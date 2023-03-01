Hard water is an issue that many homes deal with, and it can significantly change the condition and appearance of your hair. High concentrations of minerals found in hard water can leave residue on your hair that makes it look lifeless and drab. It may also result in buildup in your pipes, which could decrease water flow and cause other issues. The good news is that there are shampoos available that are made specifically to counteract the effects of hard water, giving your hair the greatest possible look and texture.

Using shampoo for hard water also has many benefits beyond just improving the appearance of your hair. It can also help to reduce the buildup in your pipes, leading to better water flow and less damage to your plumbing. Plus, using a shampoo for hard water can help to prolong the life of color-treated hair, as minerals can cause color to fade more quickly. So, whether you have curly, straight, or color-treated hair, you’re sure to find the perfect shampoo for hard water on our list of the 8 best shampoos for hard water in 2023. Say goodbye to dull, lifeless hair and hello to shiny, healthy locks!

Blu Atlas

At number one on our list of the best shampoos for hard water is the Blu Atlas Shampoo, a high-quality haircare solution that is amazing at combating the effects of hard water. This premium product is formulated with a unique blend of powerful ingredients that work together to fortify and repair hair, leaving it looking and feeling its best.

The key ingredient in this shampoo is saw palmetto, an herb that possesses anti-inflammatory properties and is known to counter DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss. This ingredient improves hair volume and hydrates the scalp, making it an ideal solution for those struggling with hair loss. The shampoo also contains vegan biotin and jojoba protein that work together to repair stressed-out strands and nourish hair from the inside out. And, with the added benefits of aloe vera and coconut-derived surfactants to soothe the scalp and cleanse away dirt and oil, this shampoo is sure to leave your hair feeling happy and healthy.

Blu Atlas is a New York-based brand that was created with the goal of producing high-quality skin and body products that are straightforward and easy to use. The brand is committed to using simple, clean formulations consisting of at least 96% naturally-sourced ingredients without skimping on results. All of their products use premium ingredients that are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and free of preservatives, parabens, synthetic dyes, and phthalates.

2. Malibu C Hard Water Wellness Shampoo

Malibu C

This vegan cleansing complex is specially formulated to target impurities and remove buildup, all while preserving the moisture in your hair for a radiant, healthy look.

But the benefits of this shampoo go beyond just removing buildup. It also defends against the damage and discoloration caused by hard water, thanks to its ability to remove and protect against waterborne elements. Its hydrating formula infuses moisture as it cleanses, leaving your hair looking and feeling its best. And with a tantalizing orange sorbet scent, it’s a pleasure to use.

Malibu Wellness is a brand that takes pride in its dedication and commitment to developing patented technologies that address issues everyone faces. Being pioneers in the beauty sector since 1985, their goal is to offer effective, scientifically-supported haircare products that are made in the USA, 100% vegan, and cruelty-free.

3. Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo

Aveeno

The Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo might be exactly what you’re looking for if you want to gently cleanse your hair without robbing it of its natural oils. This shampoo removes buildup from minerals, hair products, and scalp oils using a combination of sodium citrate and apple cider vinegar, leaving your hair feeling clean and fresh. The addition of apple cider vinegar also naturally reduces inflammation, so using this shampoo may help relieve itchy scalps.

This shampoo also gently cleanses your scalp while supporting the general health of your hair and scalp thanks to the wonderful addition of natural oats. It purifies the scalp and gives your hair gloss and volume, reviving it from the dead. It's suitable for all hair types and is safe for those with color-treated hair. This sulfate-free, dye-free, and paraben-free shampoo provides a nourishing and cleansing experience.

Aveeno is a well-known skin and healthcare company founded more than 75 years ago. The brand is dedicated to using natural ingredients to create solutions for everyone. Aveeno has a history of innovation and a dedication to quality, making it a top option for folks looking for all-natural haircare products.

4. The Ordinary Sulfate 4% Shampoo Cleanser for Body and Hair

The Ordinary

The Ordinary offers a gentle yet effective solution to hard water buildup with their Sulphate 4% Shampoo Cleanser for Body and Hair. Unlike other sulfate-based shampoos, The Ordinary’s formula uses SLES-2, a milder form of sodium lauryl ether sulfate that effectively removes oil and dirt without stripping or drying out the hair or scalp. The shampoo can also be used as a body wash, providing a refreshing and moisturizing clean for skin and hair.

