9 Best crypto sports betting sites and Bitcoin Sportsbooks in 2022

Crypto sports betting sites have gained immense popularity as a promising investment option amongst betting providers and sports fans alike. Whether you are a serious bettor or a casual punter, cryptocurrency offers unique opportunities for sports betting and playing casino games.

With a lot of available options out there, it is sometimes a challenge to find a reliable and trusted crypto betting site. In this post, we will review top sports betting sites accepting crypto payments and cover everything you need to know about crypto sports betting .

Best Crypto Betting Sites

BetOnline - Best Bitcoin sportsbook overall

Stake - Most accepted cryptos

Bovada - Most competitive odds

Cloudbet - Best deposit bonus

Everygame - Best for live betting

MyBookie - Best for parlay bets

BetUS - Best bonuses

GTBets - Best for mobile

XBets - Best for NFL

1. BetOnline – Best Crypto Sportsbook Overall

BetOnline

Proven reliability and stability since 200

A wide variety of betting options

Dedicated mobile betting app

No live streaming available

BetOnline offers a sportsbook as well as an online casino. The wide range of available sports and betting features, easy access for crypto gamblers, and its reliability throughout the years have gotten BetOnline the first spot on our list as the best crypto sports betting site .

BetOnline allows crypto bettors to bet on more than 20 popular sports, including football, hockey, MMA, cricket, basketball, and table tennis. You can wager on almost all major sports events here. Furthermore, BetOnline surpasses most other online betting sites by featuring e-sports betting and unique betting options, like politics betting and lotteries.

As far as the number of accepted cryptocurrencies is concerned, BetOnline accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Deposits and withdrawals using crypto funds are usually processed within a few hours.

New players on BetOnline get a welcome bonus of 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with a 30x wagering requirements. Live streaming is not yet available, though

2. Stake - Widest Range of Cryptos Accepted of any Crypto Betting Site

Stake

Over 100 cryptocurrencies accepted

Easy registration process

High returns to players

Stake, founded in 2017, is the go-to sports betting site for anyone who prefers the diversity and luxury of having multiple cryptocurrency options. You can pick from 130+ cryptocurrency options available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more. Wagers can bet on 18 different sports and esports categories.

Stake is the first-ever official betting partner with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It is also the principal shirt sponsor of Watford Football Club for the 2021/22 season. Watford Football Club plays in the Premier League, the most-watched soccer league in the world.

Registering a new account on Stakes is quick and easy. You can sign up simply by using your Facebook, Twitch, or Google account. You can also use features like two-factor authentication to secure your account. It's simple user interface makes it easy to navigate through the site.

One of the reasons it is so popular with crypto bettors is that its RTP is as high as 99% for some games. There is hardly any other crypto sports betting site that can compete with Stake in this regard. The biggest criticism that Stake has had to face so far is that it offers no welcome bonus to new crypto gamblers on the platform.

3. Bovada - Most Competitive Odds of any Bitcoin Betting Site

Bovada

Bovada

Live HD streaming for many sports

Low minimum BTC deposit and withdrawal limit

No fee for BTC withdrawals or deposits

Smooth user experience

Founded in 2011, Bovada is a renowned crypto betting site with a sportsbook offering wagers on multiple sports, like soccer, NFL, NBA, motorsports, UFC, volleyball, and many more. Bovada earned a solid reputation in the online betting industry within a few years of its launch. Moreover, it is one of the first betting platforms that accepted Bitcoin in those days.

One of the key features offered by Bovada is the seamless live HD streaming for multiple sports. Bettors can enjoy in-game live bets while streaming their favorite sports. The streaming option is always just a few clicks away, and the straightforward user interface makes it easy to navigate throughout the platform.

Crypto betters get to enjoy several benefits here. At Bovada, the minimum Bitcoin deposit and withdrawal amount are $10, which is one of the least we could find anywhere. Moreover, there is no fee on Bitcoin withdrawals or deposits.

When you deposit Bitcoin, it is converted into US dollars as soon as it goes through your Bovada account. New players can enjoy a 100% Bitcoin deposit match sports welcome bonus up to $750.

