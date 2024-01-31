Since its release in 2019, the Aviator casino game has rapidly gained popularity due to its straightforward rules and unique gameplay. The Aviator has quickly established itself as one of the most sought-after RNG casino games.
8 Crypto Aviator Casinos for INSTANT Wins Real Money 2023
Discover where to play the Aviator crash game and get generous bonuses, exciting promotions, and a secure gambling environment — top gambling sites to have fun in the Aviator today!
So you are also captivated by this game and asking yourself where to play the Aviator. Then take a look at the latest research conducted by ORDB. ORDB tested 104 sites to find the best gambling sites to play the legit and original Aviator casino game.
- Metaspins - Best Crypto Casino Overall
- Cloudbet - Best Crypto Casino for Aviator Online 2023
- 7Bit - Best for Bonuses that Help in Aviator
- mBit - Best for High Rollers
- Bitcasino.io - Best for a Great Collection of Crash Games
- N1Casino - Best for Mobile Gambling
- Punt Casino - The Best Welcome Bonus in the Industry
Some crypto casinos from our list likewise rank best in the following regions:
Aviator and Its Ripoffs: Play ONLY the ORIGINAL GAME!
The Aviator game for casinos was created and released by the Spribe game developer. This small European iGaming software company creates innovative, provably fair games for casinos. Their portfolio includes minimalistic dice, roulette, lottery games, table games, and their flagman, the Aviator slot game.
The company has transparent policies and multiple certifications. The licenses include official RNG and game certificates in the United Kingdom, Italy, Gibraltar, Malta, Croatia, Romania, Georgia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Sweden, Colombia, Georgia, Greece, South Africa, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Ontario.
The original software is fair and safe to use. To see it for yourself, check the Spribe website to try the games in demo mode before going to the casino.
The original Aviator crypto game
Spribe created the Aviator money game in 2019. The fresh, innovative gameplay has inspired a wave of similar titles, often called "Crash games" by certain casinos.
Among them are such famous games as:
- Spaceman
- Crash or cash
- Golden hook
- 1000xBusta
With an RTP of 97%, this game is the most rewarding provably fair entertainment in the industry in 2023. According to ORDB casino experts:
The game's lowest and maximum wager amounts are 0.1 USDT and 100 USDT, respectively. Yet, the min and max bets might change when you use another currency.
Some casinos consider these games "Provably fair" due to their transparent mechanics. Other casinos call this type an Instant Win game, highlighting the instant outcomes and visible multipliers that allow players to witness their results.
Spribe Aviator - How to play?
Aviator betting is strikingly simple. A small airplane is ready for take-off on the screen before you. The round begins, and the plane takes off. Before each round begins, you can place one or two bets.
The winning multiplicator gradually increases as the plane gains altitude. The higher the plane climbs, the larger your potential prize becomes. You aim to cash out before the multiplicator "crashes," and the plane flies away. If you fail to cash out in time, your winnings vanish.
How to check if a game is fair?
The original Aviator is fully legit and certified software. Before playing the Aviator game for real money, check that the game is not fake or is not being distributed illegally.
Make sure that the gambling site is trustworthy.
Find a valid casino license and ensure a reputable regulatory authority issues it.
Make sure that a casino mentions the original game developer, Spribe. You can see the copyright mark on the game screen or a label near the game title.
Test the game on the developer's official website and compare it to the Aviator in the casino online. By doing so, you can identify any potential differences that may indicate an illegal game copy.
The 8 Best Crypto Gambling Sites with the Original Aviator
Metaspins is a young energetic crypto casino that features a sleek intuitive design, a rich collection of brand-new games, and generous promotions that are both rewarding and entertaining. Whether you drop by for an Aviator session or try luck in daily MetaLotto, the experience will be fun. From guessing the correct price of Bitcoin to completing level-up challenges, the place does its best to keep you engaged.
The great news for crypto gamblers is that Metaspins allows buying coins directly on its website. The platform supports nine major cryptocurrencies from BTC and ETH to ADA and DOGE. Withdrawals are instant and free, too.