SLES-2 is a surfactant commonly used in personal care products like shampoos and body washes. Unlike other forms of sulfates, SLES-2 is gentler on the scalp and skin, making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin or sulfate allergies.

The Ordinary, a brand under the DECIEM umbrella, is on a mission to bring transparency and passion back to the beauty industry. Founded by the innovative Brandon Truaxe, The Ordinary aims to offer simple and straightforward solutions for skincare concerns. With a growing reputation and a commitment to making a positive impact, The Ordinary is quickly becoming a favorite among beauty enthusiasts.

5. Hairprint Chelating Shampoo

​​

Hairprint

Hairprint’s Chelating Shampoo is the ultimate solution for removing buildup from hair brought on by hard water, air pollution, and even other haircare products. The potent combination of coconut-based cleansers and vegetable-based chelating agents work together to break down mineral buildup without damaging your hair. With its pure and natural ingredients derived from leaves, bark, seeds, roots, oils, petals, and fruits, this shampoo will give your hair the nourishment it needs to look and feel its best.

Not only is this chelating shampoo free of parabens and sulfates, but its ingredients have been fermented for maximum effectiveness. By using a combination of science and nature, this shampoo will leave your hair feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to shine.

And finally, Hairprint is committed to making a difference beyond just providing healthy beauty alternatives. The brand donates 20% of its profits to providing education to girls in developing countries, believing that education is the key to unlocking true beauty. With Hairprint’s Chelating Shampoo, you can pamper your hair while also making a positive impact on the world. We absolutely love that, and that’s why this great product is on our list of the best shampoos for hard water.

6. Anomaly Haircare Clarifying Shampoo

Anomaly Haircare

The Anomaly Haircare Clarifying Shampoo is a unique blend of charcoal and eucalyptus that works to remove stubborn buildup and impurities. Charcoal is known for its ability to draw out impurities from the hair and scalp, making it the perfect ingredient to include in a clarifying shampoo. Meanwhile, eucalyptus helps to invigorate hair follicles and soothe itchy scalps. This sulfate-free shampoo is specially designed to work in hard water to effectively cleanse hair. It doesn’t strip hair of its essential moisture so you can enjoy a deep clean without the worry of dry, damaged hair.

Anomaly Haircare is passionate about making a difference, not just in the quality of the products they offer, but also in the world we live in. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in the Earth-conscious packaging they use for their products. The bottles are made from recycled plastic, and the cans are from infinitely recyclable aluminum, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your scalp and hair, and what you’re doing for the planet.

7. R+Co Teacup Shampoo

R+Co

The R+Co Teacup Shampoo promises to revitalize hair by removing harsh metals and pollutants. Designed to nourish dry strands and improve detangling and manageability, this lightweight formula delivers impressive results. With a 65% improvement in smoothing and softening, and a 61% reduction of pollutants, you can be sure that your hair will feel silky smooth and protected.

At the heart of this product lies the powerful combination of peach leaf extract, fermented kombucha, eclipta prostrata extract, and neem leaf extract. Peacholine provides free-radical protection while removing pollutants and helping retain hair color. Fermented kombucha draws out minerals such as calcium, iron, and other deposits, leaving hair shiny and strong. Eclipta prostrata extract is rich in vitamins, fortifying hair and calming the scalp, while neem leaf extract seals the cuticle and delivers hydration for a balanced scalp.

R+Co is a brand dedicated to creating innovative and high-performing haircare products. With a team of top stylists and educators, this collective harnesses many different perspectives to ensure their products are best for everyone. From their packaging and fragrances, to their award-winning formulas, R+Co is all about the experience.

8. Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo

Ouidad

Rounding out our list of the best shampoos for hard water is this: Ouidad’s Water Works Clarifying Shampoo, which is a great solution for removing stubborn buildup, hard water deposits, and chlorine from your hair, especially if you have curls. Infused with a blend of citrus extracts, including lemon, grapefruit, and orange flower, this gentle formula effectively cleanses and nourishes your hair without stripping it of essential moisture. With the fresh fragrance of tangerine, orange, and other aromatic fruits, this shampoo will leave your hair feeling refreshed and ready for styling.

The secret to Water Works’ success lies in its powerful blend of ingredients. The lemon, grapefruit, and orange get rid of dulling residues, while the botanical extracts maintain your hair’s natural moisture levels. This means that you’ll enjoy deeply cleansed hair without sacrificing softness, shine, or health.