4. CloudBet - Best Deposit Bonus of any Bitcoin Sportsbook

CloudBet

Place bets anonymously

Fast withdrawals using cryptocurrencies

Loyalty Bonus

CloudBet is another cryptocurrency gambling site that offers both a sportsbook and an online casino. Launched in 2013, it is a great attraction for many punters for its handsome bonuses and a great selection of various sports betting options.

Registering a new account on CloudBet cannot be simpler. You only need to verify your email address, and voila! The simple registration process, combined with the anonymity preferred by most cryptocurrency betters, are the site’s major advantages.



Right after you are finished signing up, you are qualified for a generous welcome bonus of 5 BTC. Moreover, there are regular promotions that help bettors earn extra benefits.

CloudBet offers a wide selection of betting choices. After clicking on the Live Sports tab, you can see all the ongoing games in the top right corner. Due to the live streaming feature, bettors enjoy live betting with high winning percentages. The platform covers almost all mainstream sports, e-sports, and virtual sports.

However, there are a few issues with the CloudBet service. Although the site can be accessed through all operating systems, it is not entirely compatible with android and iOS devices. And, with so many betting options and so much going around, the interface can confuse newcomers.

5. Everygame - Best Crypto Sportsbook for Live Betting

Everygame

Live betting on a number of sports

Realistic betting limits

No deposit fees

Everygame, more commonly known as Intertops, is one of the oldest online betting sites in the world. It has been in business for almost 25 years and is still one of the top sport betting sites.

This sportsbook is immensely popular for its live betting menu on almost all major sports. Though it's a shame that live streaming isn't offered, play-by-play commentary keeps you updated on the in-game action.

Crypto bettors can enjoy several benefits here. The minimum possible deposit is $25 worth of Bitcoin and $100 for withdrawals. Moreover, you can bet as small as $1. And probably the biggest perk of sports betting on Evergame is no deposit fee.

Sportsbook sign-up bonus is 100% up to $250 for the first three deposits, amounting to $750 and with rollover requirements of only 4x. However, this promo is exclusive for North American players only.

6. MyBookie - Best Crypto Sportsbook for Parlay Bets

MyBookie

Complex multi-line bets with huge payout potentials

Great bonus deals

Really quick Bitcoin payouts

Covers a wide range of football leagues

Since being launched in 2014, MyBookie has been growing and improving throughout the years. Today, it is one of the top online betting sites that accept Bitcoin payments . For parlay bettors who enjoy multi-line parlay bets, MyBookie is the number one choice.

This sportsbook offers traditional parlay bets as well as a wide range of unique betting features for maximum payouts. Bettors can benefit from teaser wagers by combining two different bets. Customizable parlay bets enable betting with odds boost for much higher stakes. Another unique betting option on MyBookie that most competitors don't offer is the ‘if bet’.

Like all crypto sports betting sites, MyBookie offers several sports markets. It is a great Bitcoin sportsbook for football wagering. You can bet on NFL, Canadian football, college football, and Aussie rule football.

Apart from that, almost all major US sports leagues are there, which includes NHL, MLB, and NBA. Other sports markets like soccer, golf, and motorsports are also available.

New players can enjoy a very handsome welcome bonus of 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $1,000. It has a 10X wagering requirement on at least -250 odds. Bitcoin bettors can also enjoy quick payouts within a couple of days, at max. However, only one Bitcoin withdrawal is allowed per week, which is a bummer.

7. BetUS - Best Bonuses of All Crypto Betting Sites

BetUS

Best bonuses for crypto deposits

Huge range of sports bets

Smooth and user-friendly interface

BetUS has been keeping up with the competitive sportsbook wagering market for two and half decades now. Like any other successful business, BetUS evolved with time and has accepted cryptocurrency payments, making it one of the oldest online crypto sports betting sites.

A successful career is not the only thing helping BetUS to make it to our list. This betting platform offers the best bonuses, especially on Bitcoin deposits. First, you get a 100% deposit match welcome bonus up to $2,500 (10X rollover and NO minimum odds requirements).

Additionally, crypto bettors will get another 100% deposit match up to $2,500 on the first two Bitcoin account reloads. And with all that, it also offers a 50% reload bonus with a 5X rollover requirement on every Bitcoin deposit.

Along with the generous bonuses, BetUS provides bettors with 20+ different sports markets. The sportsbook has enlisted all major US leagues, college sports, and e-sports. Moreover, users can deposit in several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum.

