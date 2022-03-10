9 Best Online Casinos in India for Real Money Players in 2022

If you’re looking to make the switch from in-person betting to an online casino, you’ve got to start at the top online casinos in India. You want a gambling site that offers variety, game diversity, generous and fair bonuses, flexible banking, and a reliable customer support team.

We’ve rounded up a list of the top online casino sites for Indian players to check out. Read on and find out which real money online casino is the right fit for you.

Best Online Casinos India Players Should Check Out

1. Jackpot City - Best Online Casino in India Overall

Jackpot City

Pros

Welcome bonus up to ₹160,000

68 live casino games

Over 10 payment options

Cons

70x wagering requirement

Confusing website layout

Jackpot City is our top 1 online casino in India. Their 300+ online slots, live dealer games, and generous welcome bonus that can score you a total of ₹160,000 put them at the top spot on our list.

Gaming Variety: 4.2/5

Players who sign up for Jackpot City will find a plethora of popular live dealer casino games awaiting them. While you won’t find an online sportsbook here, you’ll find a varied selection of table games which will keep you entertained for hours on end.

They host 68 live dealer games (including live poker games), blackjack, baccarat tables, and virtual roulette wheels. If you’re looking for a top-notch traditional casino experience you’ll have fun wagering with Jackpot City.

Bonuses: 3.9/5

Ironically, Jackpot City doesn’t offer their players any free spins to enjoy. That said, they do offer a generous welcome bonus that can score you up to ₹160,000 in extra bonus cash.

Over your first 4 deposits with their site, you’ll receive an initial 100% match up to ₹40,000 and three additional reload matches of the same amount.

While Jackpot City is one of the most popular online casinos in India, we didn’t like seeing their comparatively high wagering requirements. In order to cash out on your money, you’ll need to compete with their 70x playthrough.

On the bright side, because every bet you make throughout their online slots and table games is 100% credited towards your playthrough; you won’t be limited to spinning through their progressive jackpots to meet their wagering requirements.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.5/5

Not many online casinos provide 14 different banking options for players to utilize while placing their wagers; but Jackpot City differentiates itself here in a positive way.

Players can make their deposits through Visa/MasterCard credit cards, debit cards, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Instant Site Payments, ecoPayz, Flexepin, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, and bank transfer here.

We also liked their low betting limits. You’ll only have to put down ₹1,000 for each of your first 4 deposits in order to qualify for one of the best welcome bonuses we’ve seen.

We gave them nearly perfect marks in this area because they additionally offer lightning-fast and fee-free withdrawals across the board. You can expect to receive your winnings via e-wallet or wire transfer within 48 hours.

Customer Support: 5/5

Jackpot City offers 24/7 live chat, phone, and email assistance in adherence with industry standards.

We especially appreciated how quickly their customer support team responds across all mediums of communication.

Calling their phone line wasn’t a frustrating experience. We only waited on hold for 15 minutes before speaking to one of their representatives. Additionally, they sent us an email response within 12 hours; and we received a live chat reply from their team within 5 minutes of sending them a message.

2. Spin Casino - Best Live Casino in India

Spin Casino

Pros

45 varied live casino games

100% welcome bonus up to ₹100,000

Full mobile compatibility

Cons

Same high 70x wagering requirements

Limited navigation on the site

Spin Casino is our top-reviewed online casino in India for their wide variety of live dealer games. Although other online casinos we’ve seen certainly offer more live casino games; you won’t find live dealer poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette under the same roof anywhere else.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

When you make an account with Spin Casino, you’ll find 45 live dealer games spread across several variants of poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. Moreover, they host 21 virtual roulette wheels, 15 kinds of blackjack, 16 baccarat tables, and 9 video poker variants.

Slots and other games are not available for Indian players, though. But the live casino section has enough games for you to play around with.

Bonuses: 3.9/5

Although you won’t find any free spins here, players who sign up now can take advantage of a triple-tiered welcome bonus up to ₹100,000.

While Spin Casino is one of the best live casinos we’ve seen, they could stand to lower their wagering requirements. In order to cash out here, you’ll have to contend with their 70x playthrough.