Ouidad is a professional haircare brand dedicated to providing curls with the best products and techniques. Founded in 1984, the brand has become a leading expert in the curl industry and has been praised for its signature products and professional curly hair. With a focus on education and innovation, Ouidad continues to develop high-quality formulas that help curls look and feel their best.

Frequently asked questions

What is hard water and how does it affect my hair?

Hard water is water with a high content of minerals, like magnesium and calcium, which can cause buildup on the skin, hair, and nails. This accumulation may cause hair to appear lifeless and limp, and be challenging to style. It can also be challenging to clean and moisturize hair due to the minerals in hard water interfering with the effectiveness of shampoos and conditioners. People who live in places with hard water frequently battle with dry, brittle, and unmanageable hair.

Why do I need a special shampoo for hard water instead of just using normal shampoo?

Normal shampoos are not formulated to counteract the mineral buildup that hard water can form on your hair. Special shampoos for hard water are specifically designed to remove mineral buildup. These shampoos contain ingredients that help to break down minerals and neutralize the effects of hard water.

What ingredients should I look for in a shampoo for hard water?

If you’re struggling with hard water, there are certain ingredients to look for in a shampoo that can help mitigate the effects. Chelating agents are one such ingredient that aid in removing buildup from the hair and scalp. Another ingredient to keep an eye out for is vinegar or citric acid, which can assist with mineral buildup removal and pH-balancing of your hair.

Additionally, in order to combat the drying effects of hard water, you might want to look for shampoos that have hydrating components like coconut oil or aloe vera. Consider shampoos that contain silicone as an option because they can form a barrier between your hair and hard water.

However, it’s important to note that everyone’s hair is different, so what works for one person may not work for another. Experiment with different shampoos (try the ones on our list of the best shampoos for hard water first) and ingredients to see what works best for your hair and the specific hard water challenges you’re facing.

How often should I use a shampoo for hard water?

How frequently you should use a shampoo for hard water is a question that has no clear answer because it relies on a number of variables, including the type of hair you have, how frequently you wash it, and the severity of your hard water issue. Generally speaking, depending on your hair's needs, it is advised to use a hard water shampoo once or twice each week. Use a moisturizing shampoo every other day, but alternate it with the hard water shampoo if your hair is extremely dry or damaged. Consult a haircare specialist for advice on the ideal routine if you're unsure what's best for your hair.

How does a shampoo for hard water remove hard water deposits?

Shampoos for hard water are specially designed to target and remove the hard water deposits that might accumulate on the hair. They often contain chelating chemicals to get rid of these deposits. Chelating substances can bond to and take out the mineral deposits from the hair thanks to their special chemical makeup. By surrounding the mineral ions and breaking the bonds that hold them to the hair shaft, the chelating agents release these mineral ions from the hair. This process allows the mineral deposits to be washed away, leaving the hair looking and feeling cleaner and smoother.

Are shampoos for hard water safe for all hair types?

When it comes to the safety of shampoos for hard water, it largely depends on the ingredients in the shampoo. While some shampoos may contain harsh chemicals that could potentially harm certain hair types, others may be formulated with gentler, more nourishing ingredients. It's important to carefully read the ingredients list and consider your own hair type before purchasing a shampoo for hard water.

For example, those with color-treated hair may want to opt for a sulfate-free shampoo, as sulfates can strip color from the hair. Additionally, individuals with dry or brittle hair may want to look for shampoos that contain moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil or argan oil. Ultimately, it's best to consult with a professional or do some research to find the best shampoo for hard water that is safe and suitable for your specific hair type.

Do shampoos for hard water strip my hair of its natural oils?

Shampoos for hard water have the potential to deprive your hair of its natural oils. These shampoos' ingredients can be harsh, leaving it dry and brittle. However, not all hard water shampoos are the same, and some may have hydrating ingredients that can help prevent dryness. Look for shampoos created with soft, nourishing ingredients to help keep your hair hydrated and healthy, even when removing hard water deposits. It's also recommended to use a weekly deep-conditioning treatment to help replenish the hair's natural oils.

Can I use a conditioner after using a shampoo for hard water?

Yes, you can use a conditioner after using a hard water shampoo. In fact, applying a conditioner can help restore the moisture balance in your hair that hard water may have disrupted. It is important to choose a conditioner that is suitable for your hard water shampoo and contains components that address your hair's specific demands. Because certain hard water shampoos have a clarifying impact, using a conditioner afterwards might assist to rehydrate and soften your hair. Remember that the frequency with which you use a conditioner will vary depending on the hardness of your water and the individual needs of your hair.

