a truly luxurious and sensory experience, this shampoo is infused with an irresistible fragrance. Featuring notes of bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla, its scent will stay with you all day long to leave your hair smelling every bit as good as it looks.

4. OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

OUAI

Formulated specifically with fine hair in mind, this thickening shampoo by OUAI breathes life into your hair, strengthening and nourishing fine, flat hair for maximum volume and a radiant, healthy glow. Created by celebrity stylist, Jen Atkin, you know this is a shampoo that’s fit for Hollywood royalty. It’s effective and does what you need it to do, but it also has a luxurious texture and an intoxicating scent.

Star ingredient hydrolyzed keratin works its magic in this formula, softening and smoothing hair, banishing frizz for good. Its moisture-binding properties increase the elasticity of your strands, and leave the hair glossy and radiant. Hydrolyzed keratin also helps to restore the natural protective layer of the hair, increasing the width of each strand for a fuller, more voluptuous appearance. If you also suffer from dry, brittle hair, hydrolyzed keratin has powerful moisturizing properties that will replenish your strands.

Using one of the more unique ingredients, chia seed oil, this shampoo tackles frizz and deeply hydrates the hair shaft. Rich in fatty acids, chia seed oil helps to seal in moisture, keeping the hair hydrated for longer. It also combats the dull appearance of the hair, adding a healthy shine while keeping the hair protected from any damage.

Of course, biotin is also used in this formula for its hair-growth properties. Working to improve the health of the hair, it delivers essential nutrients directly to the roots, reinforcing the hair’s structure and strengthening the strands.

Infused with a scent created by OUAI themselves, this shampoo uses outspoken fragrance, Mercer Street, as its stand-out feature. With top notes of Italian lemon, orange, peony, iris and lily, base notes of musk and orris, and middle notes of magnolia, jasmine, and rose damask, this is a fantastically fragranced product that you’ll just have to try for yourself.

5. Kiehl's Rice and Wheat Volumizing Shampoo

Kiehls

A lightweight formula designed to volumize and revive flat, fine hair, Rice and Wheat Volumizing Shampoo by Kiehl’s is an ideal option for those who are after healthier, full-bodied hair. With a potent blend of hydrolyzed wheat protein, hydrolyzed rice protein, and honey, this shampoo cleanses and moisturizes the hair while creating enviable volume.

Known for its ability to add powerful thickness to hair, hydrolyzed wheat protein is used in this formula to improve hair elasticity, repair damage, and lock in moisture. Because the molecules in this protein ingredient are small, it can easily penetrate the hair shaft to attract moisture, plumping the strands of the hair to give it a thicker, fuller appearance.

While many thickening shampoos use hydrolyzed wheat protein as a key ingredient, what makes Kiehl's product stand out is that its formula also uses hydrolyzed rice protein. A powerful conditioning agent, hydrolyzed rice protein works to improve the hair’s volume and strength, leaving it strong, supple, and full-bodied. It’s even been shown to increase the total volume of hair by up to 32%!

Another impressive addition to this formula, honey is used as a natural emollient to soften the scalp, adding much-needed moisture to the hair follicles themselves. To aid in boosting your hair’s volume, honey uses its unique ability to promote cell growth, ensuring that the scalp is rejuvenated and a fertile environment for hair growth. Honey is also a great haircare all-rounder, adding shine, conditioning strands, and preventing breakage and hair loss.

If you’re looking for a powerful reviving shampoo that cleanses and removes residue without stripping the hair of its natural oils, this might just be the one for you. Not only does it rejuvenate the hair and promote a healthy growth environment, but this shampoo also works to give you noticeably thicker, fuller hair.

6. Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume

Oribe Shampoo

For a luxurious hair-washing experience, you can’t overlook Oribe’s Shampoo for Magnificent Volume. As the name suggests, this product has been formulated to boost the body of your hair, leaving it lush and strong. Using high-tech polymers and their signature complex blend, Oribe really knocks it out of the park with this opulent volumizing shampoo.

What is the Oribe Signature Complex, you ask? It’s a unique blend of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower that not only smells incredible, but also helps to defend your hair from the damage caused by free radicals. The stressors that often damage our hair, including heat treatments and UV rays, add to the deterioration of our natural keratin stores, but the damage is no match for this shampoo as it actively protects the hair from the elements.

Using a combination of lupine protein and saw palmetto extract, this shampoo helps to restore the natural balance of the scalp, energizing and stimulating the hair follicles to produce thicker, fuller strands. The antioxidants in the lupine protein improve the microcirculation of the scalp to create a healthier environment for hair growth, while saw palmetto improves the quality and density of the hair.

Oribe’s High-Tech Polymer Blend actively plumps the hair shaft, creating maximum volume and body, and its hydrolyzed vegetable protein strengthens the hair, offering heat-activated protection from the effects of heat styling. Given that it also uses coconut and natural sugar-derived cleansers, this formula offers a gentle yet effective cleanse for your hair and scalp that encourages thicker hair growth.

It’s worth noting that this shampoo also features moringa seed extract to deliver powerful strengthening properties. Known as the “miracle tree,” extracts from the seeds of the moringa oleifera tree help to boost the production of keratin and protect your hair from free radicals in the environment. It also nourishes the hair with its natural fatty acids for softer, smoother locks.

7. Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo

Aveda Pure

If you’re looking for a gentle shampoo that’s suitable for daily use and leans more towards the natural side of things, Aveda’s Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo is perfect for you. Formulated with a unique natural blend of kaolin clay and acacia gum, this product creates volume and refreshes fine, limp hair.

Certified organic acacia gum sourced from Africa steals the show in this formula, its natural moisturizing, conditioning, and soothing properties making it perfect for fine hair. This exotic ingredient repairs and plumps the scalp and hair, helping to prevent dehydration and revitalizing lackluster locks. Forming a protective coating on the surface of the strand, it repairs hair from the inside out while keeping it safe from any external aggressors.

One of the more rare ingredients seen in hair products, kaolin clay is used here to balance and regulate any oil production in the scalp—perfect for those who deal with a double whammy of fine and oily hair. Kaolin clay gently cleanses and exfoliates, absorbing excess oil without stripping the scalp of the natural oils it needs to be healthy.

Adding in a soothing mixture of aloe vera and glycerin, this formula helps to reduce irritation on the scalp, sweeping away any debris caused by free radicals and heat styling to create a clean, healthy environment for hair growth. The aloe vera penetrates the hair shaft to offer a hefty dose of hydration, while glycerin serves as a deep conditioner that moisturizes the hair and works to prevent breakage.

Hydrolyzed wheat protein is present in this natural formula too, working to restore any lost proteins in the hair shaft to strengthen and revitalize the hair. If you often color-treat your hair, this can cause damage and a loss of elasticity over time. Hydrolyzed wheat protein can strengthen and soften any hair that’s been bleached or colored, making it more manageable and allowing for maximum moisture retention to eliminate dry, brittle hair.

Renowned for the divine scents of its products, Aveda continues its legacy of leaving your hair smelling great with this shampoo. Featuring a heady blend of botanicals, including jasmine, peppermint, palmarosa, and ylang ylang, this fragrance does not disappoint.

8. Kérastase Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo

Kérastase

If you’ve noticed your hair is thinner than usual and you’re ready for some much-needed volume, Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo by Kérastase might be a good option for you.

The entire Kérastase Genesis range is designed specifically to care for compromised hair that breaks easily, and this shampoo is no exception. Given that almost 81% of users have said that it reduces hair loss from damaged strands, it’s definitely turning heads for people with fine hair.

This formula champions the natural medicinal properties of ginger root to promote hair growth by increasing scalp circulation. This super ingredient also offers relief to those who suffer from dandruff,as its antiseptic properties work to reduce dandruff and heal scalp infections. Ginger root also acts as a natural hair conditioner, giving your hair a boost of antioxidants that help to protect your hair follicles against damage.

Coming out triumphant in a range of studies and research, edelweiss extract is an ingredient that really gives your hair a volume boost. It’s been scientifically shown to stimulate hair growth, increase hair regeneration and density, and reduce hair loss—what an ingredient! This powerful extract also uses its antioxidant properties in this formula to preserve the collagen throughout the lengths of the hair.

After just one application of this shampoo, hair is more resistant, there’s immediate hydration and a noticeable feeling of softness, plus the hair is up to three times shinier than normal. This ultra-delicate formula is an ideal option for people with fine hair who want to treat and fortify their tresses for a healthier, naturally glossy head of hair.

9. John Frieda Volume Lift Lightweight Thickening Shampoo

John Frieda

Last but not least in our list of best shampoos for fine hair in 2023 is John Frieda’s Volume Life Lightweight Thickening Shampoo. Formulated for fine or flat hair, this lightweight, volumizing shampoo cleanses and conditions the hair without weighing it down.

Created using John Frieda’s signature Air-Silk Technology, this shampoo is packed with styling, volumizing, detangling, and smoothing agents that provide a healthy balance of volume and care. After just one application of this product, your hair will feel soft and supple, with plenty of natural movement and bounce. It’ll look fuller, healthier, and will be stronger than ever.

The ingredients in this formula aren’t too exotic, but they definitely get the job done. A favorite addition to many volumizing shampoos, hydrolyzed wheat protein is also used in this shampoo to retain the hair’s natural moisture levels. This ingredient is also important if you use heat styling tools, as it provides natural lubrication to the strands, coating and protecting them from heat damage while leaving the hair shiny and glossy.

Also present in this formula is Rubus chamaemorus fruit extract, or cloudberry extract. Native to Scandinavia, this juicy ingredient helps to moisturize and soothe dry and damaged hair, and alleviates any itchiness and irritation on the scalp. A rich source of antioxidants, cloudberry extract also acts as a protective barrier, shielding the hair from damaging free radicals in the environment.

Safe for color-treated hair, this shampoo is a great option for those with fine hair that’s in need of a boost of volume and moisture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does fine hair need to be washed more than normal hair?

When it comes to fine hair, you should only be washing your hair every other day. This is because washing it daily can dry out the hair. If you wash your hair less frequently than every other day, it can lead to the buildup of oils and other debris that will weigh your hair down, leaving it looking and feeling even flatter.

What types of shampoo work well with fine hair?

If you take a look back over the list above, you’ll notice that many of these shampoos have volumizing ingredients and are very lightweight formulas. This is ideal, as any shampoo that has heavy ingredients such as silicone will add unnecessary weight to the hair.

What ingredients are best for fine hair?

Ingredients such as biotin, hydrolyzed wheat protein, and botanicals like ginger are great ingredients to look out for when it comes to a shampoo for fine hair.