However, just like Jackpot City, 100% of every wager made throughout their site goes towards satisfying this wagering requirement. If you hit a few lucky money lines; you’ll be able to redeem your bonus money faster.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4.5/5

Spin Casino offers 14 secure payment methods for players to utilize. While you can’t use cryptocurrency here, bettors can make their deposits through Visa/MasterCard credit cards, debit cards, Interac, eChecks, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Instant Site Payments, ecoPayz, Flexepin, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, and bank transfer.

Additionally, we appreciate their low betting minimums. To redeem your welcome bonus, you’ll only need to put down at least ₹1,000 for each of your first 3 deposits.

Moreover, their lightning-fast payout speeds and fee-free withdrawals across the board made us give Spin Casino nearly perfect marks in this area.

No matter how you’re cashing out, you can expect to have your winnings in hand within 48 hours.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Spin Casino provides players access to 24/7 live chat, phone support, and email assistance.

We especially appreciate their dedication to responding promptly across all forms of communication. While some online casinos can take up to 48 hours to send email replies, we only had to wait 12 hours to receive a response from their team.

Additionally, players with immediate concerns or questions should feel free to contact Spin Casino via phone or live chat.

We waited on hold for less than 20 minutes before speaking with one of their representatives; and we received a live chat reply from their team within 10 minutes of sending them a message.

3. PlayOJO - Best Indian Casino for Free Spins

PlayOJO

Pros

50 free spins with 0x playthrough

2,906 online slots

50 live dealer games

Cons

No other bonus offers

Some fiat payouts take time

PlayOJO is our top-reviewed online casino for their free spins and nonexistent wagering requirements. Upon making an account and initially depositing $10; you’ll receive 50 free spins to use on over 2,900 online slots (no rollover needed).

Gaming Variety: 3.9/5

PlayOJO hosts over 3,000 casino games spread across online slots and table gaming selections. In between slots sessions; you can enjoy table games that spread across several variations of blackjack, roulette wheels, baccarat tables, video poker variants, and bingo rooms.

And while you won’t find any sports betting options here; we were surprised to find 50 live dealer games. We should clarify that most of their live dealer games focus on satisfying poker and roulette players.

All in all, players looking for a varied, on-the-go gambling experience will enjoy wagering through PlayOJO.

Bonuses: 4/5

PlayOJO carries a single, unique bonus offer for players to take advantage of.

When you make your first deposit of at least $10; you’ll receive 50 free spins attached to a 0x wagering requirement. Because there’s no rollover to speak of, anything you win from their slots selection can immediately be cashed out.

The downside here is that PlayOJO doesn’t offer any cash bonuses. While we appreciate their very unique approach to incentivizing new sign-ups; we’d still like to see them offer some sort of initial deposit match.

That said, players looking to test their luck with thousands of high-quality online slots will appreciate having 50 free chances to win big.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 3.8/5

When you sign up with PlayOJO, you can take advantage of 13 secure deposit methods.

While they don’t accept any cryptocurrencies; players can make their deposits through Visa, mastercard, PayPal, skrill, neteller, paysafe card, ecoPayz, Maestro, Fast Bank transfer, Direct ebanking, Instant Payments, Solo switch, and MuchBetter.

It is worth noting, though, that while all ewallet transactions are processed and delivered instantly, players who initiate debit card and wire transfer withdrawals will have to wait 3-5 days to receive their winnings.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Players can take advantage of 24/7 live chat, phone, and email support with PlayOJO.

While they respond quickly across all forms of communication, we’d recommend using their live chat feature.

Upon sending PlayOJO a direct message, we got a reply from their customer service team within 5 minutes.

4. Lucky Niki - Best Casino in India for Sports Betting

Lucky Niki Royal Panda

Pros

6 virtual sports betting options

Deposit match includes 250 free spins

Dedicated mobile app

Accepts Bitcoin deposits

Low 30x playthrough

Cons

Slow fiat payouts

Limited selection of table games

Welcome bonus isn’t very competitive

Lucky Niki is our top-reviewed online casino for sports betting enthusiasts. They’re the only Indian casino we’ve seen that carries virtual sports betting options for players to enjoy.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Players who sign up with Lucky Niki will find over 3,200 online casino games to play with.It also carries 4 video poker games alongside several variants of roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. Skill gamers will be happy to know that their live casino hosts baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and Texas Hold’em.

Finally, because all of their casino games and virtual sports betting options are fully compatible with mobile devices, you’ll have no problem wagering on-the-go.