Metaspins has the Aviator game available in both free and real money modes. We tested both and the experience was flawless: no glitches, original Spribe’s gameplay with a huge winning potential of $10,000 per round, and the in-game chat. You don’t even need to register on the site to try the game in the free-play mode. Besides Aviator, there are tons of other crypto games available including such trending titles as BGaming’s provably fair Slotomon Go or Pragmatic Play’s Bigger Bass Bonanza.
Main benefits for gamblers
- A huge variety of provably fair crypto games including original Spribe’s Aviator
- MetaLotto with a huge jackpot of up to $20k in BTC
- Instant free withdrawals
- Players can buy crypto directly on Metaspin’s website
- Engaging original promotions
Crypto bonuses for Aviator players
- Enjoy your 100% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC plus up to 60% Rakeback
- Aviator level-up promotion
- $5k in prizes for guessing Bitcoin’s exact price
- level up rewards with rakeback of up to 50%
Customer support
- FAQ
- Live chat
Metaspins is a super friendly platform: the FAQ section is available in seven different languages. Plus, we tested their live chat, and the response was prompt and more detailed than you normally expect on similar sites.\
Cloudbet is a reputable and well-known crypto casino and sportsbook. This platform offers a wide range of casino and sports betting options, so it is perfectly balanced for those who love both.
Cloudbet started 2013 as a crypto sports betting site, so it has excelled in providing exceptional crypto services and ensuring secure transactions. Today Cloudbet accepts over 30 cryptocurrencies for gambling and betting.
Cloudbet has many exclusive slot games, including provably fair arcades like Aviator and Cash or Crash. If you are searching for crash games like the Aviator bet game, you can explore the Provably Fair section, where you'll find the game and similar thrilling options. After our test, we can confirm that there are no Aviator ripoffs with unfair algorithms.
Main benefits for gamblers
- Accepts over 30 cryptos
- Great support
- Fast Withdrawals
- Mobile-friendly website
- Loyalty program
Crypto bonuses for Aviator
- Grab the exclusive crypto welcome bonus: a deposit boost of up to 5 BTCs!
- Loyalty club bonuses
- Provably fair games bonuses
Customer support
Cloudbet has a comprehensive FAQ where you can find answers to your questions or submit your requests. You can also send an email or contact a 24/7 live chat.
The ultimate feature of 7Bit Casino is its exceptional convenience and user-friendliness. The website boasts a lightweight design and is easy to navigate. There are no unnecessary menus or excessive advertisement banners.
Thanks to its user-friendly interface, finding games at 7Bit Casino is a breeze. Including practical filters allows players to easily locate their preferred games based on specific criteria. Convenient markers such as low-risk/ high-risk games, games with bonus rounds, Megaways games, etc., further enhance the gaming experience.
For fans of the Aviator slot game, locating it is a simple task at 7Bit Casino. You can easily find that game by sorting it according to their provider, Spribe.
Finally, if you are a fan of Stake.com or Stake.us casino but could not find the Aviator there, 7Bit can become one of the best Stake alternatives in UK, as the platforms share a similar level of user-friendliness and convenience.
Main benefits for gamblers
- Crypto-centered casino
- Great UI/UX
- Available in the USA
- VIP Club
- Lots of bonuses
Crypto bonuses for Aviator
- Get a bonus of up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins on the first deposit!
- Bonuses on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th deposits
- Telegram exclusive bonus + 222 free spins
- 20% cashback on weekends
Customer support
mBit 100% deserves to be among the top crypto casinos for high rollers, as it sets no deposit limits and has high withdrawal amounts. For example, the maximum Bitcoin withdrawal amount is 10 BTC. Moreover, mBit has a loyalty program with great bonuses and personal benefits for those who want to play big.
However, there are easy and fun games for everybody too. With over 1000 slots available, players can immerse themselves in various games from renowned developers like Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City, Spinomenal, and Aviator slots from Spribe. There is also a great choice of high-roller table games and a blog that reveals high-roller strategies constantly. You can find the game via search, but finding similar games to Aviator may take more work here.