BetUS accepts different sports bets, including parlay bets and live in-game bets. Though, the site has had to face criticism for not offering a parlay-building tool and live streaming. Nevertheless, the website is very well-designed with a clean and organized interface. It is easy to navigate through and mobile-friendly, allowing bettors to bet from anywhere at any time.

8. GTBets - Best Bitcoin Online Sportsbook for Mobile

GTBets

Clean and easy to navigate user experience

Realistic bonuses and promotion

Ensures clients’ safety and security

Based in Curaçao, GTBets was launched in 2011. This platform is the number one preference of new cryptocurrency bettors who are not very experienced with online sportsbooks. It has got a super clean and easy-to-navigate, simple user interface. The cellphone version of the site is the best we could find for any cryptocurrency betting platform.

The security of users is no joke at GTBets. To sign up for a new account, you must provide official government documents and verify your identity. Though this step is criticized by many, as doing so leaves no room for anonymity of crypto bettors.

GTBets sportsbook offers several different sports betting markets covering all major games; however, the major focus is on NFL football. Apart from that, it also allows you to bet on casino games, table games, and politics. A wide variety of bets is available, including straight wagers, futures, if bets, half times, etc.

As far as the bonus and promotions are concerned, GTBets have got your back. It gives new players a 100% deposit match bonus up to $500 with 12x wagering requirements. Apart from that, you get a 50% reload bonus up to $250 with 12x wagering requirements. Bonuses offered by GTBets are much more realistic and achievable, unlike most betting sites.

The deposit limit starts at $35 as the minimum and maxes out at $500. Free Bitcoin withdrawals can be processed once every 30 days. Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Litecoin are the cryptocurrencies accepted at GTBets.

9. XBets - Best Crypto Sportsbook for NFL Betting

XBet

Future betting for NFL

Quick crypto payment options

For football enthusiasts, XBets is our top choice for the best crypto betting site for NFL games. It not only covers all the major football events and leagues but also lets you bet on next year's predictions during the off-season.

Bitcoin and crypto bettors can benefit from the quick transactions (both in and out of the account) on XBets. Accepted cryptocurrencies are BTC, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Two of the problems bettors face at Xbets, nonetheless, are no live streams for in-game action and an extremely huge 40X wagering requirement on bonus for the casino.

Our Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Crypto Sportsbooks

Good Range of Betting Options - A good variety of sports market options and a wide selection of betting choices are important for beginners and professional punters.

Low Fees - No one likes to give away a huge portion of their payouts as fees to the betting sites, so we kept low fees as one of our priorities.

Security - Reliability and security are two of the most essential considerations when choosing an online sportsbook, especially when so many scammers are out there.



Crypto Bonuses - Many online casinos have implemented a special bitcoin or crypto welcome bonus to accommodate their crypto customer base but we made special note of sports betting sites that offer specific promotions for crypto sports bettors.

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites - FAQ

Why Bet With Crypto?

Betting with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies enables you to enjoy privacy, low transaction fees, and quick payments.

Is Crypto Betting Safe?

According to a rough estimate, almost 60% of the daily crypto transactions are on betting sites. So, yes, crypto betting is safe. However, you need to ensure the reliability and legitimacy of the betting site.

What Are the Drawbacks of Crypto Betting?

Most sites do not offer pure crypto gambling. Moreover, as cryptocurrencies aren't as stable as fiat currencies, you not only have to be a good gambler but a crypto expert too.

Where Can I Buy Bitcoin?

You can purchase Bitcoin through several options depending on your country/state. However, crypto exchanges are the most popular ones.

Do Online Sports Betting Sites Accept Only BTC?

No, most betting sites also accept other popular cryptocurrency options like Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Wrapping Up: Choosing the best Crypto sportsbook for you

Finding a safe and reliable sports betting site that accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payments isn’t as easy as it seems. There are so many options out there, each offering something new and unique. This guide features only some of the most promising sports betting sites that accommodates crypto players.

Feel free to explore these crypto sportsbooks to find the most ideal one for you. But if you do go beyond our list, just be sure to check the site’s licensing, security, and banking flexibility. Once you’re all set, you can start betting on your favorite sports. Just remember to gamble responsibly. Happy betting!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline on 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive communion from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure we provide information for your best online gambling experience.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organisations:

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

http://www.ncpgambling.org/

http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/