Although their table gaming selection isn’t nearly as robust as some of our top picks; sports bettors will enjoy their options here.

Bonuses: 3.6/5

LuckyNiki greets its new players with a 100% match deposit up to ₹100,000 and 250 free spins.

It’s worth noting that your free spins can be used anywhere throughout Lucky Niki’s large online slots selection.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 4/5

You’ll have your choice among 9 secure payment methods here. Players can bank their money and receive their winnings through Net banking, UPI, bank transfer, Visa, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, and AstroPay. While payouts remain fee-free across the board, fiat withdrawals take a full 5 days to process.

Customer Support: 4/5

Lucky Niki offers players 24/7 live chat, phone, and email support.

Additionally, they respond quickly via phone. Upon calling their listed number, we waited on hold for less than 20 minutes before speaking to a representative.

On the flip side of that coin, they took a full 48 hours to send us an email response, and around 20 minutes to reply via live chat.

5. Royal Panda - Best Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros

Low 35x playthrough

100% initial match up to ₹100,000

35 specialty games to bet on

1,225 total slot games

Cons

Some fiat payouts take time

No sports betting options

Limited banking menu

Royal Panda is the online casino you’ll want to sign up with if you’re looking for an easy payday. Their low 35x playthrough is attached to a generous 100% initial deposit match up to ₹100,000, so you won’t find yourself wagering endlessly to cash out.

Gaming Variety: 3.7/5

Royal Panda has over 1,300 mobile casino games to enjoy, 1,225 of which are high-quality online slots. That said, while you won’t find an online sportsbook here; you will find approximately 30 table games you can play.

You’ll have access to video poker variants; virtual roulette wheels, baccarat tables, different kinds of blackjack, and live dealer games (including live blackjack). However, because many of their live dealer games are blackjack variants, poker players will find a fairly limited selection.

On the bright side, players on the hunt for exclusive and exciting titles are in luck - Royal Panda carries 35 specialty games you can play in between rounds of live dealer blackjack.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Royal Panda offers one of the best welcome bonuses we’ve seen. Although many online casinos boast flashier deposit bonuses; we haven’t seen lower wagering requirements anywhere else.

When you make your first deposit, you’ll receive a generous 100% match up to ₹100,000. Additionally, because your bonus is attached to a very reasonable 35x playthrough; you won’t find yourself getting frustrated when it comes time to cash out.

That said, we didn’t find any other bonus offers or free spins from Royal Panda.

Deposits & Withdrawals: 3.8/5

Although we’d consider Royal Panda’s banking menu to be fairly limited, they cover their bases well. Most notably, they accept 6 different e wallets.

Upon signing up with their site, you’ll have access to 7 secure payment methods (although you can’t wager using cryptocurrency). You can bank your money using Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, and ecoPayz.

We’d have given Royal Panda a higher ranking in this department if it weren’t for their slow non-ewallet payout speeds. Although e-wallet payouts are processed and delivered within 1 hour, players will have to wait 3-5 days to receive debit card or wire transfer payouts.

Customer Support: 4/5

While all Indian online casinos provide 24/7 live chat, phone, and email support for players to take advantage of, not many of them respond as quickly as Royal Panda.

Upon calling their phone line, we were on hold for less than 25 minutes before getting to speak to one of their customer service representatives.

Additionally, they got back to us via email within 24 hours (which is well above the 48-hour standard for most sites in India).

Players with immediate concerns are encouraged to contact Royal Panda through their live chat feature. Within 10 minutes of sending them a message, we received a reply from a real person.

How We Ranked The Best Online Casinos in India

Gaming Variety

In this review, we prioritized online casinos that offer a full live casino selection in addition to hundreds of the most popular online slots. Whether you’re looking to wager on your favorite sports, enjoy thousands of casino games, or play up to 53 live dealer games; there’s an appropriate site for you here.

Bonuses

Many online casinos in India will shower new players with a generous welcome bonus and up to 100 free spins. While your casino bonus will differ depending upon where you sign up, we gave sites with the widest range of available bonus options a higher ranking.

We also prioritized sites with the lowest wagering requirements, so you’ll know exactly what to expect when it comes to cashing out.

Deposits & Withdrawals

If an online casino can’t offer secure payment methods for players to utilize; they’re not worth signing up for. That’s why we gave a higher ranking to online casinos that accept numerous fiat currencies in addition to Bitcoin deposits. Many of our top picks offer up to 15 different payment methods.