Is it necessary to use a shampoo for hard water if I have a water softener at home?

Even if your home has a water softener, you might still need to use a shampoo for hard water. A water softener can get rid of the minerals that make water hard, but sometimes it doesn’t get rid of all the deposits. Shampoos made especially for hard water can assist in removing any leftover buildup and shield your hair from further harm. Additionally, hard water shampoos target certain mineral deposits and can benefit your hair in ways other than merely removing hard water buildup.

How can I determine if my water is hard or not?

Finding out if your water is hard or not is fairly easy. One method is to use a home-testing kit, which is widely offered at hardware stores, to determine the mineral level of your water. The buildup of mineral deposits on your faucets, shower heads, or pipes are some indications that your home has hard water buildup. You can also ask your local water supplier whether they have a report on the amount of minerals in your water. Although certain regions have naturally hard water, other sources of buildup, such as well water or water treatment systems, can also cause hard water.

Tips and tricks for dealing with hard water at home

Now that we have gone through what to do with your hair, we thought it might be helpful to show you some ways to deal with the effects of hard water around the house.

Invest in a water softener

The best approach to removing minerals from your water supply and stop them from accumulating in your pipes, appliances, and fixtures is with a water softener. Do your homework and select the water softener that is ideal for you and your home from a variety of options, including salt-based and salt-free systems.

Use a descaler

If you don’t want to install a full-blown water softener, you can still reduce the impact of hard water in your home with a descaler. Descalers work by breaking down the mineral deposits in your water and preventing them from building up on your pipes, appliances, and fixtures.

Clean regularly

Hard water can leave ugly and challenging-to-remove mineral deposits on your fixtures, appliances, and surfaces. Make sure to routinely clean your fixtures and appliances with a hard water cleaner or a white vinegar and water solution to prevent buildup.

Protect your appliances

Hard water can shorten the lifespan of your appliances and cause them to break down prematurely. To protect your appliances, make sure they have a water softener or descaler installed, and clean them regularly to remove mineral deposits.

Use a limescale remover

If you already have hard water buildup on your fixtures and appliances, don’t worry, there’s still hope! Use a limescale remover to dissolve the mineral deposits and restore your fixtures and appliances to their original condition.

Install a whole-house filter

Installing a whole-house water filter can help reduce the impact of hard water by removing minerals from your water supply before they reach your fixtures and appliances in the first place. Make sure to do your research and pick the appropriate whole-house filter for you and your property from the many options available.

Replace your shower head

If you have hard water in your shower, you might want to consider upgrading your shower head. A new shower head can help boost water pressure and prevent hard water deposits. Installing a water-softener shower head can also be a good idea because it includes a built-in filter that gets rid of the minerals that make water hard.

Clean your dishwasher

If your dishwasher is affected by hard water, be sure to clean it on a regular basis. Hard water deposits can jam the spray arms of your dishwasher, reducing its performance. Simply remove the spray arms and soak them in a vinegar and water solution. Then, on the highest cycle, run the dishwasher to eliminate any lingering mineral deposits.

Clean your washing machine

Your washing machine, like your dishwasher, can be harmed by hard water. Mineral deposits might accumulate in the machine over time, reducing its efficiency. Simply run a hot water and vinegar cycle to clean your washing machine. This will aid in the removal of mineral deposits and the smooth operation of your machine.

Get a water analysis

A water analysis will provide you with an in-depth look at your water's mineral composition which contributes to water hardness. You can also get a sense of your water's pH level from this analysis, which can impact how well soaps and detergents work. You'll be able to decide on the sort of water-treatment system you need for your house, whether you need a water softener, water conditioner, or some other kind of treatment.

Be proactive

Finally, the best way to deal with hard water is to be proactive. Installing a water softener or descaler, cleaning your fixtures and appliances regularly, and using limescale removers and neutralizing shower heads can help you reduce the impact of hard water and keep your home in top condition.

By using these tips and tricks, you can effectively deal with the headaches that come with hard water in your home. From vinegar and lemon juice to water softeners and descalers, there are several options to choose from to keep your fixtures, appliances, and garden looking their best. So don't let hard water get you down—with a little bit of effort, you can have a home that's free from mineral buildup and functioning at its best.