Main benefits for gamblers
- Accepts crypto
- Available in the USA
- mBit Races and other special tournaments
- Loyalty program
- Bitty Quiz reward program
- Security enhanced with 2FA
Crypto bonuses for Aviator
- Get a boost of 175% up to 2.5 Bitcoins + 300 free spins!
- Crypto welcome packages up to 4 BTC + 125 free spins for the first three deposits.
- Refer a friend bonus
- Daily promotions
Customer support
mBit offers a live chat equipped with a chatbot to address customers' concerns. However, they also recognize the importance of personalized assistance. As such, contacting the Dispute resolution office via email is possible. Yet, our tests reveal that using chat is the fastest way to overcome your challenge.
Bitcasino.io is a breath of fresh air among most gambling websites. Its first remarkable feature is its design. The website has a stylish white and gold color scheme which deviates from the common trend of opting for bright and heavy tones seen on most gambling sites.
The next exceptional Bitcasino.io feature will please the Aviator fans especially. The casino has a special section for crash games like Aviator. There are 60 crash games, while most casinos have at most 5.
Bitcasino.io offers such popular crash games as Space and Minesweeper from BGaming, Limbo Cat from Onlyplay, and Triple Cash or Crash from Betsoft.
Main benefits for gamblers
- Accepts various cryptos
- Available in the USA
- Mobile app for Android
- User-friendly website
- Great choice of crash games
- Blog topics about the crash games strategies.
- Loyalty program
Crypto bonuses for Aviator
- 10K USDT cashback — get your share here!
- "License to spin" tournament
- Bombay Club Gem Race - all games participate
Customer support
Bitcasino.io offers a comprehensive help center that covers almost all questions that a beginner needs to know. There is a live chat option and an in-site message system to contact the support team.
- Live chat
- Help Center
- Submit a request
N1 Casino is a popular gambling site with an extensive selection of casino games emphasizing slots. As a fiat-oriented casino, N1 supports a variety of traditional payment methods for deposits, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, E-transfer, Skrill, Neteller, and Ecopayz.
Finding popular games like the Aviator game for real money is a breeze at N1 Casino. The top menu provides easy access to these sought-after titles. Specifically, the Aviator slot game can be found in the Instant Win section.
Main benefits for gamblers
- Mobile app for Android
- Loyalty program
- Lots of fresh tournaments
Crypto bonuses for Aviator
- Get your 100% boost + 150 free spins for the first deposit right now!
- Bonuses for the second, third, and fourth deposits.
- Reload bonuses
Customer support
We have also checked the N1 FAQ, and it is concise, with only a handful of commonly asked questions. The best way is to submit a request on the website or by email.
Punt Casino focuses on crypto gambling, strongly emphasizing guiding users through acquiring and utilizing crypto for gaming purposes. Punt Casino supports BTC, LTC, BCH, DOGE, and USDT. The website boasts a user-friendly interface and comprehensive guides on banking, such as minimum and maximum deposits and withdrawals, etc. There are also video FAQs and written guides that outline every step of handling cryptocurrencies. Navigating through the website is easy as it is intuitively designed to help users quickly locate the support services, rules, and games.
Main benefits for gamblers
- Provably fair games
- Mobile-friendly website
- Crypto gambling blog
Crypto bonuses for Aviator
- Get a deposit boost of up to 6 BTC + 100 free spins right now!
- First deposit bonus 150% + 15 free spins
- 15% cashback daily
- Leaderboard rewards
Customer support
Punt Casino has a live chat option like most cryptocurrency casinos. It is the prior way to contact the support team. However, other avenues for assistance are not as readily accessible, making them less convenient for users.
Want more gambling sites with such good features? We recommend this list of the best bitcoin casinos which was published on Outlook India by the best gambling experts.
