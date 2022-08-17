8 Zodiac Compatibility Mismatches That Make the Worst Couples

Dr. Sohini Sastri, Best Astrologer in India, known for her accurate prediction and effective guidance with vast knowledge of astrology and occult science. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience in Vedic astrology, palmistry, vastu etc.

Dr. Sastri is rewarded by President of India, Vice President of India, and Governors of three states. She has written many books about astrology and regular columnist of many popular magazines and a very popular face in different TV shows.

What is compatibility Mismatch?

Have you ever been in a relationship that didn't work no matter what you tried? You were in love with your spouse, but they were driving you mad. You finally split ways after many arguments, damaged feelings, and frustration.

Don't you wish you could tell ahead of time if a relationship will work, so you could prevent the anguish of a poisonous relationship? Whether you're interested in astrology or simply want to know if you and your possible spouse are a good match, check out this guide that will tell you if your relationship is doomed. You've been warned if it's not written in the stars.

Here are 8 zodiac signs that make the worst couples according to the Best Astrologer in Delhi.

1. Aries and Taurus

Because Aries are obstinate and Taureans are stubborn, once one of you sinks their heels in, neither one will move. Taurus will constantly want to know where they stand in the relationship, which irritates Aries. When it becomes evident that the relationship must end, Aries will desire to disappear, while Taurus will demand explanation after explanation.

2. Taurus and Sagittarius

Taurus appreciates a peaceful evening at home on occasion, but Sagittarius is always eager to get out and do something exciting. Sagittarians enjoy mind games, and you, Taurus, aren't having much fun with that. Taurus simply cannot cope with Sagittarius. They've been in a lot of previous relationships and don't take things seriously.

3. Gemini & Capricorn

Want a recipe for disaster? Take one zodiac sign that's known for their love of fun and conversation (Gemini) and pair them with the sign that's known for being a workhorse and likes to plan out every detail of their life (Capricorn). Capricorns aren't into spontaneity and just letting anything happen. Geminis will get frustrated pretty quickly.

4. Cancer & Aquarius

Cancer is a homebody, while Aquarius is more of a free-spirit. Since Cancer is so independent, they might get the feeling that they don't really need Aquarius; but Cancer needs to know that someone is completely into them. Also, you're not going to be happy when Aquarius corrects you or points out a mistake you've made, which they're very likely to do.

5. Leo and Scorpio

Let's go right to the point: Scorpios aren't going to admire and thank you, and everyone has to deposit their praise in the Leo bank. You know how Leos think they're playful and charming? That's not going to work with Scorpio, who has a proclivity towards jealousy.

6. Sagittarius and Virgo

Neither of you wants to make a commitment. Sagittarians, in Virgo's opinion, are a touch too easygoing and don't think about the consequences of their actions. It doesn't sit well with Virgo when they vanish and don't reappear for weeks.

7. Libra & Virgo

Virgos tend to be critical of Libra and that makes Libras doubt themselves. Virgos need to be right all the time, and are so practical it gets on your nerves. Why do Virgos have to be so uptight?

8. Scorpio & Aries

Words that describe a Scorpio/Aries pairing include explosive, intense and combative, which is great if you're lovers in a Shakespeare play, but not good in real life. Both signs are strong-willed, want complete control and want to be on top according to the Famous Astrologer in Mumbai.