Beyond this, we prioritized sites with the fastest payout speeds.

Customer Support

Gambling online can be a risky venture without proper customer support backing up your wagers. That’s why we gave a higher ranking to sites that offer the most versatile customer support options and the fastest response times across the board.



Best Online Casinos in India FAQs

What Kind of Online Casino Welcome Bonus Can I Expect?

When you sign up with the best online casinos in India, you can expect to receive a welcome bonus that comes with tons of free spins and a hefty deposit match.

However, when it comes to cashing out your bonus money, you’ll want to look for the lowest wagering requirements you can find.

It’s never been easier to gamble for real money while getting the best return on your investment. The best online casinos for Indian players will generally offer high casino bonus caps and up to 100 free spins attached to fair wagering requirements.

Can I Play Live Dealer Games Through Indian Online Casino Sites?

Yes, you can. Our top-reviewed online casinos in India carry a varied selection of live casino games for all players to enjoy.

Additionally, the best online casino we reviewed for live dealer games (Spin Casino) won’t leave players with a shortage of wagering options. They offer 45 different live casino games that span across several variations of poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Are The Top Online Casino Sites in India Trustworthy?

Yes, absolutely. While some of the online casino sites we’ve come across didn’t earn their spot in this review, most online casinos are reputable.

That said, an online casino that lacks a valid operating license is most likely a scam – if you don’t see a visible license to operate on their website, they’re not trustworthy.

Bettors who make the mistake of playing at an online casino without a valid license are inadvertently compromising their financial security and putting their personal information at risk.

To ease your mind, you should know that any site we review possess a valid and current operating license. You can expect reliable payouts, legitimate betting odds, and helpful customer support from all the top online casinos listed here.

What Kinds of Secure Payment Methods Are Available To Indian Players?

The best online casino sites offer numerous deposit and withdrawal methods for bettors to utilize when adding money to their casino wallet.

The most popular sites offer up to 15 different banking options for players to enjoy. You can play online casino games using your credit card, e-wallet, and even Bitcoin.

When it comes to payout speeds, you can expect fast and reliable withdrawals from any Indian online casino we list here.

How Can I Find The Best Online Casino for Me?

Finding the best online casino in India is a process that will depend mostly upon your individual betting preferences.

While the most popular online casinos offer a variety of online casino games for players to enjoy; we have some suggestions for those having trouble making their final decision.

If you are mostly interested in finding a hefty casino bonus with low wagering requirements, we’d like to recommend signing up with Royal Panda – their ₹100,000 welcome bonus and 35x playthrough made us look twice.

However, if you want to enjoy all the most popular casino titles under one roof, you should look into Spin Casino. They offer one of the best gaming selections we’ve found.

Finally, if you want to enjoy tons of free spins and the most popular slots available to Indian players; we’d recommend signing up with Jackpot City, PlayOJO, or Lucky Niki.

How To Get Started With an Online Casino in India

1. Sign up for a new account.

First, click on the “sign-up” box located in the upper-right-hand corner of their website. Next, you’ll need to fill out any requested information on the next page and click “continue”.

2. Check your email inbox.

Secondly, you’ll need to check your email for a verification link from Jackpot City. Once you find their link, click on “Confirm Your Account” to continue.

3. Make your first deposit.

Finally, in order to redeem your online casino welcome bonus, you’ll have to make your first credit card or e-wallet deposit of at least ₹1,000 with Jackpot City.

Once you’ve successfully made your first deposit to your casino account, you’re all set to start wagering on their full selection of table games, online slots, and progressive jackpots!

The Best Indian Online Casino Sites - Our Final Takeaway

While plenty of real money online casinos have a spot reserved for Indian players, it’s not so easy to find the best online casinos among them.

That said, whether you’re interested in live casino games, the most popular table games, or a leading selection of sports betting options; there’s an online casino for you listed here.

However, if you’re still having trouble making your final decision; we’d like to circle back and once again recommend Jackpot City . They were our #1 Indian casino because they offer a best-in-class ₹160,000 welcome bonus along with a leading variety of slot games and 68 live dealer games.

That said, we’d encourage you to give any of the reputable Indian online casinos we’ve reviewed a fair chance. Just make sure that you have fun and play responsibly!