Extra Benefits for Gamblers
The highlighted sites are all excellent choices for playing the Aviator, but that is not all. The range of features that make them comfortable and enjoyable to stay and play at is what sets them apart. According to our testing, these 8 gambling sites share several notable advantages that you will also appreciate.
Fast registration
The tested websites have simple registration processes. After registering on 36 casino websites that offer instant-win games, we picked these 8 because their registration took us no longer than 3 minutes. On average, registration at any reviewed website takes 2 minutes and 4 seconds, and you instantly have access to their gambling games.
Valid license
Every trustworthy gambling site possesses an up-to-date certificate from a reputable regulatory authority. The licensing information is always easily accessible on the casino's main page. With a valid license, these gambling sites operate within the bounds of the law and are subject to strict regulatory oversight.
Gamblers can check a casino's legality independently using the following resources:
Regulatory Authorities. Several jurisdictions have special commissions that focus on gambling businesses, check their performance, verify their fairness, and conduct systematic checks to ensure that clients (gamblers) are 100% protected. We recommend:
- The UK Gambling Commission
- Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)
- Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner.
Official Government Websites. Using your country's governmental portal is necessary, as it gives you official information on the legality of gambling businesses. Such resources may also give you additional information on the operators. For the US, check laws, rules, and directives on individual states' gaming control boards.
Online gambling portals. Many social media groups (for instance, groups on Twitter, Reddit, etc.) specialize in gambling and can provide information about a casino's license. In addition, gambling-centered forums exist and also focus on the legality and transparency of various casinos. We recommend checking a casino you like using:
- AskGamblers
- CasinoMeister.
- Enhanced security
When testing Aviator gambling websites, we focused only on those sites that provide 128-bit encryption and guarantee that your data will be stored in a secure facility. We also analyzed the documents the reviewed gambling websites provided and discovered that they guarantee your data is never used without your consent. Also, any data gathered (for example, your interactions with the site) is collected anonymously, meaning no one can identify you unless you publicly disclose that information.
Better games overallWe tested 392 games in total (not only Aviator) to evaluate game collections of the reviewed online gambling sites. The test results show that 88-97% (depending on the chosen site) of the offered games have RTPs over 90%, at least one bonus feature, and transparent information regarding the volatility level. Also, the gambling sites on the list offer an impressive array of top-quality games from renowned providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution, BGaming, Pragmatic Play, and others. These developers have been in the market for a very long time and gained a reputation for delivering exciting and fair content.
Instant withdrawals
One of the standout features of these services is their commitment to the swift processing of cryptocurrency and fiat withdrawals. According to our experience, all of the sites have shown excellent or at least satisfactory processing times.
Professional customer support
Customer support is an essential aspect of any reputable gambling service. Although it may take some time to connect with a live person rather than a bot, all the platforms have proven to be polite, helpful, and responsive, providing all the assistance needed.
Tested by many players
These featured sites have garnered considerable popularity and have been extensively reviewed by numerous players. You can find many reviews, including articles on AskGamblers, Casino Guru, and other casino review sites, to ensure their credibility and trustworthiness.
Conclusion
The Aviator casino game has captured the hearts of many with its entertaining and fair gameplay. If you were wondering, -"Where can I play the Aviator game?"-, we recommend bookmarking this list to explore new opportunities and discover unique platforms offering the Aviator game to play for real money. Expand your horizons with the Aviator to earn money and have fun.
DISCLAIMER!
Gambling can be addictive. Compulsive gambling is a progressive illness that can lead to major problems and negatively impact one's personal and financial well-being.
Contact a gambling specialist immediately if you or your relatives notice any signs of compulsive gambling. Use one of these free gambling addiction help resources for help:
USA: Gamblers Anonymous International Service Office
Canada: Canada-Safety
Europe: GamCare Gambling support
Australia: Gambling Help Online
In most countries, gambling and sports betting are forbidden for individuals under 18.
Before joining gambling sites, sports betting is legal in your country or region. Check the local laws to know about gambling in your country or state. Certain countries have strict laws and regulations around gambling, which may prohibit or restrict access to online casinos.
Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.